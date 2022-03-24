U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.00
    +28.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,424.00
    +174.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.25
    +116.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.60
    +14.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.12
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.80
    +5.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.23
    +0.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5610
    +0.4480 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,095.02
    +820.17 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.07
    +27.46 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.67
    +18.04 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Virtual Data Room Market Size to Grow by USD 545.28 million | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual data room market size is expected to grow by USD 545.28 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Data Room Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Data Room Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Report Highlights:

  1. YoY growth (%): 6.37%

  2. Performing market contribution: North America at 47%

  3. Key consumer countries: US, China, and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 47% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2026. The US is the key country for the virtual data rooms market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The growing demand for virtual data rooms in merger and acquisition (M&A) and due diligence activities will drive the virtual data room market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp., among others, are few of the key vendors in the virtual data room market.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D to compete in the market. However, the market is in the nascent stage, and most of the vendors are upgrading their offerings instead of competing against each other. For instance, Drooms have added blockchain and AI technologies in their virtual data room software. Similarly, CapLinked is also offering virtual data rooms with blockchain. These vendors are also focusing on low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. For instance, FirmRoom is offering virtual data room with a 30-days free trial.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the virtual data room market.

  • Rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents:

To know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Data Wrangling Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Virtual Data Room Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 545.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 M and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Enterprise activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Document warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CapLinked Inc.

  • 10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Diligent Corp.

  • 10.6 Firmex Inc.

  • 10.7 FirmRoom Inc.

  • 10.8 FORDATA sp.z o.o

  • 10.9 iDeals group of companies

  • 10.10 M and A Science Inc.

  • 10.11 SecureDocs Inc.

  • 10.12 SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-data-room-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-545-28-million--technavio-301509040.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Oil at $150 per barrel 'is not outside the realm of possibility': energy trader

    Oil at $150 a barrel is "not outside the realm" of possibilities, says one energy analyst.