U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,717.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.50
    -30.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,354.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9310
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,166.60
    +1,020.98 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.16
    +35.65 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.56
    -126.52 (-0.43%)
     

Virtual Reality Market to grow at a CAGR of 55.34% by 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality Market - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Challenges, Drivers and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The virtual reality market is expected to grow by USD 75.57 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 55.34%

Attractive Opportunities in Virtual Reality Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Virtual Reality Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Virtual Reality Market -Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the penetration of HMDS in the gaming and entertainment sector, rising demand for virtual training across industries, and rising investments in advanced hardware offerings. However, the requirement of high speed and computation power is hindering market growth.

Company Profiles
The virtual reality market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc.

Some Companies Mentioned with offerings

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers products such as Earth VR and Cardboard VR.

  • Facebook Inc - The company offers products such as Quest 2 under the brand Oculus.

  • Firsthand Technology Inc. - The company offers VR for health and wellness such as Cool and Glow.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into segments Enterprise and Consumer. The virtual reality market share growth by the enterprise segment has been significant.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports -
Virtual Assistant Market -The virtual assistant market has the potential to grow by USD 4.12 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.79%. Download a free sample now!

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market -The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market has the potential to grow by USD 162.71 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 45.99%.Download a free sample now!

Virtual Reality Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 75.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

33.76

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-reality-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-55-34-by-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-alphabet-inc-facebook-inc-17000-technavio-reports-301411507.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why This General Electric Analyst Is Targeting $6.5B In Free Cash Flow In 2022

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) failed to wow the market when it reported third-quarter earnings numbers, but one analyst said Monday that he's optimistic that the industrial giant’s free cash flow recovery will really start to gain steam in 2022. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on GE with a $128 price target. Related Link: Is General Electric's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued? The GE Takeaways: In his new note, Obin updated his free cash flow fore

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.