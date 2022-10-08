Virtual Reality Market to grow by USD 16.12 Bn between 2021- 2026, increased affordability of VR gear to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the virtual reality market in the education sector is likely to register a CAGR of 59.28% while registering an incremental growth of USD 16.12 billion during 2021-2026.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
What are the major trends in the market?
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Who are the top players in the market?
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
How big is the North American market
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.
The increased affordability of VR gear, increasing need for experiential learning, and easy-to-use content creation platform will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this virtual reality market in the education sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
Virtual Reality Market in the Education Sector Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The virtual reality market in the education sector report covers the following areas:
Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Size
Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Trends
Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Industry Analysis
Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist the virtual reality market in education sector growth during the next five years
Estimation of the virtual reality market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual reality market in education sector vendors
Virtual Reality Market In Education Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.28%
Market growth 2022-2026
$16.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
59.17
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 VR hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 VR content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Alchemy VR Ltd
11.4 Alphabet Inc.
11.5 Avantis Systems Ltd.
11.6 Eon Reality Inc.
11.7 HTC Corp.
11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.9 Meta Platforms Inc.
11.10 Microsoft Corp
11.11 Sony Group Corp
11.12 Virtalis Holdings Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
