U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.25
    -28.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,197.00
    -159.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.50
    -95.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.50
    -11.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    -2.13 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    +7.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0491
    +0.0086 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.32
    +1.90 (+9.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8260
    -1.2740 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,223.04
    -331.98 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.23
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -26.04 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Virtual Course: Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Programme - December 7-9, 2022

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This course offers a unique opportunity to complete this investment performance programme online via a virtual class which will be delivered over 3 x 4.5 hour sessions on 17-19 Oct & 7-9 Dec (3 sessions) starting at 10 a.m UK time. The course is delivered by a senior expert with over 25 years of international experience.

This course will cover the same material as our investment performance measurement, attribution and risk course in London. However, with the virtual course, you will benefit from an attractive price, additional savings on travel and, if you are based outside of the EU, the VAT charge.

On completion, you will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and an investment performance measurement, attribution and risk course certificate.

This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk, each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.

The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.

By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow you to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition, you will be able to take the applications forward to 'get to the next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.

Participation in this workshop requires a Laptop with Excel 2003 or a later version. We can provide a laptop if requested for an additional fee.

Pre-arrival requirements. It is assumed that prospective attendees will have:

  • A reasonable understanding of securities processing and client reporting, valuation reporting especially

  • Average competency with MS Excel (2003 version as a minimum)

Investment Performance, Attribution and Risk are complex topics. Each includes concepts distinct from, for example, Investment Reporting, Accounting or Fund Pricing. Accordingly, a simple spreadsheet as a guide is made available for prospective attendees pre-workshop to attempt and gain initial familiarity with key concepts.

What will you learn

  • By the end of the course you will be able to:

  • Calculate returns and use key metrics

  • Understand the benchmarks and indices and use them to measure performance

  • Calculate and measure risk

  • Track errors in performance

  • Apply portfolio attribution

  • Understand and apply Global Investment Performance Standards

  • Present performance results and prepare reports

Main topics covered during this training

  • Performance Returns

  • Annualised vs Cumulative Returns

  • Impact of Fees

  • Currency impact

  • Benchmarking

  • Contribution Analysis

  • GIPS

  • Performance Attribution

  • Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period

  • Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

  • Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

  • Ex-Post and Ex-Ante Risk

  • Statistical Concepts

  • Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures

  • Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures

Who Should Attend:

  • Operations Staff

  • Staff wishing to move into Performance Analyst roles

  • Database Managers

  • Fund Managers

  • 'Sell Side' Supplier staff requiring a better knowledge of users' Performance requirements

  • Portfolio Management

  • Investment Management

  • Equity Sales & Research

  • Pension Funds

  • Insurance

  • Institutional Investors

  • Banking

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1- Performance Returns

Objectives and Scope

  • Middle Office' Environment

  • Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report

  • Evaluating Manager Performance - the Options

  • Performance Attribution - Deconstructing the Value Add

  • Risk - Ranking Portfolios with Equal Performance

Performance Returns

  • Simple Returns - Absolute and Percentage

  • Definition, Source, Relevance of Performance Flows

  • Data and Signage Implications for Flows

  • Modified Dietz Methodology

  • Money and Time - Weighted Returns

  • Flow Weighting

  • Returns Period to Date

  • Sector and Portfolio - Level Returns

  • Review Distance - Learning Exercise

Consolidation Case Study:Daily Security and Cash Returns

Alternative Methodologies

  • Internal Rate of Return

  • Linked Internal Rate of Return

  • Bank Administration Institute

Annualised vs Cumulative Returns

  • Annualised and Cumulative Reporting Options

  • Annualising Cumulative Returns

Impact of Fees

  • Regulatory Requirements

  • System Implications

  • Storing Returns Both Gross and Net of Fees

Currency impact

  • Local, Currency and Base Returns

  • Algorithms

  • Deriving the Third Return

Benchmarking

  • Types of Benchmark

  • Relevant Benchmark

  • Excess Return

  • Arithmetic vs Geometric Comparison

  • Drifting

  • Price, Market Capitalisation and Equal Weighted Calculations

Case Study:Benchmark Creation from Indices

Contribution Analysis

  • Contribution as Position Weight * Position Return

  • Reconciliation - Total Contributions to Portfolio Return

  • Multi-Period Implications

GIPS

  • Overview of Global Investment Performance Standards

  • Self-Regulatory with Independent Verification

  • 2020 Exposure Draft

  • Compliance - 'Musts' and 'Recommendations'

  • Day 1 Review, Questions and Close

  • Open Forum

Day 2 - Performance Attribution and Risk

Performance Attribution

  • Review of Day 1

  • Review of Performance Reporting

Attribution

  • Concepts

  • Equity Attribution

  • Fixed Interest Attribution

  • Workshop Focus on Equity Attribution

Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period

  • Deconstructing the Value Add

  • Brinson Additive Benchmark-Relative Methodology

  • Attribution Elements - 'Top Down' Approach

  • Single Currency Approach

  • Total of Elements Reconciliation to Excess Return

  • Geometric Alternative

  • 'What if?' Analysis of Attribution Elements

Case Study Equity Attribution - Top Down

Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

  • Attribution Elements - 'Bottom Up' Approach

  • Extend Case Study Equity Attribution to Bottom Up Approach

  • Multi-Period Attribution

  • Bottom-Up Approach

  • Arithmetic vs Geometric Approach gives Variances

  • Attribution 'Smoothing' Removes Variances

  • Smoothing Algorithms

Case Study Attribution Smoothing:Frongello Algorithms

Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

  • Currency Attribution Element

  • Introduction to

  • 'Naiive' Currency Attribution

  • 'Full' Multi-Currency Attribution Options

  • Karnosky and Singer Methodology

Other

  • Transactions Based vs Holdings Based Attribution

  • Source of Residuals

  • Smoothing for Residuals

Risk

  • Concepts

  • Ex-Post Risk

  • Ex-Ante Risk

  • Workshop Focus on Ex-Post Risk

Statistical Concepts

  • Standard Deviation

  • Correlation

  • The Capital Assets Pricing Model

  • Case Study Part 1 - Standard Deviation

Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures

  • Sharpe Ratio

  • Treynor Measure

  • Jensen's Alpha

  • Drawdown

  • Case Study Part 2 - Absolute Measures

Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures

  • Tracking Error

  • Information Ratio

Case Study Part 3: Relative Measures

Questions and Close

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xxmd5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-course-investment-performance-measurement-attribution--risk-programme---december-7-9-2022-301687642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • Nearly half of Americans earning more than $100K now report living paycheck to paycheck — here's why your savings are now more important than ever

    As a recession approaches, more Americans are financially falling behind.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow wh

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Billionaires Have Been Busy Selling

    Billionaire money managers weren't shy about pressing the sell button on these widely owned stocks during the third quarter.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Transferring IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA tax-free.

  • Equities Drop on Protests in China, Oil Plunges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid and oil tumbled as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets. The dollar steadied after strengthening in the risk-off mood while Treasuries rose. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingEurope’s equity benchmark fell, with oil companies among the steepest decliners. US st

  • Commodities Drop as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities tumbled as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals dropped in early trading, with copper futures declining as much

  • Morgan Stanley warns that housing affordability is deteriorating faster than at any point in its data history — here are 2 easy ways to buck the worrisome trend

    Take your power back in a tough market