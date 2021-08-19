U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Virtual Reality (VR) Market to Reach USD 84.09 Billion by 2028; Acquisition of NextVR by Apple Inc. to Incite Business Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Crytek GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany), Eon Reality Inc. (California, U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan), Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (California, U.S.), Pico Interactive Inc. (California, U.S.), Sensics, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.), Sixense Enterprises Inc. (California, U.S.), StarVR Corporation (Taipei, Taiwan), Ultraleap Ltd. (Bristol, England), Unity Technologies (California, U.S.), Survios, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Pune, India, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to reach USD 84.09 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period. The technological innovations in 5G technology and adoption of immersive technologies can have a tremendous impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, “Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, VR Simulator, VR Glasses, Treadmills & Haptic Gloves, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4.42 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-reality-market-101378

COVID-19 Impact:

Businesses such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, education, and others are using technology to meet business needs during the global pandemic. The virtual simulators assist in the design and planning of the product from a distance. VR is gaining popularity in the education sector as a result of the epidemic. Virtual technology is being used by people all over the world to better their health and well-being, entertainment, live events, virtual conferences, and meetings, especially during the pandemic. For example, in April 2020, rapper Travis Scott joined the virtual reality platform and received over 12 million views on his Fortnite video game.

Key Companies Operating in the Virtual Reality Market:

  • Crytek GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • Eon Reality Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • HTC Corporation (Taoyuan City, Taiwan)

  • Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (California, U.S.)

  • Pico Interactive Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Sensics, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

  • Sixense Enterprises Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • StarVR Corporation (Taipei, Taiwan)

  • Ultraleap Ltd. (Bristol, England)

  • Unity Technologies (California, U.S.)

  • Survios, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Market Segments:

Based on components, the market is classified into hardware, software, and content. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the global market share during the forecast period.
Based on device type, the market is divided into Head-Mounted Display (HMD), VR simulator, VR glasses, treadmills & haptic gloves, and others.

Based on industries, the market is segmented into gaming, entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-market-101378
What does the Report Include?
The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2021 and 2028.

Driving Factor:

Rising Application of VR in Automotive Industry to Boost Market

Virtual training solutions are being heavily invested in by industries such as automotive, education, healthcare, aerospace & military, and others. For example, the virtual training module in the automobile sector provides workstation training for new joiners to minimize accidents. According to a 2015 Ford analysis, virtual training sessions decreased employee injuries and accidents by 70 percent. Moreover, virtual training solutions are being used across the healthcare business. Healthcare practitioners might benefit from training to improve their operation precision and eliminate errors. These factors together will create lucrative business opportunities for the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

44.8 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 84.09 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 4.42 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Component, Type Device Type, By Industry, and By Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Virtual Training Across Industries to Drive the Market

5G Connectivity to Offer New Potential of Virtual Reality (VR) Market Growth

Growing In-home Activities to Boost Market Growth Amid COVID-19

Pitfalls & Challenges

Requirement of High Speed and Computation Power to Hamper the Market

Regional Insights:

Rising Investments Mixed Reality Training Sessions to Propel Market in North America
The VR market share is likely to be dominated by North America. The region's market expansion is being fueled by the presence of major players in the country. Various start-ups are also making inroads into the US market, offering industry-specific solutions. For example, Sixense Enterprises Inc., a California-based small business, unveiled a virtual reality-based physical rehabilitation system in October 2020. The United States government is also investing in virtual technology, which is expected to enhance the sector. The US government and army, for example, have committed $11 billion in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality training sessions for government workers. Europe is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of virtual solutions in the automotive industry.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/virtual-reality-market-101378

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Advanced Virtual Solutions to Consolidate Position
HTC Corporation, Oculus VR, Sony Corporation, and Lenovo Group are all heavily investing in developing innovative head-mounted devices. To grow their consumer base, the players are making smart acquisitions and collaborations. In addition, prominent firms are providing industry-specific materials and tools to broaden their commercial horizons. For instance, in March 2021, a Taiwanese consumer electronics company headquartered in Xindian District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, announced the release of VIVE Facial Tracker and VIVE Tracker (3.0) to improve their virtual reality ecosystem with advanced innovation.

Key Development:

May 2020: Apple Inc. acquired NextVR, a VR startup. The NestVR has extended its expertise in recording live events through virtual reality headsets.

Quick Buy - Virtual Reality (VR) Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101378

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Virtual Reality Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Hardware

        • Software

        • Content

      • By Device Type (USD)

        • Head Mounted Devices

        • VR Simulator

        • VR Glasses

        • Treadmills & Haptic Gloves

        • Others

      • By Industry (USD)

        • Gaming

        • Entertainment

        • Automotive

        • Retail

        • Healthcare

        • Education

        • Aerospace & Defence

        • Manufacturing

        • Others

      • By Region (USD)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/virtual-reality-market-101378

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Beauty & Cosmetic Products, Jewelry & Watches, and Others), By End-use (Physical Stores and Virtual Store), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Higher Education Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, and Online Learning), By End-user (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Higher Education Technology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), By Learning Mode (Offline Learning, and Online Learning), By End-user (Private Colleges, Community Colleges, and State Universities), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Function (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Reinsurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By End User (Academic, and Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/virtual-reality-market-9265


