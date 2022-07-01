U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.25
    -12.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,674.00
    -107.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,489.00
    -40.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.00
    -8.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.15
    +1.39 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -13.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.62 (-3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.88
    +0.72 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0065 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5200
    -0.2080 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,548.19
    +346.93 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.69
    -10.78 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +11.83 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Virtual Pangea and Moretti Fine Art Gallery Announce Partnership to bring Old Masters Art into the Metaverse

·3 min read

Moretti Fine Art Gallery Set to Inaugurate Virtual Pangea's Block-0

ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG (www.virtualpangea.com)  announces its partnership with the critically acclaimed Moretti Fine Art Gallery, set to open its first virtual gallery in the company's metaverse later in the year. The news comes as the Old Italian Masters gallery specializing in paintings and sculptures from the 14th to the 17th century, is opening today its doors to a new, refurbished space in London, 12-13 Duke Street, St. James's.

As one of the icebreakers in its niche entering the metaverse, Moretti Fine Art Gallery will be inaugurating Block-0 - the first block of the Virtual Pangea Metaverse and the first immersive 3D & VR-ready experience coming later this year. The Moretti digital gallery will be located in this massive multistorey structure showcasing the power of NFT technology in a virtual space.

Within this space, Moretti Fine Art clients will witness history in the making, interacting, and buying NFTs of the finest art in the world. The future gallery presents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy art and traditional masterpieces beyond the limitations of the physical, experienced via the best technology has to offer, connecting the 'real' and virtual worlds like never before.

Andreea Mocanu, Business Director and cofounder of Virtual Pangea, commented: "The partnership with the Moretti Fine Art Gallery opens the door for art experts and enthusiasts, as well as curious users to enjoy and invest in masterpieces in an exciting and memorable way. We are beyond excited about the opportunity to host such a prestigious gallery in our Block-0 and we are looking forward to growing what is already looking to be a fruitful relationship."

Fabrizio Moretti founded the Moretti Fine Art Gallery in 1999 at the age of 22, according to his latest interview for FT: "I never felt young at the time. I was ready. It helped, of course, to be in Italy. And there was [more] maturity then that is different today, perhaps the world is not tough enough anymore." Through trial and error his decades long experience has made Moretti a master of the craft, creating one of the finest Old Masters galleries in the world.

The public can enjoy the inaugural exhibition in the gallery's new space in London on July 1st, which will include the finest Italian paintings and sculptures, featuring works by Sano Di Pietro, Giovanni Baronzio, Nicolo dell'Abate, and Canaletto, for which the gallery is world-famous.

About Virtual Pangea AG

Virtual Pangea AG is the creator of the first Multilayer Metaverse that offers businesses, institutions, and users a seamless experience across devices. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company focuses on community ownership and developing solutions that will contribute to R&D and further blockchain adoption.

For more information, visit: www.virtualpangea.com

About Moretti Fine Art Gallery

The Moretti Fine Art Gallery is a critically acclaimed gallery founded in 1999 by the expert art dealer and collector Fabrizio Moretti. The gallery specializes in the finest Old Master artwork from the 14th to 17th century and has been featured at numerous prestigious art exhibitions. across the word.

For more information, visit: www.morettigallery.com

Contact: 
Maria Ciubotaru,
Head of Marketing, Virtual Pangea
Email: marketing@blockmakers.io
Tel: 07872328284

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-pangea-and-moretti-fine-art-gallery-announce-partnership-to-bring-old-masters-art-into-the-metaverse-301579494.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

Recommended Stories

  • Permanent art display in monumental desert set to become global icon

    Renowned artists Manal AlDowayan, Agnes Denes, Michael Heizer, Ahmed Mater and James Turrell will create permanent and era-defining new works for Wadi AlFann, an iconic new cultural destination set to open by 2024 in the ancient desert of AlUla, in the Arabian Peninsula.

  • Inside Frank Gehry's latest Los Angeles mega-project

    Architect Frank Gehry's latest project opens in downtown Los Angeles

  • I'm Simply Obsessed With "Ms. Marvel," So Here Are 11 Details I Noticed While Watching Episode 4

    Ms. Marvel loves Ant-Man so much, and I'm obsessed with it.View Entire Post ›

  • UAE Partners With Startup Deel to Expedite Foreign Worker Visas

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe United Arab Emirates is forging a partnership with startup Deel to speed up the vi

