Virtual Fitting Room Market to Reach USD 12.97 Billion in 2028; Rising Usage by Levi’s, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in the Virtual Fitting Room Market Research report include AstraFit, Else Corp Srl, FXGear Inc., Fit Analytics (Snapchat), Fision AG, Magic Mirror LLC, MemoMi Labs Inc., Zugara Inc., NeXR Technologies SE, Sizebay, My Size Inc., SenseMi ViuBox, Shandong Yashe Information Technology Co., Ltd., Reactive Reality AG, True Fit Corporation.

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual fitting room market is set to gain impetus from the increasing integration of the augmented reality (AR) technology by prominent apparel brands, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdales, and Levi’s for enhancing their virtual fitting solutions. Shopify, for instance, mentioned that the integration of AR is estimated to exhibit a conversion rate of 94%. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Virtual Fitting Room Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size stood at USD 2.97 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 3.50 billion in 2021 to USD 12.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 20.6% in 2021-2028.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

A list of renowned virtual fitting room providers present in the global market:

AstraFit (Kyiv, Ukraine)

Else Corp Srl (Milan, Italy)

FXGear Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Fit Analytics (Snapchat) (Berlin, Germany)

Fision AG (Zürich, Switzerland)

Magic Mirror LLC (New York, United States)

MemoMi Labs Inc. (California, United States)

Zugara Inc. (California, United States)

NeXR Technologies SE (Berlin, Germany)

Sizebay (Coimbra, Portugal)

My Size Inc. (Israel)

SenseMi ViuBox (Dubai)

Shandong Yashe Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Shandong)

Reactive Reality AG (Graz, Austria)

True Fit Corporation (Boston, United States)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 20.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 12.97 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.97 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Tables, Charts & Figures 85 Segments covered Component; Application; End-use; and Region Growth Drivers Rapid Expansion of Online Shopping to Drive Market Growth Rising Online Shopping amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive Market Growth Integration of Augmented Reality to Redefine Market Opportunities Pitfalls & Challenges Inability to Touch and Feel Products Physically May Hinder Market Growth

COVID-19 Pandemic: Temporary Shutdown of Stores Has Spurred Demand Dramatically

Story continues

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the application of VR and AR technologies. Government bodies have implemented social distancing and lockdown norms to prevent transmission. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of remote purchasing and non-touch shopping techniques. NielsenIQ, for instance, mentioned that many companies have improved their online infrastructure to boost transparency and trust amid the pandemic. Also, the temporary shutdown of brick-and-mortar stores has compelled customers to opt for online shopping for purchasing apparels. These factors are expected to drive this industry amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Segments-

Apparel Segment Held 34.8% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on applications, the market is segregated into apparel, eyewear, cosmetics & beauty products, jewellery & watches, and others. Out of these, apparel segment held 34.8% in terms of the virtual fitting room market share in 2020 and is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising focus of various fashion brands, such as Bloomingdales, Adidas, and ASOS to broaden their sales of the apparels section.

Report Coverage-

Our detailed research reports offer a comprehensive coverage of the virtual fitting room industry, ensuring a deep and holistic understanding of the market. It also provides granular and actionable data. We strive to ensure that you receive the best strategies for increasing sales of your products. Our key mission is service orientation. We also conduct extensive primary and secondary research to help you track the latest innovations, regulatory developments, and competitive landscape.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of E-commerce and M-commerce Industries to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, online shopping is considered to be an effective alternative to conventional shopping. The expansion of the m-commerce and e-commerce industries is anticipated to boost the virtual fitting room market growth in the upcoming years. On top of that, online retailers are also introducing cutting-edge features, such as looks comparison, screen sharing, and video chatting to attract more customers. However, during online shopping, customers cannot touch or feel the product. It may hinder the demand for virtual type fitting rooms.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Retailers and Fashion Industry Players

Geographically, North America procured USD 1.18 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is set to retain its dominance in the near future because of the presence of a large number of e-commerce companies, fashion industry players, and retailers in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to generate the second position on account of the rising online shopping in major countries, such as Italy, France, and the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the surging adoption of augmented & virtual reality, as well as artificial intelligence would aid demand for virtual fitting rooms.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Solutions to Provide Customer Satisfaction

The market contains multiple reputed companies that are currently aiming to enhance customer satisfaction to increase their sales. To do so, they are unveiling state-of-the-art solutions so that customers can choose various products without the issues of sizes and similar others. Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2021 : Walmart acquired Zeekit to eliminate major issues, such as unmet expectations and fitting faced by customers while shopping for clothes online. The latter will help the company to virtually try out clothes before buying them by either selecting from a range of models or uploading their photos on the platform.

January 2021: Third Love launched The Fitting Room, its latest interactive online fitting quiz. It would enable customers to find the best fit for their carefully selected underwear and bra options.

Quick Buy- Virtual Fitting Room Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100322

Major Table of Content for Virtual Fitting Room Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Learning Management System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials



Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share



Recent Developments



TOC Continued …

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Higher Education Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, and Online Learning), By End-user (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Function (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Reinsurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By End User (Academic, and Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Online Trading Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By End-Users (Banking and Financial Institutions, Brokers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Industry (Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Crop Monitoring, Fire Detection, Forest Monitoring, Green Building, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Sustainable Mining and Exploration, Water Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-9531