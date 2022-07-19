Virtual Recruiting a High Performance Global Workforce Within the Law Training Course, November 3-4, 2022
This course has been specifically designed for HR professionals and line managers who deal with recruiting and onboarding overseas employees.
It is the employer's responsibility to ensure they are employing legally. As an HR professional, are you aware of the new immigration system coming into force post 2020? Are you up to date with the latest best practice recruitment techniques and processes? Every business that employs overseas nationals needs to comply with the latest rules.
This is a fast-changing area where HR professionals need to keep up to date with the regular changes to immigration policy and be aware of the procedures that need to be in place to keep their business operating within the law. It is also important to ensure that attention is paid to the induction and orientation of overseas workers to ensure they become an effective part of the organisation.
During this two-day programme you will:
Explore the areas of law that impact on the legal recruitment of overseas workers
Ensure you are complying with the latest laws and best practice for employers
Get to grips with the new immigration system post 2020
Understand the pitfalls when recruiting and how to avoid them
Share practical implementation issues with other professionals
Review your current recruitment policies and procedures
Assess your onboarding practices and their effectiveness in today's challenging climate
Participate in practical exercises and discussion sessions
Why you should attend
The programme takes a logical journey through the many areas that HR professionals need to understand and comply with. It will also focus on how to avoid the pitfalls and make you aware of the penalties that can be incurred if the rules aren't followed. Although there is substantial knowledge-based learning during this event, the two days are designed to be engaging and participative, as well as informative.
You need to ensure you have a comprehensive understanding of these important procedures and legal considerations, and how they relate to you and your role. By attending this event and learning from the expert faculty you will be fully equipped to put your knowledge into practice back in the workplace.
There will also be time for you to put your questions to our experienced trainers to get the answers you need, and for you to network with fellow professionals. Attending this programme is an invaluable use of a busy HR professional's time.
By the end of this course you will be able to:
Explore the benefits of employing overseas nationals
Learn how to attract overseas talent effectively
Mitigate against the risk of recruitment difficulties
Adapt interviewing and selection procedures for remote recruitment
Get to grips with right-to-work documentation and records
Understand the implications of the migration restrictions to be introduced post 2020
Review your workplace policies and procedures for inclusivity
Assess how the changes will affect your organisation's workforce planning
Key Topics Covered:
Reasons for widening the recruitment net
Practical exercise exploring the legitimate reasons for employing non-UK nationals
Global mobility - travel, accommodation, repatriation
Attracting overseas talent
The considerations and implications of a culturally and nationality diverse workforce
Remuneration and benefits for overseas workers
Remote interviewing and selection procedures
Qualification and due diligence checks
Complying with employers' duties and employees' duties
Prevention of illegal working in the UK - what you need to do
How to avoid the employment law pitfalls
Penalties for the employment of illegal workers
Immigration work options
Dos and don'ts of employing migrants
New immigration system post 2020
Reviewing workplace policies and procedures and their inclusivity
Catering for religious, cultural and national variations
Integrating new employees with existing workforce, reducing bias
Providing additional pastoral care and support networks
Holidays and leave allowances
Onboarding foreign nationals
Induction and orientation of overseas workers
British and Commonwealth citizens
EU/EEA nationals
Brexit implications and settled status process and rights
EU settlement scheme
Navigating UK employment laws and processes
Family rights, restrictions and entitlements
Accessing services: registering for medical and dental services etc
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psvsa6