  • Investment Giant Brookfield Snaps Up Minority Stake In Australia's AGL Energy

    AGL Energy Limited (OTC: AGLNF) confirmed that it had become aware that the Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) subsidiary bought 17.2 million shares in the Australian energy major, representing 2.56%. AGL said it became aware of the transaction, which occurred late last week, through routine registry analysis responses and acknowledged that the information might be historical. "It is possible that subsequent trading may have altered the position," AGL said. "AGL has

  • Blueprint inks deal with Sixth Street, Royalty Pharma worth up to $1.2 billion

    Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. gained 3.3% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced a deal with investment firm Sixth Street and Royalty Pharma , which acquires pharmaceutical royalties, worth up to $1.2 billion. Sixth Street will pay $250 million upfront for future royalties for two products, up to $400 million in a senior secured credit facility, and $260 million in a potential credit facility to support any buy-side business opportunities. Royalty Pharma will pay $175

  • Beer Demand Lifts Corona Maker’s Sales

    Constellation Brands said quarterly sales grew by almost 17%, with strong demand for Modelo and Corona beers helping offset rising costs, and said its board has agreed to a plan reducing the Sands family’s voting power.

  • Treasury Bonds Rally at End of Second Quarter

    Investors bought government bonds on Thursday to close out a turbulent quarter of trading, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note back below 3% as concerns about slowing economic growth mounted. Fears of an economic downturn have drawn more investors toward the guaranteed returns offered by ultrasafe Treasury bonds, reversing some of the rapid gains yields saw earlier this year. Treasury yields largely reflect expectations for short-term rates set by the Federal Reserve.

  • California approves lithium tax despite industry's warnings

    California on Thursday approved a plan to tax the electric vehicle battery metal lithium to generate revenue for environmental remediation projects despite industry concerns that it will harm the sector and delay shipments to automakers. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, approved the tax as part of a must-pass state budget on Thursday. The tax is structured as a flat-rate per tonne and will go into effect in January.

  • U.S. inflation data offer no quick relief to Fed, but hint at a peak

    New U.S. data for May showed little immediate relief from the record pace of inflation pushing the Federal Reserve toward another oversized interest rate increase next month, but it did add to a developing sense that the worst may be over. Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index was 6.3% on an annualized basis in May, the same as in April and still more than triple the U.S. central bank's formal 2% target - far from the clear evidence of falling inflation that Fed officials say they need before backing off their rate hike plans. Following the release of the latest inflation data, traders of futures tied to the central bank's targeted federal funds rate kept bets that it would proceed with another 75-basis-point rate hike next month.

  • THORChain Exec on Bridging the Gap Among Blockchains

    THORChain Technical Lead Chad Barraford discusses the network's recent mainnet launch on seven different networks, explaining its interoperability functions. Barraford addresses securities concerns following attacks on their testnet and the difference between blockchain bridges and multichain systems.

  • German retail sales inch up in May

    German retail sales increased slightly in May, even as high inflation continued to weigh on consumers, data showed on Thursday. Retail sales rose by 0.6% in real terms compared to the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported. Despite the overall rise, food retail sales fell in May on the previous month by 0.6% amid significantly higher prices for groceries, the office said.

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • Genesis Faces ‘Hundreds of Millions’ in Losses Due to 3AC Exposure

    CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De explains why crypto lending firm Genesis Trading is facing potential losses into the “hundreds of millions,” partly due to their exposure to Three Arrows Capital (3AC), highlighting the contagion risk in the crypto sector.

  • Bounce In Oil Prices Silences Bearish Calls For Crude

    Crude futures fell hard last week, and despite a bounce back in oil prices, the bears claim that Russian production will fall less than expected

  • Stock Futures Suggest More Losses as Markets Wrap Worst First Half Since 1970

    Futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were all down 0.3% in evening trading.

  • Why This Bitcoin Crash Is A 'Crypto Ice Age' — Don't Fight The Fed

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC Dips; 3AC Liquidation Reportedly Ordered by BVI Court

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 29, 2022.

  • Xerox Names COO Steve Bandrowczak As Interim CEO After John Visentin Dies Due To Ongoing Illness

    Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) CEO John Visentin abruptly passed away on June 29 due to complications from an ongoing illness. Since joining Xerox in May 2018, John has been known for his "One Boat, One Team" call to action and mentality. COO Steve Bandrowczak will serve as interim CEO. Xerox registered a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 2.5% year-on-year to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.64 billion. Equipment sales declined 17.6%. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.12) missed the analys

  • EUR/USD Price Prediction – U.S. Dollar Moves Higher Despite Weak GDP Report

    EUR/USD traders have also had a chance to take a look at the inflation data from Germany and Spain.