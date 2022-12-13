Virtual production market size to increase by USD 2,447.47 million: 45% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual production market by component, type and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 17% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,447.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Production Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global virtual production market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. A considerable increase in movie production budgets and the rising usage of virtual effects in Hollywood are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The virtual production market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

360Rize: The company offers virtual production such as 360 Penguin action camera, accessories, video gear, mounting solutions, and underwater solutions which are available for every single 360Rize product for 360 Plug n Play video and photos.

Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.: The company offers virtual production such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator InDesign, and Lightroom

Autodesk Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as Visual Effects (VFX) Software and Visual FX for Film & TV.

BORIS FX Inc.: The company offers virtual production such as the boris fx suite, continuum FCP and continuum plugins.

HTC Corp.: The company offers virtual production such as VIVE Mars CamTrack, and Vive VR headsets.

Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Panocam3d.com

ROE Visual Co. Ltd.

Brompton Technology Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Epic Games Inc.

Side Effects Software Inc.

Technicolor SA

Story continues

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing implementation of virtual production techniques in the gaming industry, the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation, and the rising adoption of LED video wall technology. However, the issues associated with LED screens used for virtual production are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By component , the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Big Data Services Market size is projected to grow by USD 153.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 35.68%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Business Process Outsourcing Market size is projected to grow by USD 75.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others), business segment (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this virtual production market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual production market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the virtual production market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the virtual production market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual production market vendors

Virtual Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,447.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360Rize, Adobe Inc., Arashi Vision Co. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX Inc., Brompton Technology Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Epic Games Inc., HTC Corp., Humaneyes Technologies Ltd., Mo Sys Engineering Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panocam3d.com, ROE Visual Co. Ltd., Side Effects Software Inc., Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Unity Software Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global virtual production market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Post-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pre-production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 360Rize

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Arashi Vision Co. Ltd.

12.6 Autodesk Inc.

12.7 BORIS FX Inc.

12.8 Epic Games Inc.

12.9 HTC Corp.

12.10 Humaneyes Technologies Ltd.

12.11 Mo Sys Engineering Ltd.

12.12 NVIDIA Corp.

12.13 Panocam3d.com

12.14 Side Effects Software Inc.

12.15 Technicolor SA

12.16 The Walt Disney Co.

12.17 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Virtual Production Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-production-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-447-47-million-45-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301699458.html

SOURCE Technavio