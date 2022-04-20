U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Virtual Production Market to register a growth of USD 1.85 billion | Product launches and Product Expansion to Drive Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market share is expected to grow by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85%. Factors such as product launches and product expansions are significantly driving the virtual production market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Production Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Production Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report on "Virtual Production Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Virtual Production Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.91%

  • Key market segments: Component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 46%

Virtual Production Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.91

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., and NVIDIA Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Virtual Production Market Driver

  • Product launches and product expansion

The increasing implementation of virtual production in the virtual production market will drive market growth. Moreover, the launch of enterprise-focused integrated virtual reality software suites will further drive growth in the market. New product launches and product expansion will be complemented by the growing adoption of light-emitting diode video wall technology. These factors will increase the demand for virtual production during the forecast period.

Virtual Production Market challenge

  • Issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls

The issues associated with virtual production light-emitting diode screens and walls that are widely used in the virtual production process by filmmakers will challenge the market in focus. For instance, the phenomenon of the ghosting effect and the cross pattern formed by the failure of a light-emitting diode in a display can be a hindrance. These issues can hamper the growth of the market.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the virtual production market.

Key market vendor insights

The virtual production market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • 360Rize

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • BORIS FX Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • HTC Corp.

  • Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

  • Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by component

  • Software

The virtual production market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software segment is growing because of the increasing addition of deep learning and machine learning in virtual production resolution.

  • Services

  • Hardware

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 46% of the virtual production market share growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in APAC. The increased application of virtual production in leading film studios will drive the virtual production market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Request our sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Email Security Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Healthcare Information Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Component

  • Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 360Rize

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • BORIS FX Inc.

  • Epic Games Inc.

  • HTC Corp.

  • Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

  • Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-production-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-85-billion--product-launches-and-product-expansion-to-drive-growth--technavio-301528072.html

SOURCE Technavio

