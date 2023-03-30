U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

Virtual Reality Market size in the Education Sector to grow by USD 16.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increased affordability of VR gear - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the global virtual reality market in education sector is estimated to increase by USD 16.12 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 59.28% during the forecast period. A key factor fueling the growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector is the increased affordability of VR gear. Initially, VR hardware products were extremely expensive to purchase, which was a major barrier to the expansion of the market. However, because of the recent developments in technology and the economies of major companies, the cost of VR gear has been reduced significantly. Various companies providing VR headgear at premium prices have cut their prices and developed commercial versions of the headset. The emergence of low-priced VR devices has increased the market for VR content, especially for 360-degree video content-producing companies. Hence, the reduced prices are anticipated to encourage educational institutes to adopt VR headsets, which will increase the demand for the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (VR hardware and VR content), end-user (higher education and K-12), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth in the education sector by the VR hardware segment will be significant for the global market growth during the forecast period. The global virtual reality hardware market in the education sector is expected to record a rapid growth rate during the forecast period with major factor catering to the growth of the market being the increasing affordability of VR hardware. Because of the low cost of VR cardboard, many companies such as Oculus VR and HTC reduced their VR headset prices.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Virtual reality market in education sector – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global virtual reality market in education sector is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer virtual reality in education sector in the market are Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Alchemy VR Ltd. - The company offers virtual reality and graphic animation through its VFX studio.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers virtual reality software such as Cardboard and Earth VR.

  • Avantis Systems Ltd. - The company offers virtual reality products such as ClassVR Premium Headset and ClassVR Standard Headset.

  • For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global virtual reality market in education sector.

  • North America is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for virtual reality in the education sector in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The growing emphasis on the applicability of VR in the education market, along with the emergence of low-cost affordable VR gear, will facilitate the virtual reality market growth in the education sector in North America over the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters - Download a Sample Report

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - 

The rising number of social VR spaces is a virtual reality market trend in the education sector that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. In a virtual environment, the quality of learning might reduce, as collaborative learning plays an effective role in effective and efficient learning. In order to overcome this challenge, many VR vendors are providing platforms that enable collaborative learning in the VR environment. This results in the growth of social VR spaces, wherein the students can communicate and connect with other students. Major vendors such as Microsoft and Facebook are increasingly emphasizing the incorporation of virtual spaces. Thus, the increasing number of social VR spaces will drive the growth of the global virtual reality market in the education sector during the forecast period.

Major challenges - 

The lack of content will be a key challenge for the virtual reality market in the education sector. Even though there is high availability of VR gear and VR hardware, the VR industry lacks the availability of VR content. This can be attributed to factors such as the lack of VR developers in the market. VR headsets are now being sold at an increasingly attractive price. There is increased pressure on content makers for immersive and diversified content, which will remain the mainstay for mass consumption. Various companies provide VR content creation platforms to educators and teachers. Currently, most institutions, especially in APAC, are facing challenges in the conversion and application of curriculum-based content into digital formats owing to the low technology literacy among educators. Hence, lack of content can become a major challenge for the growth of the global virtual reality market in the education sector during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the virtual reality market in the education sector and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the virtual reality market in the education sector vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 17,853.41 million. The introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles is notably driving the market growth.

The AR VR smart glasses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 7,297.59 million. The emergence of simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology is the key trend in the global augmented reality and virtual reality smart glasses market.

Virtual Reality Market in the Education Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 59.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

59.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alchemy VR Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Curiscope Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Nearpod Inc., RedboxVR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., VR Owl Solutions BV, and zSpace Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports  

Table of Contents  

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 VR hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 VR content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alchemy VR Ltd

  • 11.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.5 Avantis Systems Ltd.

  • 11.6 Eon Reality Inc.

  • 11.7 HTC Corp.

  • 11.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 11.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 11.10 Microsoft Corp

  • 11.11 Sony Group Corp

  • 11.12 Virtalis Holdings Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

Global Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector
