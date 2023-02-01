Virtual assistant market to grow by USD 26,945.07 million; North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Assistant Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 26945.07 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 37.29%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

By region, the global virtual assistant market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. North America has a higher inclination toward the use of high-end technology products and services because of the availability of high-end services and higher disposable incomes in the region. North America is home to the best artificial intelligence technologies in the world, and hence the region has easy access to these technologies. Many vendors in this region support the development of these technologies.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as demand for enhanced customer service, benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers, and smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions. However, technical concerns is hindering the market growth.

Company profiles

The virtual assistant market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers a virtual assistant namely Google Assistant.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a virtual assistant namely Alexa.

Anboto Europe SL Co. - The company offers a virtual assistant namely Anboto Virtual Assistant.

Apple Inc. - The company offers a virtual assistant namely Siri.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into spoken commands and text-to-speech. The spoken commands segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this virtual assistant market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual assistant market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the virtual assistant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual assistant market vendors

Virtual Assistant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 26,945.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 247.ai Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anboto Europe SL Co., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Baidu Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., CSS Corp., CX Co., eGain Corp., GAVS Technologies NA Inc., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Synthetix Ltd., True Image Interactive Inc., VA Company LLC, and Verint Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

