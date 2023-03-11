Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33.9% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR
The Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)
CAE Healthcare
EON Reality
Firsthand Technology
GE Healthcare
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
Mimic Technologies Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Virtually Better, Inc.
Vital Images, Inc.
Vuzix Corporation
WorldViz
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Virtual Reality - A Disruptive Technology
Recent Market Activity
Virtual Reality Brings in a Transformation in Healthcare
Market Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate the Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Challenges to Reckon With
Cost: A Major Issue
Competitive Scenario
Start-ups in Healthcare VR Make an Impact
Virtual Reality Redefines Training Programs for Clinicians and Students
VR in Surgical Training
Training for Paramedics, ER doctors, and First-Responders
Virtual Reality Gains as a Diagnostic Tool
VR Gains Prominence in the Dentistry Sector
Allaying Patients; Surgery-Related Apprehensions
VR Emerges as an Established Approach for Phobia Management
VR in Treatment of Dementia
Virtual Reality Grows in Importance in Pain Management
Transforming Management of Chronic Pain
Virtual Reality for Management of Pain in Burn Victims
Virtual Reality in Cancer Therapy
Stroke Care - An Emerging Application
Opportunities in Rehabilitation
Virtual Reality Gains Acceptance in Remote Home Assessments
Anxiety Disorders and Virtual Reality
VR for Healthy Lifestyles
VR to Help People with Substance Use Disorders
An Effective Tool for Designing Assisted Living Facilities
VR Evolves as an Efficient Marketing Tool
Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Visualization Solutions: A Promising Market for VR Technology
Treatment for Eye Problems - An Opportunity Market
VR Simulators for Surgical Robots Grow in Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies)
CAE Healthcare
EON Reality
Firsthand Technology
GE Healthcare
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
Mimic Technologies Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Surgical Science Sweden AB
Virtually Better, Inc.
Vital Images, Inc.
Vuzix Corporation
WorldViz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ccipf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-reality-vr-in-healthcare-global-market-report-2023-virtual-reality-gains-acceptance-in-remote-home-assessments-301769027.html
SOURCE Research and Markets