JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Virtual Events Market will Exhibit Neutral Impact in Systems Software Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual events market in the systems software industry is poised to grow by $ 269.20 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the virtual events market will decelerate at a CAGR of almost 33%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Events Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Events Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The rise in the number of corporate events, the growing prominence of social networking sites, and the increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness will offer immense growth opportunities to the virtual events market players.

However, emerging threats from open-source virtual events solutions may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Scope

Report Metrics

Report Details

Base Year Considered

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Forecast Units

Billion

Segments Covered

By Application, End-user, and Geography

Geographies Covered

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Companies Covered

Adobe Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cvent Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Ungerboeck, and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Virtual Events Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

29% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The rise in the use of virtual event platforms for organizing global conferences, summits, and sports events will facilitate the virtual events market growth in North America over the forecast period.

In addition, the virtual events market share growth by the UC&C and video conferencing segment will be faster than the web conferencing segment. The growing prominence of social networking sites is encouraging organizations to conduct conferences, training, seminars, and fundraisers virtually to reach out to a larger target audience.

Virtual Events Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual events market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the virtual events market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the virtual events market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual events market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • UC and C and video conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Web conferencing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market segmentation by end-users

  • Virtual events for educational institutions

  • Virtual events for trade shows

  • Virtual events for enterprises

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Avaya Holdings Corp.

  • Aventri Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Cvent Inc.

  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Ungerboeck

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-events-market-will-exhibit-neutral-impact-in-systems-software-industry--technavio-301350069.html

SOURCE Technavio

