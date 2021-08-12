Virtual Meeting Software Market to Reach $41.58 Billion by 2027; Availability of Low-cost Cloud Platforms will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Key Players of Virtual Meeting Software Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Aventri, Inc., Walcon Virtual Events, LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform, MootUp, LogMeIn, Inc., Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd., HexaFair, VirBELA, Virtway Events, Personify, Inc.

Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual meeting software market size is projected to reach USD 41.58 billion by the end of 2027. The rising product demand is consequential to the increasing adoption of remote work regulations implemented by companies across the world. The massive investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Education and Research, Automotive, HealthCare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the Virtual Meeting Software Market was worth USD 12.11 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of AI and Cloud-integrated Platforms will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale companies in the US and Canada will contribute to the growth of the regional Virtual Meeting Software Market. The increasing adoption of concept such as cloud and artificial intelligence by major companies across this region will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 4.30 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. However, a few businesses have benefited significantly from the pandemic and virtual meeting software is among the leading sectors that have benefited from this. The surge in adoption of work from home policies by leading organizations across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall Virtual Meeting Software Market, not just during the pandemic, but also in the post-pandemic period.

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market are used to conduct meetings/group discussions, or any other conversations over the internet. The surge in demand for virtual meeting software in the past few years is consequential to the gradual shift towards remote work operations. The increasing investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms and the availability of cloud platforms at low costs will emerge in favor of market growth. The presence of several large scale vendors across the world will lead to a wider product adoption, subsequently contributing to the growth of the Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market. The growing technological intervention in these products and the adoption of concepts such as IoT and AI have allowed applications across diverse industry verticals.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there is a healthy market competition across the world. The increasing competition has encouraged companies to adopt newer strategies that will help them establish a wider consumer base. In July 2020, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced the launch of an interactive virtual meeting solution. The company introduced ‘ScreenAR,’ an interactive and immersive conferencing software. The company stated that this product is integrated with augmented reality; a concept that will cater to real time applications. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market demand?

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 17.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 41.58 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 12.11 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type; Function; Deployment and Industry Growth Drivers Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges High Costs Involved at Initial Stage to Hinder Market Growth

List of the Key Companies Profiled Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

• Adobe Inc. (California, United States)

• Aventri, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

• Walcon Virtual Events (Alicante, Spain)

• LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform (Arizona, United States)

• MootUp (Arizona, United States)

• LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

• Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd. (London, United Kingdom)

• HexaFair (Tamil Nadu, India)

• VirBELA (California, United States)

• Virtway Events (Oviedo, Spain)

• Personify, Inc. (Texas, United States)

• Intrado Corporation (InXpo, Inc.) (Nebraska, United States)

• Hubilo Softech Private Limited (Ahmedabad, India)

• Pathable, Inc. (Washington, United States)

• Whova Inc. (California, United States)

• 6Connex, Inc. (Texas, United States)

• vFairs (Texas, United States)

• Streampoint Solutions Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

• Livestrom SAS (Paris, France)

• EventsAIR (Queensland, Australia)

• NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (Vancouver, Canada)

• VentureBeat (VB) (California, United States)

• AIRMEET Inc. (Delaware, United States)

• EventMobi (Ontario, Canada)

Industry Developments:

• July 2020: - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NexTech) announced the launch of a new interactive and immersive conferencing and virtual events software - "ScreenAR". This is an augmented reality (AR)-based software designed to keep end-user engaged in virtual events, trade shows, or classrooms, etc. and accelerate the business opportunities.

Table Of Content Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure/Appendix Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016 – 2027 By Type (Value) VR Headset Without VR Headset By Function (Value) Virtual Event Video Conferencing Personal Video Meetings Webinars Event Management Lead Retrieval Attendee Management Gamification Others (Career and Education Fair, etc.) By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By Industry (Value) BFSI IT & Telecommunication Education and Research Automotive Health Care Media & Entertainment Others (Utilities and Manufacturing, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America Latin America



TOC Continued…!

