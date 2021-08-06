Virtual Events Market will Exhibit Neutral Impact in Systems Software Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual events market in the systems software industry is poised to grow by $ 269.20 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the virtual events market will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 33%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the number of corporate events, the growing prominence of social networking sites, and the increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness will offer immense growth opportunities to the virtual events market players.
However, emerging threats from open-source virtual events solutions may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Scope
Report Metrics
Report Details
Base Year Considered
2020
Forecast Period
2021-2025
Forecast Units
Billion
Segments Covered
By Application, End-user, and Geography
Geographies Covered
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Companies Covered
Adobe Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cvent Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ungerboeck, and Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Virtual Events Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
29% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events will facilitate the virtual events market growth in North America over the forecast period.
In addition, the virtual events market share growth by the UC&C and video conferencing segment will be faster than the web conferencing segment. The growing prominence of social networking sites is encouraging organizations to conduct conferences, training, seminars, and fundraisers virtually to reach out to a larger target audience.
Company Scenario
Report
Incremental Growth
CAGR
Company
Reports
Industries
$4.12 bn
11.79%
Adobe Inc.
67
3
$16.01 bn
46.00%
Cisco Systems Inc.
522
8
$169.82 bn
35.00%
Microsoft Corp.
790
7
Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual events market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the virtual events market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the virtual events market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual events market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market segmentation by end-users
Virtual events for educational institutions
Virtual events for trade shows
Virtual events for enterprises
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adobe Inc.
Avaya Holdings Corp.
Aventri Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Cvent Inc.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Ungerboeck
Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
