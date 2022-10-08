Virtual Reality Market to grow by USD 16.12 Bn between 2021- 2026, increased affordability of VR gear to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the virtual reality market in the education sector is likely to register a CAGR of 59.28% while registering an incremental growth of USD 16.12 billion during 2021-2026.

Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the North American market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The increased affordability of VR gear, increasing need for experiential learning, and easy-to-use content creation platform will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of content is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this virtual reality market in the education sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Grab access to the virtual reality market in the education sector sample report outlook for effective decision making-Here

Virtual Reality Market in the Education Sector Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The virtual reality market in the education sector report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Size

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Trends

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of social VR spaces as one of the prime reasons. Buy Sample Report.

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the virtual reality market in education sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual reality market in the education sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual reality market in education sector vendors

Virtual Reality Market In Education Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $16.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 59.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 VR hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 VR content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alchemy VR Ltd

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

11.5 Avantis Systems Ltd.

11.6 Eon Reality Inc.

11.7 HTC Corp.

11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

11.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

11.10 Microsoft Corp

11.11 Sony Group Corp

11.12 Virtalis Holdings Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

