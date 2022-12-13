Virtual production market size to increase by USD 2,447.47 million: 45% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market by component, type and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 17% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,447.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global virtual production market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. A considerable increase in movie production budgets and the rising usage of virtual effects in Hollywood are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The virtual production market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
360Rize: The company offers virtual production such as 360 Penguin action camera, accessories, video gear, mounting solutions, and underwater solutions which are available for every single 360Rize product for 360 Plug n Play video and photos.
Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.: The company offers virtual production such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator InDesign, and Lightroom
Autodesk Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as Visual Effects (VFX) Software and Visual FX for Film & TV.
BORIS FX Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as the boris fx suite, continuum FCP and continuum plugins.
HTC Corp.: The company offers virtual production such as VIVE Mars CamTrack, and Vive VR headsets.
Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.
NVIDIA Corp.
Panocam3d.com
ROE Visual Co. Ltd.
Brompton Technology Ltd.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Epic Games Inc.
Side Effects Software Inc.
Technicolor SA
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing implementation of virtual production techniques in the gaming industry, the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation, and the rising adoption of LED video wall technology. However, the issues associated with LED screens used for virtual production are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this virtual production market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual production market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the virtual production market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the virtual production market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual production market vendors
Virtual Production Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
157
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,447.47 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.8
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global virtual production market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 360Rize
12.4 Adobe Inc.
12.5 Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.
12.6 Autodesk Inc.
12.7 BORIS FX Inc.
12.8 Epic Games Inc.
12.9 HTC Corp.
12.10 Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.
12.11 Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.
12.12 NVIDIA Corp.
12.13 Panocam3d.com
12.14 Side Effects Software Inc.
12.15 Technicolor SA
12.16 The Walt Disney Co.
12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
