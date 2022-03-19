Virtual Conference Brings Young Breast Cancer Survivors Together

The YSC Summit: Digitally Yours provides space for survivors not yet ready to meet in person

YSC Summit 2019

Young survivors attending the 2019 YSC Summit in Austin, TX. Photo credit: Ryan Stephens.

New York, NY, March 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC), a global nonprofit that supports the young breast cancer community, will host the YSC Summit: Digitally Yours, a virtual conference designed exclusively for the young breast cancer community, on March 25 - 27, 2022. More than 1,500 young adults affected by breast cancer representing 30 countries have already registered to gather online for this free event.

“As the country begins to move forward from the pandemic, many young adults are still battling the feeling of isolation as the youngest person they know with breast cancer. The YSC Summit is a critical lifeline for these young survivors, and it was imperative we create a virtual conference that could bring them together,” says Jennifer Merschdorf, YSC Chief Executive Officer.

“The impact of a breast cancer diagnosis on a young adult’s physical and mental health is profound. Many are juggling budding careers, young children, family planning and financial concerns, all while dealing with their diagnosis. This year, the YSC Summit will provide tools to improve self-care, manage anxiety, and address their unique medical concerns and day-to-day responsibilities,” says Megan McCann, YSC Director of Community Education.

Highlights this year include:

Workshops on intimacy and desire

Sessions on early menopause, fertility and family planning

Learning opportunities for parenting young children through treatment

Actively participating in care plans after a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis

Thought leaders and medical experts in the young adult breast cancer experience

A new full day of programming dedicated to developing tools for self-care and cultivating a sense of peace in tumultuous times.

Registration for the YSC Summit: Digitally Yours is free and open to anyone who was diagnosed with breast cancer before their 41st birthday, their caregiver support networks, and healthcare providers who support this population. To register and view full conference details, please visit https://summit.youngsurvival.org/.

The YSC Summit: Digitally Yours is generously supported by Genentech, Lilly Oncology, Merck, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Natrelle, Pfizer, Seagen, Exact Sciences, Gilead Oncology, Outcomes4Me, Third Marble Marketing, and Resensation.

About Young Survival Coalition (YSC)®



Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is a global nonprofit dedicated exclusively to young adults diagnosed with breast cancer age 40 and under and their co-survivor support networks.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed in men and women age 15 to 39, with an estimated 13,000 new cases diagnosed in this age group each year. Compared to older women, young women generally face more aggressive cancers and lower survival rates while remaining underrepresented in research studies. Breast cancer is also the most common form of cancer in women who are pregnant or have recently given birth. YSC brings young survivors together to face these challenges in a community of empowerment and support. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone.

For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.

