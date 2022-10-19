U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size in South Korea to Grow by USD 462.39 Mn, Rising Need for Remote Support Across Various Organizations to Drive Growth - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea by Development and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 462.39 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising need for remote support across various organizations is driving the growth of the market. The growing internet speed and the need for cost-effective solutions will increase the demand for remote support software. Many customer care centers, service providers, help desks, and IT departments across the globe are using remote support software to offer support to end-users at various locations.

Infrastructure constraints challenge the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea. Many enterprises adopt infrastructure that cannot support VDI operations, which leads to high CAPEX and OPEX. They also face issues in running multiple virtual images simultaneously, which lowers productivity due to the high latency period and reduced input/output per second (IOPS) throughput. Moreover, the increase in business demands and complexities will have a negative impact on VDI performance. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • End-user

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Deployment Segment

The on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The use of VDI solutions in South Korea is expected to increase owing to the rising need for workplace flexibility and advances in mobile technologies. On-premise VDI provides advantages such as more control over the stored data.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea include Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea during the next five years

  • Estimation of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market vendors in South Korea

Related Reports

Consumer Virtual Reality Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The consumer virtual reality market research report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware and software) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The consumer virtual reality market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Virtual Data Room Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This virtual data room market research report extensively covers virtual data room market segmentation by application (M&As and IPOs, enterprise activities, and document warehousing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The virtual data room market share growth by the M and A and IPOs segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market In South Korea Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 462.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.12

Regional analysis

South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Dell Inc.

  • 10.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Intel Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Kt Corp.

  • 10.10 LG Corp.

  • 10.11 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.12 Ncomputing Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-vdi-market-size-in-south-korea-to-grow-by-usd-462-39-mn-rising-need-for-remote-support-across-various-organizations-to-drive-growth---technavio-301652420.html

SOURCE Technavio

