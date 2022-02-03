U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.82
    -54.56 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,344.18
    -285.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.49
    -232.05 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.41
    -19.11 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    -0.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.60 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    +0.0106 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    +0.0720 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8870
    +0.4370 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,825.89
    -852.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.95
    -2.11 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,543.77
    -39.23 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Virtual CISO startup Cynomi raises $3.5M to help SMBs automate cybersecurity

Carly Page
·2 min read

Cynomi, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that has built a virtual CISO platform for SMBs and service providers, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding led by Flint Capital.

Typically, virtual CISO — or vCISO — services take the form of an outsourced or on-demand security practitioner that works as a remote, part-time contractor to offer cybersecurity expertise and guidance to organizations. Cynomi's platform removes the human component and instead uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to emulate a human CISO and automate previously manual operations.

Cynomi differs from other vCISO startups in that its focus is on small and medium-sized businesses that rely on managed service and security providers, which David Primor, Cynomi co-founder at CEO, says have become an easy target for malicious hackers because they tend to lack in-house cyber expertise.

“SMBs and mid-market companies are in a bad situation,” Primor tells TechCrunch. “I realized after helping several friends that experienced attacks on their companies that there was a big gap between organizations that have a professional — typically a CISO — and SMBs and MSPs that just have tools. There is no tool that can fully protect a company, and attackers know this.”

Cynomi addresses this gap by providing its cybersecurity platform to smaller organizations, many of which are struggling to recruit cyber expertise due to a widespread skills shortage that has only worsened by the pandemic. “SMBs and mid-market companies are simply not going to win the talent war,” said Roy Azoulay, co-founder and COO of Cynomi.

The startup's vCISO platform provides organizations with a NIST-based assessment with security scores for specific threats, such as ransomware or data leaks, and a "state-of-the-art" assessment of vulnerabilities and exploits for externally exposed assets.

Cynomi tells TechCrunch that it already has several paying customers in Israel, the U.S, and the U.K, and plans to use the $35 million seed investment to expand its go-to-market strategy. The round was backed by SeedIL, Lytical Ventures, and a group of business angels including Nir Giller, co-founder of CyberX.

And the startup is confident that while SMBs and MSPs have become a prime target of cyberattacks over the past 18 months — take the Kaseya attack in July last year that exposed hundreds of companies to ransomware — its own offering isn't too late to the market.

"Everyone last year was rushing to get new cybersecurity tools, but we're seeing relapses," Azoulay added. “If SMBs are now protected and everything is good, I’d happily say our mission here is done. But I genuinely think we’re only at the beginning of the cycle.

Hack takes: A CISO and a hacker detail how they’d respond to the Exchange breach

Recommended Stories

  • PalmPay raised $100M Series A last August, claims to have 5 million users

    Africa-focused payments startup PalmPay raised a $100 million Series A round last year. TechCrunch spotted this news in Partech Africa’s latest end-of-year report on venture capital investments in Africa. Further checks in Crunchbase and Tracxn--platforms that track funding rounds in startups and private companies globally--reveal that the company closed the round in August 2021.

  • Tackle Super Bowl cravings — cookware by Ninja, Lodge and more is on sale at Amazon, from $14

    Score big time with these major players.

  • Dorsey Says Zuckerberg Should Have Focused on Bitcoin, Not Diem

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey criticized Meta Platforms Inc.’s failed cryptocurrency project, Diem, saying the company’s time would have been better spent focused on advancing Bitcoin. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Bide

  • Crypto platform Wormhole says "funds are safe" after $320 million hack

    Cryptocurrency platform Wormhole said on Thursday that "all funds are safe" after hackers stole more than $320 million from its site in the fourth-largest crypto heist on record. Wormhole https://wormholenetwork.com, which allows the transfer of information from one crypto network to another, said on Twitter on Wednesday that it was "exploited" for 120,000 units of a version of the second-largest cryptocurrency, ether. The theft was the latest to shake the fast-growing but mostly unregulated decentralised finance (DeFi) sites, which allow users to lend, borrow and save - usually in cryptocurrencies - while bypassing traditional gatekeepers of finance such as banks.

  • Solana Wormhole Bridge Gets Hit with 80,000 ETH Hack

    A Solana (SOL) wormhole attack to further test support for Solana following a string of network outages.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is showing serious signs of strength this week with it currently trading back above the $2,800 mark. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now risen by 29.

  • New York Times Tops 10 Million Subscriptions as Profit Soars

    The news publisher increased its quarterly dividend and set a new target of 15 million total subscribers by the end of 2027.

  • Solana Holds Steady; Investors Are Bullish on 2 Catalysts

    Overall, Solana has traded within a relatively narrow band this morning. First, Solana announced its Solana Pay platform, launched in partnership with Solana Labs. Second, Coinbase Global announced the listing of two SLF-based tokens (similar to ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, but on Solana's blockchain).

  • A Crypto Wallet by Any Other Name…

    “Unhosted”? “Self-hosted”? “Non-custodial”? What you call a crypto wallet may seem trivial, but it has huge stakes for shaping public perception of cryptocurrencies – and, in turn, for regulation.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • Anthony Levandowski's latest moonshot is a peer-to-peer telecom network powered by cryptocurrency

    A new mobile data network -- accompanied by the quinfecta of a website, Medium post, white paper, dedicated subreddit and Discord channel --  quietly launched late Tuesday evening in San Francisco, promising a new way to exchange data anonymously and at high speeds without relying on legacy carriers, and at a cheaper price. The peer-to-peer open source wireless network called Pollen Mobile will incentivize its users with cryptocurrency to run their own mini cell towers and build out the network's coverage in the Bay Area where the service is initially launching. Anthony Levandowski's autonomous vehicle technology startup Pronto AI is launching the project.

  • NFT market swells to $44bn as money laundering schemes rise

    The rapid rise in popularity has meant an increase in money laundering through the purchase of NFTs.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • Google Wants to Catch Up With Web3, Metaverse Rivals

    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says the internet giant is looking at this new technology, which is one of the buzzword in the tech world.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

  • Zcash Extends Rally Into Asian Trading Day

    ZCash, one of the first privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, saw its ZEC token post gains during Asian hours as the market continues to be receptive to the protocol’s shift toward proof-of-stake and compliance directives.

  • Will the cost of living crisis hit BT subscriptions?

    City Comment: A key year for BT on internet sign-ups

  • 3 Reasons to Sell Dogecoin in 2022

    If you were lucky enough to make some money from this meme token, now is a good time to bid farewell.

  • Crisp convinces more investors that it will rid the world of empty grocery store shelves

    As we enter Junior Year of the global pandemic, the sight of empty or near-empty grocery store shelves has returned from its debut in early 2020. Crisp, a startup founded in 2016, has developed an open-data platform for each link in that supply chain to get better insights, demand forecasting and other information that can help those folks make informed decisions about their inventory. Up until now, food brands, retailers and distributors all held their own, siloed information around their inventory, sharing it with their counterparts in an unintelligible spreadsheet from time to time.