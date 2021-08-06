Virtual Events Market will Exhibit Neutral Impact in Systems Software Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual events market in the systems software industry is poised to grow by $ 269.20 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the virtual events market will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 33%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Events Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the number of corporate events, the growing prominence of social networking sites, and the increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness will offer immense growth opportunities to the virtual events market players.

However, emerging threats from open-source virtual events solutions may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics Report Details Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Forecast Units Billion Segments Covered By Application, End-user, and Geography Geographies Covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Companies Covered Adobe Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cvent Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ungerboeck, and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Virtual Events Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

29% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events will facilitate the virtual events market growth in North America over the forecast period.

In addition, the virtual events market share growth by the UC&C and video conferencing segment will be faster than the web conferencing segment. The growing prominence of social networking sites is encouraging organizations to conduct conferences, training, seminars, and fundraisers virtually to reach out to a larger target audience.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual events market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual events market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual events market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual events market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by end-users

Virtual events for educational institutions

Virtual events for trade shows

Virtual events for enterprises

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Aventri Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cvent Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ungerboeck

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

