Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance Europe

Virtu Financial, LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its European General Counsel, Victoria Stone, has won the Women in Finance Europe’s Crystal Ladder award. The prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Victoria joined Virtu shortly before the firm completed its acquisition of ITG, in 2019. Based in London, she has led the legal consolidation and organization of Virtu’s European entities across the firm’s agency and market making businesses. She works closely with senior management teams contributing to the development and implementation of Virtu’s legal strategies, policies and practices. She engages proactively with Virtu’s Board of Directors in matters of Corporate Governance in her role as Company Secretary for several of its entities. In addition, Victoria also advises on new product innovation development, notably the recent launch of POSIT MTF UK and POSIT RFQ in which she provided valuable insight on optimal product structure.

“Victoria’s drive and leadership during complex transactions quickly gained the support and confidence of internal and external stakeholders,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “She upholds the firm’s commitment to transparency and ensures that Virtu’s legal team is an approachable, trusted and solutions-oriented advisor.”

“This award recognizes Victoria’s disciplined approach to risk management and focus on proactive lawyering,” said Rob Boardman, CEO, Virtu Financial in Europe. “She adeptly manages multiple stakeholders in different jurisdictions and time zones to ensure that Virtu’s European team can help clients navigate many complex challenges in accordance with local laws.”

Michelle Butler, Head of POSIT Alert Sales, Europe was also shortlisted for the Trading Equities, category in the Women in Finance Europe’s 2021 awards. The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Victoria and Michelle for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor & Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com


