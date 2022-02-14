U.S. markets closed

Virtual Rehabilitation Market to Hit $1,134.76 Million by 2027; Over $700 Million Revenue Opportunities to be Explored During the Forecast Period – Arizton

·6 min read
The global virtual rehabilitation market was valued at $336.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1,134.76 million by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, virtual rehabilitation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% during 2021−2027. In recent years, the evolution of VR technology has led to more accessible and affordable solutions that will deliver promising results.

VIRTUAL REHABILITATION MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

USD 1,134.76 MILLION (2027)

CAGR (REVENUE)

22.43% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST PERIOD

2022 – 2027

LARGEST MARKET

North America

MARKET SEGMENTS

Type (Physical Rehabilitation, Neuro and Cognitive Rehabilitation and Others), and End-User (Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers and Clinics, Home Care Settings)

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middle East and Africa

COUNTRIES COVERED

US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  • The global virtual rehabilitation market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of virtual rehabilitation to patients.

  • The increasing role of connected devices in healthcare, the growing adoption of assistance devices & prosthetic devices, and the surge in online consultation are the factors expected to drive the Virtual Rehabilitation market.

  • The increasing initiatives by research institutes and major key players to develop technologically advanced virtual reality rehabilitation devices are expected to drive the market's growth.

  • The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness among the population in the region are contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific. The growing number of approvals from the European Union for virtual reality rehabilitation devices.

  • The presence of many manufacturers of VR systems in the North American region scales up to significant growth. Technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure promote growth in the region.

  • The well-established key players such as Motek Medical B.V., GestureTek Inc., CoRehab srl, Brontes Processing, Motorika Medical Ltd., Neuro Rehab VR, LiteGait, Doctor Kinetic, MindMaze, and many others are focused on the strategies, expansion, and launches of innovative products in the market, global presence, and acquisition of new customer base, and influencing many business opportunities.

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, end-user, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 19 vendors are profiled here

VIRTUAL REHABILITATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

  • VR-based physical rehabilitation can induce successful treatment protocol adherence as a human-supervised protocol due to real-time multisensory capabilities. Multisensory, auditory, and visual feedback can convince users to exercise more through increased stimuli. IVR-based physical rehabilitation also allows increased quantitative feedback for both the user and the therapist.

  • Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are for patients who require a higher standard of care and more intense occupational, physical, and speech therapies. Inpatient rehabilitation is to restore function as completely as possible and, if needed, help the patient learn to do other things when rehabilitation is not possible.

  • Recent technological advances in immersive virtual reality technology supply new tools for developing new and promising applications for neurological rehabilitation. In recent years, the evolution of VR technology has led to more accessible and affordable solutions that can still deliver promising results.

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Physical Rehabilitation

  • Neuro and Cognitive Rehabilitation

  • Others

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals

  • Rehabilitation Centers and Clinics

  • Home Care Settings

VIRTUAL REHABILITATION MARKET DYNAMICS
Growing demand for virtual reality devices in healthcare industries with increased investment and funding from major players in the market accelerate the growth. High investment in the development and integration of virtual reality chip systems is a major factor propelling the market's growth. The innovation market players have actively started looking for the application areas of virtual reality and augmented reality, which has led to the development of virtual reality industries and received a considerable impetus allowing them to generate significant traction and investment. VR is used in rehabilitation as an advanced form of human-machine interface that allows users to interact and immerse themselves in computer-generated environments naturally. It is possible to improve the rehabilitation of individuals with mobility impairments through adaptive interface devices and the presentation of adaptive sensory modalities built into VE scenarios' device design.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • Penetration of HMDs in Healthcare

  • Growing Awareness of Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant

  • Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare

  • Growing Adoption of Assistance Devices & Prosthetic Devices

VIRTUAL REHABILITATION MARKET GEOGRAPHY
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to increased technology adoption in the region and increased investments in research and development activities. Increased government support in the form of incentives and increased outsourcing of products is predicted to accelerate the footprint of virtual reality in the healthcare market during the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and various rehabilitation support policies are also expected to contribute to the market growth in North America. There is high acceptance of technological advancements among key players and North American customers. The increasing and heightened ultimatum are converged by global manufacturers in the region, and thus the industry is expected to escalate.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • South Korea

  • Latin America

    • Mexico

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

  • The Middle East and Africa

    • Turkey

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

Major Vendors

  • Brontes Processing

  • Motek Medical B.V

  • GestureTek Health

  • Rehametrics

  • EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L. (Virtualware)

  • Motorika Medical Ltd

  • Neuro Rehab VR

  • LiteGait

  • Doctor Kinetic

  • MindMaze

  • Accelerated Care Plus Corporation

  • CSE Entertainment

  • XRHealth (VRHealth)

  • Meden-Inmed

  • Euleria S.R.L.

  • Saebo Inc.

  • Rehab-Robotics

  • BO&BO

  • Tyromotion Gmbh

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


