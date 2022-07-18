Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by USD 75.57 billion | Alphabet Inc. and HTC Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality has various applications in industries such as retail, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment. This technology allows organizations to conduct virtual training, assistance, marketing, engineering and maintenance, designing, and simulation activities with their employees and workers.
The virtual reality market size is expected to grow by USD 75.57 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the penetration of HMDs in the gaming and entertainment sector.
Frequently Asked Questions:
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34% during the forecast period.
What are the key market challenges?
The requirement for high speed and computation power is challenging the growth of the market.
What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 33.76%.
Is the virtual reality market concentrated or fragmented?
The virtual reality market is fragmented.
Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope
The virtual reality market report covers the following areas:
Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers products such as Earth VR and Cardboard VR.
Firsthand Technology Inc. - The company offers VR for health and wellness, such as Cool and Glow.
HTC Corp. - The company offers products such as Vive Pro series, Vive Focus Series, and Vive COSMOS Series.
Magic Leap Inc. - The company offers products such as Magic Leap 1, a wearable device.
Microsoft Corp. - The company offers social VR under the brand AltspaceVR.
Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-User
Geographic
Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual reality market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the virtual reality market across North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual reality market vendors
Virtual Reality Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 55.34%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 75.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
33.76
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Wevr, and WorldViz Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
