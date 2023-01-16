U.S. markets closed

Virtual Reality Market Size Worth USD 227.34 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global virtual reality market size is projected to reach USD 227.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual reality market size was valued at USD 11.64 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 16.67 billion in 2022 to USD 227.34 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Increasing Application of Virtual Technology Across Numerous Sectors to Boost Growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Virtual Reality Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

Nvidia Corporation declared merger with more cloud service suppliers for high-quality VR streaming. With cloud-based streaming, the users can have admission to virtual, augmented, and extended reality from any position.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-reality-market-101378


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

45.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 227.34 billion

Base Year

2021

Virtual Reality Market Size in 2021

USD 11.64 billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Component, Device Type, Industry and Geography

Virtual Reality Market Growth Drivers

Rising Live Virtual Entertainment to Bolster Growth


Key Takeaways

  • Growing demand for live virtual entertainment to drive the market growth.

  • Capacity to Offer Immersive Environment to Fuel Head Mounted Display Demand

  • Virtual Reality Market Size in North America was USD 3.58 Billion in 2021

  • Asia Pacific shows rapid growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for immersive technologies in emerging economies.




Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-market-101378


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Live Virtual Entertainment to Bolster Virtual Reality Market Growth

  • The notion of live virtual entertainment is budding globally. At present, people are choosing home entertainment by embracing the technology to access the live events or shows.

  • The technology provides an immersive and real-world environment to the users, its demand for live music concerts, live events or sports is surging substantially.

  • The concept of live virtual entertainment is budding across the world.

  • However, the technology calls for robust hardware components and great computing power for the appropriate operation of devices.

  • Nevertheless, the majority of present desktop accessories are not aligned with applications.

Segments:

Rising Investments in Advanced Hardware Offerings to Fuel Virtual Reality Market Growth

Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and content.

The hardware segment is predicted to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. The prime players are hugely capitalizing in the launch and invention of hardware.

Ability to Provide Immersive Environment to Drive Head Mounted Display Demand

Based on device type, the market is categorized into Head Mounted Display (HMD), VR simulator, VR glasses, treadmills & haptic gloves, and others.

HMD is estimated to lead the market, as it provides the most immersive environment.

Growing Investments on Advanced Training Tools to Boost Virtual Systems in Automotive Industry

Based on industry, the Virtual Reality Market is segmented into gaming, entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others. The gaming and entertainment segments are anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.

The global market scope is classified across five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-reality-market-101378


Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the virtual reality market share and a keen examination of the major segments. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for virtual reality in the near future.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Prime Players

North America is estimated to dominate and hold the largest virtual reality market share. The substantial existence of prime players in the U.S. is navigating the market growth in the region. Also, numerous start-ups are entering the U.S. market and offering industry-centric solutions.

Asia Pacific demonstrates speedy growth during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for immersive technologies in developing nations. China is anticipated to attain maximum market share, as it is one of the chief distributors of head mounted virtual reality devices and other hardware.

Europe is estimated to display considerable growth during the forecast period. The region is the preliminary adopter of virtual solutions in the automotive industry.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Oculus (Meta Platforms, Inc.) (U.S.)

  • Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Japan)

  • HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Unity Software Inc. (U.S.)

  • Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

  • HaptX Inc. (U.S.)


Access Full Report– Virtual Reality Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101378


Major Table of Contents:

  • North America Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • Canada

  • Europe Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • United Kingdom

      • Germany

      • France

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defense

      • Manufacturing

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • Chin

      • Japan

      • India

      • Southeast Asia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa Virtual Reality Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Content

    • By Device Type (USD)

      • Head Mounted Devices (HMD)

      • VR Simulator

      • VR Glasses

      • Treadmills & Haptic

      • Others

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Gaming

      • Entertainment

      • Automotive

      • Retail

      • Healthcare

      • Education

      • Aerospace & defence

      • Manufacturing

      • Others

    • By Country (USD)

      • GCC

      • South Africa

      • Rest of MEA


Related Reports:

Virtual Reality (VR) in Education Market Size, Share, Trends and Report Analysis

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2023-2029

Augmented Reality [AR] Market Size, Share, Industry Growth 2029

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Growth, Share and Forecast


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


