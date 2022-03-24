Virtual Data Room Market Size to Grow by USD 545.28 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual data room market size is expected to grow by USD 545.28 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Data Room Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

YoY growth (%): 6.37% Performing market contribution: North America at 47% Key consumer countries: US, China, and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 47% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2026. The US is the key country for the virtual data rooms market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The growing demand for virtual data rooms in merger and acquisition (M&A) and due diligence activities will drive the virtual data room market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp., among others, are few of the key vendors in the virtual data room market.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on R&D to compete in the market. However, the market is in the nascent stage, and most of the vendors are upgrading their offerings instead of competing against each other. For instance, Drooms have added blockchain and AI technologies in their virtual data room software. Similarly, CapLinked is also offering virtual data rooms with blockchain. These vendors are also focusing on low-price strategies and strengthening their local customer base. For instance, FirmRoom is offering virtual data room with a 30-days free trial.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the virtual data room market.

Rise in continuous monitoring of compliance-related documents:

Virtual Data Room Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 545.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansarada Group Ltd., Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., CapLinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Confiex Data Room Pvt. Ltd., ContractZen Oy, Digify Inc., Diligent Corp., Drooms GmbH, EthosData Ltd., Firmex Inc., FirmRoom Inc., FORDATA sp.z o.o, iDeals group of companies, IFCI Ltd., M and A Science Inc., Quant LegalTech Pvt. Ltd., SecureDocs Inc., SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 M and As and IPOs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Enterprise activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Document warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CapLinked Inc.

10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.5 Diligent Corp.

10.6 Firmex Inc.

10.7 FirmRoom Inc.

10.8 FORDATA sp.z o.o

10.9 iDeals group of companies

10.10 M and A Science Inc.

10.11 SecureDocs Inc.

10.12 SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

