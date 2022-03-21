U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.45
    -13.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,486.75
    -268.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.36
    -103.48 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.59
    -27.56 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.17
    +6.47 (+6.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3020
    +0.1540 (+7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3170
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.3900
    +0.2200 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,122.31
    -62.96 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.41
    +13.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Virtual Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in virtual reality software and services market are Google Inc, Facebook, Microsoft Corporation, Zappar, Pixar, Mozilla, Amazon, Apple, Razer, FOVE, BAE Systems, Qualcomm Inc, High Fidelity, Starbreeze Studios, Oculus VR, Metaio Gmbh, Sony, Briovr, Pixologic Inc.

New York, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246526/?utm_source=GNW
, HTC, Vuzix Corporation, DAQRI.

The global virtual reality software and services market is expected to grow from $15.17 billion in 2021 to $22.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $92.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 43.0%.

The virtual reality software and services market consists of the sale of virtual reality software which is used to create an artificial simulated environment. Some examples of products and services in this market include Google VR services and 3D Modelling Software’s like AutoCAD, Zbrush and 3DS Max.

The main types of virtual reality software and services are 3D modelling software, 360-degree custom VR software and real time simulation software.VR 3D modeling software utilizes technologies such as dynamic mesh-based polygon technology to provide artists and users with powerful and efficient virtual reality tools to create high-quality models and designs.

The different modes of deployment include cloud-based, on-premise and are used in various applications such as entertainment, gaming, tourism, hospitals, and others.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growth in the gaming industry is driving the virtual reality software and services market.Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world.

Gaming companies are increasingly using VR technology for a more immersive and realistic experience for gamers.Therefore, to improve and enhance the entire gaming experience, companies are redesigning consoles to include technology that enables the gamer to get a 360-degree view.

For example, in 2021, the gaming sector generated total revenues of $180.3 billion, a significant increase from 2020. Therefore, such expansion of gaming industry is increasing the demand for VR software and services, thus driving the market.

Inadequate storage capacity is a major restraint on the virtual reality software and services market.The volume of data files created by VR platforms is increasing at a rapid rate, resulting in storage problems for VR companies.

Cloud storage is not a feasible solution for storing VR generated data, since there is a constant necessity to make changes to the files.As the applications of virtual reality are increasing, the amount of data to be stored is also increasing with some applications generating up to one terabyte of data per hour.

For example, the total multimedia VR based data reached 230 exabytes in 2021. Thus, such storage problem is resulting in additional costs for VR companies in terms of storage devices and also preventing many companies from investing in virtual reality software and services industry.

Companies in the virtual reality software and services market are increasingly seeking partnership opportunities to share knowledge and expertise in order to gain a competitive advantage over other players.For example, in 2021, ArborXR, and Matts Digital announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality solutions at scale in Europe and beyond.

Similarly, in 2019, Oxford Metrics plc has formed a strategic alliance with VR software developer company Sandbox V. Such alliances are expediting the research and development process boosting the virtual reality software and services market.

The countries covered in the virtual reality software and services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246526/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Suffers Widespread Outage Hitting Music, Maps and iCloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. suffered a widespread outage on Monday, knocking services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and briefly hobbling its internal corporate and retail systems. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChi

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Higher. Here’s Why.

    Oil prices rose again Monday as supply fears continued to weigh on energy markets and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled.

  • Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue by Selling More Ads. Here’s How.

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Oil prices near $115 a barrel as EU mulls Russian crude ban

    Crude prices approached $115 a barrel as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports and Saudi Aramco attacks.

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • Crude jumps more than 6% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

    Oil prices soared more than 6% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent crude climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. Brent rose $7.14, or 6.6%, to $115.07 a barrel by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $5.85, or 5.6%, to $110.55. European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.

  • Canada calls for quick end to CP Rail strike amid fears of worsening commodities shortages

    (Reuters) -Canada on Monday called for a quick negotiated end to a work stoppage at the country's second-largest railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, that is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Fearful of an enduring strike, which began on Sunday, industry groups are calling on the Canadian government to propose back-to-work legislation to swiftly end the dispute. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities like grain and manufactured goods to port, in addition to 75% of all fertilizer in the country, according to an industry group.

  • Boeing 737 plane crashes with 132 aboard in China

    A Boeing 737-800 plane, operated by China Eastern Airlines, crashed in China’s southern province of Guangxi with 132 people on board, officials said.