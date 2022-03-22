Virtual Reality Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the virtual reality services market are Skywell Software, LittlStar, Creative Solutions, Gramercy Tech, HQSoftware, Program Ace, Groove Jones, Xicom Technologies, Zco Corporation, The Intellify, Quy Technology, Fluper, JPLoft Solution, Credencys Solutions, HorizonCore Infosoft, Quytech, Hedgehog lab, IndiaNIC Infotech Limited, Chetu, Vakoms, Delta Reality, Dyfuzja, Cortex, Chocolate Milk & Donuts, NARSUN and Setapp.

New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The global virtual reality services market is expected grow from $5.81 billion in 2021 to $6.54 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The virtual reality services market consists of sales of virtual reality services and related products such as joysticks, force balls/tracking balls, controller wands, data gloves, trackpads, on-device control buttons, motion trackers, bodysuits, treadmills and motion platforms.These services are used in various sectors such as healthcare, education, real estate and entertainment.



The use of computer technology to create a digital world is virtual reality (VR). Instead of seeing on a computer before them, users are immersed in 3D environments and can communicate with them.



The main types of virtual reality services are hardware and software.The various basis of services includes consulting, training, implementation, integration, operation and maintenance that are used for healthcare, education, real estate, advertising, travel, gaming, entertainment and other applications.



Consulting is defined as the practice of providing expertise on a subject to a third party for a fee. Advisory or implementation services are also provided as part of the service.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the virtual reality services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the virtual reality services market.



The regions covered in the virtual reality services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The virtual reality services in telehealth is a key factor driving the growth of the virtual reality services market.To support COVID-19 patients, thousands of doctors and nurses will require advanced skills, which will be supported by VR-powered tools to cope in a simulated world with an anticipated influx of COVID-19 patients.



Training services by virtual reality designed particularly for coronavirus pathology scenarios are highly beneficial and realistic in today’s situation and also enable medical students, doctors, and nurses to quickly apply studied principles and procedures to the real world.For instance, the XRHealth application allows the hospitals to treat incoming coronavirus victims who are in hospital quarantine and it allows the physicians to monitor them when they return home.



Therefore, the increasing necessity of virtual reality services in telehealth is expected to drive the significant growth of the virtual reality services market.



The high cost associated with virtual reality services hampers the growth of the virtual reality services market.The best VR experience will cost a lot of money.



The investment required for the VR experience is high.For instance, one needs to spend at least a few hundred dollars (on the low end) only for the graphics card itself, excluding other internals of the computer.



The high-end virtual reality computer would cost $1,000 easily, and the high-end VR headset such as Vive or Oculus Rift from HTC would cost $599 and $799, respectively. Therefore, the high cost for a VR experience is expected to hinder the growth of the virtual reality services market.



Remote shopping with virtual reality is a key trend in the virtual reality services market.Many people are not doing offline shopping due to isolation and quarantine with the global Covid-19 outbreak and that does not mean e-commerce companies must also stop communicating with their customers and clients.



Virtual reality alternatives opened great chances where businesses can offer potential customers new buying experiences without preventing their outreach.E-commerce companies could now reframe the experience for the customers and redesign their shopping journeys by using VR services.



For instance, USA-based brand GAP developed a virtual Dressing Room app that allows the user to digitally try out clothes before making a purchasing decision. It will help customers to choose the right outfit and also contributes to the reduction of product returns and the reduction of expensive financial burdens for retailers.



The countries covered in the virtual reality services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

