Virtual Event Platform Market size worth $ 22.75 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Unified communication as a Service is increasing among enterprises, corporates, education institutes, and various other organizations across industries are expected to drive global virtual events platform market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Virtual Event Platform Market" By Organization Size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), By End-User (Education, Healthcare, Enterprises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Virtual Event Platform Market size was valued at USD 9.03 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22.75 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=193124

Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtual Event Platform Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Virtual Event Platform Market Overview

Rising inclination toward virtual events globally and the emergence of live streaming are factors driving the demand for virtual event software. Virtual events have gained popularity majorly since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spurred by lockdowns, organizations have resorted to conducting virtual events. It has also been noticed that 90% of companies still consider hosting virtual events despite permitted live events. Traditional events involve colossal expenditure and long travels for hosts and attendees. Therefore, Technological advancements, such as software-as-a-service-based virtual events, and online conferences, are comes into the picture as easy, fast, and cost-efficient alternatives.

The cloud-based tool allows end-users to provide an interactive experience while enhancing the overall sales experience through podcasting, instant messaging, and virtual product experience. Also, another solution that positively impacts the growth of virtual events is connected through live streaming. Live streaming events enable more participants to access content resources to better align with context. Thus, the increasing adoption of virtual event platforms by nearly 80% of event organizers significantly drives global virtual event platform market growth.

However, virtual event is entirely dependent on technology use. An event app or website with a bad user experience, a malfunctioning camera, or weak internet strength can ruin the virtual event experience. These factors might lead to virtual events; thereby, hampering the Virtual Events Industry growth.

Key Developments in Virtual Event Platform Market

  • In September 2020, Microsoft Corporation, the software giant, introduced Azure Communications Services, the first fully managed communication platform from a major cloud provider.

  • In October 2020, Zoom delivered its Zoomtopia keynote address. The tech giant unveiled a series of crucial enhancements of its OnZoom, End-to-End Encryption, Zapps, and Core UC platforms. Also, it has pledged over US$ 1.5 million in grants to remote learning and other social causes

The major players in the market are 6Connex, BigMarker, Hubilo Softech Private Limited, Intrado Corporation, Livestorm SAS, Pathable, Microsoft, ubivent GmbH, Zoom, and Cisco.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Virtual Event Platform Market On the basis of Organization Size, End-User, and Geography.

  • Virtual Event Platform Market, By Organization Size

  • Virtual Event Platform Market, By End-User

  • Virtual Event Platform Market by Geography

Visualize Virtual Event Platform Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-event-platform-market-size-worth--22-75-billion-globally-by-2028-at-12-24-cagr-verified-market-research-301398056.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

