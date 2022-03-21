Virtual Sensor Market Revenue Projected To Exceed $ 3,389 Million By 2028 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Virtual Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual sensor market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 30.3% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 3,389 million by 2028.



A virtual sensor is a piece of software or code that interprets multiple outputs and process parameters to process available information from physical sensors. They are capable of predicting outcomes based on a variety of variables such as temperature, humidity, pressure, and speed. Instead of physical sensors, virtual sensors estimate the processes using mathematical models. These mathematical models calculate or estimate the activity's conditions based on other physical sensor readings. The real-time data collected from physical sensors or nodes is linked to software that determines the asset's current and future requirements. Furthermore, virtual sensing techniques, also known as soft sensing, inferential sensing, proxy sensing, or surrogate sensing, are used to provide feasible and cost-effective alternatives to costly physical measurement instruments.

Virtual sensor analytics is a software sensor that is used to replace a physical sensor for variables that are too expensive or impractical to measure. It employs machine learning techniques to discover the relationship between a target attribute and a set of variables. When the target variable is expected to have an underlying pattern and historical measurements are available virtual sensor techniques should be used. These measurements could be taken manually or with the help of a temporary sensor.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2871

Global Virtual Sensor Market Dynamics

The growing demands for virtual sensors in the manufacturing industry, as well as the increasing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), are driving the virtual sensors market growth. Rising virtual sensor deployments in end-user industries including manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics, and aerospace & defense will drive virtual sensors market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing use of virtual sensors to reduce the cost of physical sensors is anticipated to drive virtual sensors market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of virtual sensors for real-time monitoring, security, and surveillance purposes in both the military and commercial sectors will drive virtual sensor market demand. On the other hand, data security risks associated with the use of IoT and cloud platforms, as well as a lack of awareness about the virtual sensors, are expected to stymie market growth.

Interconnected Reports Global Virtual Sensor Market

The global virtual reality headset market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 28.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 44.2 Bn by 2027.

The global smart sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 88.9 Bn by 2027.

The global virtual reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 44% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 56.2 Bn by 2027.

The market for biomedical sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 18.1 Bn by 2027.

The rapid growth of virtual sensors will be fueled by Industry 4.0.

Industry 4.0, which incorporates various innovations, is a fascinating topic for almost anyone interested in the manufacturing industry. To provide the most value to intelligent processes over the next decade, future industry 4.0 production concepts should leverage emerging sensor technology, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, intelligent robotics, and automated smart control applications. Not unexpectedly, the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 is fueling the market for virtual sensors. These sensors will be used to automate a variety of manufacturing processes, for example, virtual sensors will help manufacturers with robot manual guidance and collision detection.

Story continues

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Virtual Sensor Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global virtual sensor market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the comprehensive use of these sensors in healthcare applications to detect anxiety disorders, and panic disorders in patients in the region. Furthermore, manufacturers in developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and Malaysia are implementing virtual sensor solutions for predictive maintenance, which will significantly contribute to the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

The global virtual sensor market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on component, deployment type, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is divided into solutions and services. Based on deployment type, the market bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. Based on end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing and utilities, automotive and transportation, oil and gas, electrical, electronics and consumer technology, healthcare, chemical, aeronautics and defense, and others.

Major Players

Some major players covered in the global virtual sensor market are General Electric, Cisco System, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Algorithmica technologies, Elliptic Laboratories, EXPUTEC, TACTILE MOBILITY, IntelliDynamics, Aspen Technology Inc., LMI Technologies, and others.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2871

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2871

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



