Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 15th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Virtu Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Virtu Financial's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 24.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 61%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Virtu Financial Is Still Building Its Track Record

Virtu Financial's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The most recent annual payment of $0.96 is about the same as the annual payment 8 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, Virtu Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Virtu Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Virtu Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

