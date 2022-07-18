Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 75.57 billion | Alphabet Inc. and HTC Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality has various applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment. This technology allows organizations to conduct virtual training, assistance, marketing, engineering and maintenance, designing, and simulation activities with their employees and workers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Virtual Reality Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The virtual reality market size is expected to grow by USD 75.57 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the penetration of HMDs in the gaming and entertainment sector.

Frequently Asked Questions:

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34% during the forecast period.

What are the key market challenges?

The requirement for high speed and computation power is challenging the growth of the market.

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 33.76%.

Is the virtual reality market concentrated or fragmented?

The virtual reality market is fragmented.

Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope

The virtual reality market report covers the following areas:

Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers products such as Earth VR and Cardboard VR.

Firsthand Technology Inc. - The company offers VR for health and wellness, such as Cool and Glow.

HTC Corp. - The company offers products such as Vive Pro series, Vive Focus Series, and Vive COSMOS Series.

Magic Leap Inc. - The company offers products such as Magic Leap 1, a wearable device.

Microsoft Corp. - The company offers social VR under the brand AltspaceVR.

Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

Geographic

Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual reality market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual reality market vendors

Virtual Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 75.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

