Virtual Production Market to register a growth of USD 1.85 billion | Product launches and Product Expansion to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market share is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85%. Factors such as product launches and product expansions are significantly driving the virtual production market.

Virtual Production Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.91%

Key market segments: Component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 46%

Virtual Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.91 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Story continues

Virtual Production Market Driver

Product launches and product expansion

The increasing implementation of virtual production in the virtual production market will drive market growth. Moreover, the launch of enterprise-focused integrated virtual reality software suites will further drive growth in the market. New product launches and product expansion will be complemented by the growing adoption of light-emitting diode video wall technology. These factors will increase the demand for virtual production during the forecast period.

Virtual Production Market challenge

Issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls

The issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls that are widely used in the virtual production process by filmmakers will challenge the market in focus. For instance, the phenomenon of the ghosting effect and the cross pattern formed by the failure of a light-emitting diode in a display can be a hindrance. These issues can hamper the growth of the market.

Key market vendor insights

The virtual production market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

360Rize

Adobe Inc.

Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

BORIS FX Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

HTC Corp.

Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Key Segment Analysis by component

Software

The virtual production market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software segment is growing because of the increasing addition of deep learning and machine learning in virtual production resolution.

Services

Hardware

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 46% of the virtual production market share growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in APAC. The increased application of virtual production in leading film studios will drive the virtual production market growth in North America during the forecast period.

