Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size in South Korea to Grow by USD 462.39 Mn, Rising Need for Remote Support Across Various Organizations to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea by Development and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 462.39 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising need for remote support across various organizations is driving the growth of the market. The growing internet speed and the need for cost-effective solutions will increase the demand for remote support software. Many customer care centers, service providers, help desks, and IT departments across the globe are using remote support software to offer support to end-users at various locations.

Infrastructure constraints challenge the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea. Many enterprises adopt infrastructure that cannot support VDI operations, which leads to high CAPEX and OPEX. They also face issues in running multiple virtual images simultaneously, which lowers productivity due to the high latency period and reduced input/output per second (IOPS) throughput. Moreover, the increase in business demands and complexities will have a negative impact on VDI performance. Such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

End-user

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Deployment Segment

The on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The use of VDI solutions in South Korea is expected to increase owing to the rising need for workplace flexibility and advances in mobile technologies. On-premise VDI provides advantages such as more control over the stored data.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea include Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in South Korea 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth in South Korea during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market size in South Korea and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market in South Korea

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market vendors in South Korea

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market In South Korea Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 462.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.12 Regional analysis South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kt Corp., Kyndryl Inc., LG Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ncomputing Co. Ltd., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Resilio Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., SysOne Co. Ltd, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

