Virtu Financial Issues Warning Regarding Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Scams

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is issuing a warning to the public to be alert for cryptocurrency scams, fraudulent offers, and fraudulent communications by individuals purporting to be affiliated with Virtu.



Please note that Virtu and its subsidiaries do not open accounts for individual investors to trade cryptocurrencies, securities, futures or commodities and do not accept money from individual investors in connection with any type of trading account.

If you have been contacted by any person(s) purporting to be acting on behalf of or in connection with Virtu to trade cryptocurrency, be aware that these individuals are not authorized representatives of Virtu.

If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud, contact your local FBI office via its Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov/ (for US-based victims) or local equivalent to report the fraud.

Virtu has notified the appropriate authorities and intends to commence all necessary legal actions to defend itself from any attempt to infringe on Virtu’s copyrights, trademarks and intellectual property.

For more information, please visit: https://www.virtu.com/legal/important-information/

