U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,561.50
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,653.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,522.25
    -22.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.00
    -11.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    -0.88 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.17
    +0.93 (+6.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0019 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.5090 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,676.15
    -4,058.04 (-6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.10
    -95.05 (-6.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.55
    -6.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Virtual Collaboration Platform Filo.co Secures $3M in Seed Funding

·3 min read

High Alpha Capital and Flyover Capital invest in Filo.co's virtual collaboration platform to power the future of hybrid and remote work.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filo.co, a virtual collaboration platform, is announcing today the close of a $3 million seed round led by Flyover Capital and High Alpha Capital.

Filo.co virtual collaboration platform
Filo.co virtual collaboration platform

"Remote and hybrid work is here to stay. As a virtual collaboration platform that facilitates training, workshops, kickoffs and internal events, we're filling a gap that's never been more important, more prominent or in higher demand for companies," said Matt Compton, CEO of Filo.co. "With this funding, we're excited to continue building features that empower people from all over the world to work together seamlessly within their own intuitive virtual campuses."

As remote and hybrid workforces become more prevalent, executives are investing in technology to support the new environment. According to PwC's US Remote Work Survey, 72% of surveyed US executives with plans to increase investment in hybrid working are prioritizing virtual collaboration tools and solutions.

"Working and collaborating across teams, departments and even companies is a problem that's existed forever, and the emergence of remote and hybrid work has only made that pain more acute," said Flyover Capital Partner Thad Langford. "There's never been a stronger need in the market for a collaboration platform that's built with these distributed teams in mind, or a more efficient, elegant solution than Filo."

Filo.co offers teams a fast, flexible and frictionless solution to power internal collaborative events. The platform facilitates planning, engagement and collaboration for teams through features like livestreaming, breakout spaces, chat functionality and simple access to shared documents, information and meetings all in one intuitive virtual campus. Clipping into existing workflows, Filo.co both integrates directly with Zoom and serves as a reseller partner, providing best-in-class video to all users regardless of a person's existing technology stack.

Today, companies like Anaplan, Seismic, Techstars, 500 Global and Berkeley SkyDeck use Filo.co to power kickoffs, onboardings, workshops, accelerators, demo days, events and more.

"Following our acquisition of Lessonly, we needed to quickly inform, inspire, and enable hundreds of team members across the globe in less than a few weeks," said Irina Soriano, Vice President & Head of Enablement at Seismic. "Not only was Filo incredibly simple to spin up, it provided our global go-to-market team members a seamless way to come together, learn, and collaborate that wouldn't have otherwise been possible."

Filo.co plans to use the recent funding to accelerate product development, deepen their Zoom integration, and expand awareness and go-to-market.

"Creating collaborative, virtual environments is a growing challenge that almost every company is being forced to solve right now," said High Alpha Partner Mike Fitzgerald. "Filo is rethinking how people work together in a digital world, and we could not be more excited to partner with Flyover to make it happen."

About Filo.co
Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, is a virtual collaboration platform that powers internal events like team workshops, trainings, bootcamps, onboardings, kickoffs and more. With features like livestreaming, breakout spaces, chat functionality, visibility into digital presence and easy access to shared documents within one intuitive campus, Filo.co is a fast, flexible and frictionless solution that helps companies get work done remotely. For more information, visit filo.co.

About Flyover Capital
Flyover Capital, based in Overland Park, Kansas was formed with the mission of creating the next generation of technology success stories outside the traditional tech hubs. Founded by entrepreneurs, Flyover has been supporting Middle America's top founding teams since 2015. Learn more at flyovercapital.com.

About High Alpha
High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading venture studio focused on conceiving, launching and scaling next-generation B2B SaaS companies. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

Filo&#39;s customizable campus for internal events like kickoffs and all-hands events
Filo's customizable campus for internal events like kickoffs and all-hands events
Filo&#39;s customizable campus for live onboarding events
Filo's customizable campus for live onboarding events
Filo.co Launches Virtual Sales Hub to help sales teams better connect, collaborate, and win online. (PRNewsfoto/Filo.co)
Filo.co Launches Virtual Sales Hub to help sales teams better connect, collaborate, and win online. (PRNewsfoto/Filo.co)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-collaboration-platform-filoco-secures-3m-in-seed-funding-301408891.html

SOURCE Filo.co

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

    Square (NYSE: SQ) generated a lot of buzz over the past month as it contemplated the development of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining system while the cryptocurrency's price soared to all-time highs. Meanwhile, Square's new partnership with ByteDance's TikTok highlighted its growth potential across social media platforms, while PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) rumored interest in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) sparked speculation about closer ties between Square and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs and avoid a day in the red.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Trump got de-platformed. Could the ‘decentralized crypto cloud’ save him?

    As censorship grows on social media platforms, the decentralized cloud is building an alternative to Amazon and other centralized cloud giants.

  • How to Trade Nvidia Stock at All-Time Highs

    Nvidia and AMD hit new all-time highs, but that makes them increasingly difficult to trade. Here's how we're looking at Nvidia stock now.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking Abou

  • Shiba Inu Coin Sets Record on Hopes for Robinhood Listing

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev was reported to be upbeat on adding new coins, saying they would be carefully considered.

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Crocs does make unusual shoes, but comfort has a funny way of trumping and ultimately dictating fashion. This will be the third straight year of double-digit sales growth for Crocs, and while it was initially eyeing 20% to 25% top-line growth this year it's now aiming for a 62% to 65% surge in revenue for 2021. Despite the stellar growth, Crocs is reasonably priced.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • 24 Movies to Watch if You Liked 'Dune'

    If you've even seen the trailer for Dune, Denis Villeneuve's epic 2021 adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, one thing is abundantly clear: it. "It was a very long process to find this identity in a world with the giant elephant of Star Wars in the room," Villeneuve said.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 26th, 2021

    After a bullish start to the week, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Amazon Signs Satellite Pact With Verizon in Challenge to Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. struck a deal to use Verizon Communications Inc.’s network to link up its thousands-strong planned fleet of satellites, stepping up a rivalry with Elon Musk’s StarLink system. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutAmazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos

  • What's the Outlook for Yeti?

    In our last review of YETI Holdings back on May 24, we recommended that "Traders could go long YETI at current levels risking to $81. The $135 area is our price target now." Prices rallied into early August and have made a correction recently.

  • If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

    Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.REL

  • Shiba Inu Coin Turns Higher. Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Own Any.

    Replying to a question on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he owned 'None' of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

  • The Morning After: Best Buy and Home Depot pull several Chinese-made security cameras

    Today’s headlines: US retailers stop selling security cameras made by several Chinese companies, Adobe brings Photoshop and Illustrator to the web, 'Dune: Part Two' arrives October 20th, 2023.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Adobe brings Photoshop and Illustrator to the web

    Adobe has announced that it's taken "a major step forward for collaboration" by bringing its Photoshop and Illustrator apps to the web.

  • Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

    Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year. The Redmond, Washington-based tech company on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $17.2 billion, or $2.27 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.08 per share. Microsoft profits have soared throughout the pandemic thanks to ongoing demand for its software and cloud computing services for remote work and study.