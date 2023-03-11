Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR



The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Firsthand Technology

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mimic Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtually Better, Inc.

Vital Images, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

WorldViz

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology

Recent Market Activity

Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges to Reckon With

Cost: A Major Issue

Competitive Scenario

Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact

Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and Students

VR in Surgical Training

Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders

Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool

VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector

Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions

VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management

VR in Treatment of Dementia

Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management

Transforming Management of Chronic Pain

Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims

Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy

Stroke Care - An Emerging Application

Opportunities in Rehabilitation

Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments

Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality

VR for Healthy Lifestyles

VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders

An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities

VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool

Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR Technology

Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market

VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Firsthand Technology

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Mimic Technologies Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Virtually Better, Inc.

Vital Images, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

WorldViz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ccipf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-reality-vr-in-healthcare-global-market-report-2023-virtual-reality-gains-acceptance-in-remote-home-assessments-301769027.html

SOURCE Research and Markets