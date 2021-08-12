U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Virtual Meeting Software Market to Reach $41.58 Billion by 2027; Availability of Low-cost Cloud Platforms will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Top Key Players of Virtual Meeting Software Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Aventri, Inc., Walcon Virtual Events, LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform, MootUp, LogMeIn, Inc., Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd., HexaFair, VirBELA, Virtway Events, Personify, Inc.

Pune, India, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual meeting software market size is projected to reach USD 41.58 billion by the end of 2027. The rising product demand is consequential to the increasing adoption of remote work regulations implemented by companies across the world. The massive investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (VR Headset, Without VR Headset), By Function (Virtual Event, Video Conferencing, Mobile Event App, Event Management, Lead Retrieval, Attendee Management, Gamification, and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprises Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Education and Research, Automotive, HealthCare, Media & Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the Virtual Meeting Software Market was worth USD 12.11 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of AI and Cloud-integrated Platforms will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale companies in the US and Canada will contribute to the growth of the regional Virtual Meeting Software Market. The increasing adoption of concept such as cloud and artificial intelligence by major companies across this region will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 4.30 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.



Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. However, a few businesses have benefited significantly from the pandemic and virtual meeting software is among the leading sectors that have benefited from this. The surge in adoption of work from home policies by leading organizations across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall Virtual Meeting Software Market, not just during the pandemic, but also in the post-pandemic period.

Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market are used to conduct meetings/group discussions, or any other conversations over the internet. The surge in demand for virtual meeting software in the past few years is consequential to the gradual shift towards remote work operations. The increasing investments in the integration of cloud-based platforms and the availability of cloud platforms at low costs will emerge in favor of market growth. The presence of several large scale vendors across the world will lead to a wider product adoption, subsequently contributing to the growth of the Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market. The growing technological intervention in these products and the adoption of concepts such as IoT and AI have allowed applications across diverse industry verticals.



Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there is a healthy market competition across the world. The increasing competition has encouraged companies to adopt newer strategies that will help them establish a wider consumer base. In July 2020, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced the launch of an interactive virtual meeting solution. The company introduced ‘ScreenAR,’ an interactive and immersive conferencing software. The company stated that this product is integrated with augmented reality; a concept that will cater to real time applications. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • Detailed Overview of Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

  • Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

  • Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market?

  • SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

  • What is the Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

  • Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market demand?



Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

17.0%

2027 Value Projection

USD 41.58 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 12.11 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Type; Function; Deployment and Industry

Growth Drivers

Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

High Costs Involved at Initial Stage to Hinder Market Growth

List of the Key Companies Profiled Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market:

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

• Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

• Adobe Inc. (California, United States)

• Aventri, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

• Walcon Virtual Events (Alicante, Spain)

• LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform (Arizona, United States)

• MootUp (Arizona, United States)

• LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

• Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd. (London, United Kingdom)

• HexaFair (Tamil Nadu, India)

• VirBELA (California, United States)

• Virtway Events (Oviedo, Spain)

• Personify, Inc. (Texas, United States)

• Intrado Corporation (InXpo, Inc.) (Nebraska, United States)

• Hubilo Softech Private Limited (Ahmedabad, India)

• Pathable, Inc. (Washington, United States)

• Whova Inc. (California, United States)

• 6Connex, Inc. (Texas, United States)

• vFairs (Texas, United States)

• Streampoint Solutions Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

• Livestrom SAS (Paris, France)

• EventsAIR (Queensland, Australia)

• NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (Vancouver, Canada)

• VentureBeat (VB) (California, United States)

• AIRMEET Inc. (Delaware, United States)

• EventMobi (Ontario, Canada)





Industry Developments:

• July 2020: - NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NexTech) announced the launch of a new interactive and immersive conferencing and virtual events software - "ScreenAR". This is an augmented reality (AR)-based software designed to keep end-user engaged in virtual events, trade shows, or classrooms, etc. and accelerate the business opportunities.

Table Of Content Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure/Appendix

    • Global Virtual Meeting Software (3D Virtual Event) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016 – 2027

      • By Type (Value)

        • VR Headset

        • Without VR Headset

      • By Function (Value)

        • Virtual Event

        • Video Conferencing

          • Personal Video Meetings

          • Webinars

        • Event Management

        • Lead Retrieval

        • Attendee Management

        • Gamification

        • Others (Career and Education Fair, etc.)

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • Cloud

        • On-premises

      • By Enterprise Size (Value)

        • Small and Medium Enterprises

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Industry (Value)

        • BFSI

        • IT & Telecommunication

        • Education and Research

        • Automotive

        • Health Care

        • Media & Entertainment

        • Others (Utilities and Manufacturing, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • South America

        • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Network Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-virtual-meeting-software-3d-virtual-event-market-10294


