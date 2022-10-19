Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size in South Korea to Grow by USD 462.39 Mn, Rising Need for Remote Support Across Various Organizations to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea by Development and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 462.39 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The rising need for remote support across various organizations is driving the growth of the market. The growing internet speed and the need for cost-effective solutions will increase the demand for remote support software. Many customer care centers, service providers, help desks, and IT departments across the globe are using remote support software to offer support to end-users at various locations.
Infrastructure constraints challenge the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea. Many enterprises adopt infrastructure that cannot support VDI operations, which leads to high CAPEX and OPEX. They also face issues in running multiple virtual images simultaneously, which lowers productivity due to the high latency period and reduced input/output per second (IOPS) throughput. Moreover, the increase in business demands and complexities will have a negative impact on VDI performance. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Segmentation
Deployment
End-user
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Deployment Segment
The on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The use of VDI solutions in South Korea is expected to increase owing to the rising need for workplace flexibility and advances in mobile technologies. On-premise VDI provides advantages such as more control over the stored data.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea include Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market size in South Korea
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market trends in South Korea
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market analysis in South Korea
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea during the next five years
Estimation of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market vendors in South Korea
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market In South Korea Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 462.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.12
Regional analysis
South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.
10.5 Dell Inc.
10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
10.7 Intel Corp.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 Kt Corp.
10.10 LG Corp.
10.11 Microsoft Corp.
10.12 Ncomputing Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
