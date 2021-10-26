U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Virtual Power Plant Market Share to Exhibit 27.2% CAGR till 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Players Covered in Virtual Power Plant Market Report: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, AutoGrid, Next Kraftwerke, AGL Energy, Enel X, General Electric, Blue Pillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Enbala Power Networks Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual power plant market size is projected to experience rapid growth from USD 0.87 billion in 2019 to USD 2.85 billion in 2027 owing to the rising government initiatives for the development of renewable energy sources, observes Fortune Business Insightsin its report, titled “Virtual Power Plant Market Share, 2020-2027”, the virtual power plant market stood at USD 3.80 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

There has been an increasing investment by the government in the generation of renewable power due to the cost-efficiency of the renewable energy sources and easy availability of power which can be generated through virtual power plants. This is considered as a major factor responsible for the growth of this market. Further, the reduction in the cost of generation of solar power and their storage of energy is projected to increase the demand for virtual power plant market, thus, fuelling this market’s growth. For instance, according to the data published by the US Energy Information Administration’s International Energy Outlook in 2019, approximately 28 percent of the total power generated from renewable energy sources was contributed by wind, solar, and hydro-electricity.

However, the relatively high costs required for the installation of virtual power plants is projected to hamper this market’s growth.

Highlights/Summary:

The Virtual Power Plant Market Size report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-power-plant-market-101669


List of Key Players Covered in Virtual Power Plant Market Report:

  • ABB

  • Siemens

  • Schneider Electric

  • AutoGrid

  • Next Kraftwerke

  • AGL Energy

  • Enel X

  • General Electric

  • Blue Pillar Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Enbala Power Networks Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Virtual Power Plant Market Insights Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

27.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 2.85 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 0.87 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

Technology, End User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Latest Technologies to Propel the Market

Rising Number of Virtual Power Plant Installations to Fuel the North America Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Inadequate Infrastructure and High Costs to Restrain Growth


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-power-plant-market-101669

Regional Insights:

Rising Number of Virtual Power Plant Installations to Fuel the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to dominate the virtual power plant market due to an increasing number of virtual power plant installations in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Europe is expected to grow speedily in this market on account of the rising investments in renewable energy sources. For instance, the virtual power plant in Germany is considered as one of the largest power plant in the entire European region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth in this market due to the speedy growth of the residential and commercial complexes in the countries such as India and China. Further, the rising investment in the storage of energy is another major factor responsible for this market’s growth in this region.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Latest Technologies to Propel the Market

There has been an increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services, and others by the leading companies in the virtual power plant market in order to generate the power from renewable energy sources. This is an important factor contributing to this market’s growth. Further, the key companies in this market are focusing on decreased carbon dioxide emissions which can cause harm to the nature. Hence, the energy generated through solar power has witnessed a high demand from most of the developed countries, which is another driving factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Virtual Power Plant Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-power-plant-market-101669

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, this Virtual Power Plant Market is divided into demand response, distributed generation, and mixed asset. Based on end-user, the market is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has significantly affected the economies and businesses. This has resulted in the decreasing demand for virtual power due to the reduction in the number of consumers inclined towards these types of energy sources, which is anticipated to hinder the growth of this market across several regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Boost the Competition

The key players in the virtual power plant market growth are focusing on the production and storage of clean energy sources and less emission of hazardous gases which are harmful to the environment. Further, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions in this market has resulted in increased competition among prominent companies which can prove beneficial for their expansion of business and widen their market foothold.

Industry Development:

September 2020: Tesla announced the introduction of phase 3 of its massive virtual power plant in South Australia and confirmed to connect almost 4,000 homes with power walls and solar power which will be connected to the system.


Quick Buy - Virtual Power Plant Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101669


Table Of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Virtual Power Plant Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Demand Response

      • Distributed Generation

      • Mixed Asset

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Industrial

      • Commercial

      • Residential

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

  • North America Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology

      • Demand Response

      • Distributed Generation

      • Mixed Asset

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

      • Industrial

      • Commercial

      • Residential

    • Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!


Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-power-plant-market-101669


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Solar Power Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic {Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, and Others}, and Concentrated Solar Power {Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel}), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chemistry (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)), By Source (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, and Others), By Process (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, and Pyrometallurgical), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Electrolyzer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolyzer and PEM Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics & Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV, Power to Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Biogas Plant Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Feedstock (Bio-municipal Waste, Agriculture Residue, Energy Crops, and Others), By Digester Type (Wet Anaerobic Digester and Dry Anaerobic Digester), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-virtual-power-plant-market-10329


