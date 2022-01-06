U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,691.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,349.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,695.50
    -71.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.00
    +5.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +2.31 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -37.50 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -1.07 (-4.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +3.04 (+17.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8080
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,076.91
    -3,327.73 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.75
    -97.85 (-8.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.07
    -58.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

Virtue Diagnostics closes $100 million Series B Funding

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Diagnostics, an innovative IVD company, has just announced closing US$100 million in Series B funding. Virtue Diagnostics, founded in 2019, is focused on clinical tests for China and emerging markets. Sequoia China and Morningside Ventures jointly led the investment round with ORIZA Holdings. Existing investors Lilly Asia Ventures and PerkinElmer Ventures participated while HAOYUE Capital was the exclusive financial advisor.

Virtue Diagnostics is a global, platform-based IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) company focusing on providing affordable clinical solutions at all disease stages including very early screening, initial diagnosis, treatment monitoring and minimal residual disease management.

Virtue Diagnostics Corporate and R&D headquarters are in Singapore, manufacturing is in Suzhou, China and CRO/Clinical Lab is in Beijing.

China's future IVD market is driven by local innovation. "Virtue Diagnostics strategy is to introduce new technology platforms by cooperating with global technology companies, developing products and solutions specifically geared for the Chinese market and accelerating the time to market through our highly experienced team of R&D, registration and commercial professionals," said Johnson Zhang, CEO of Virtue Diagnostics.

Virtue Diagnostics exclusively partnered with PerkinElmer for clinical mass spectrometry in China. The triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, produced by Virtue Diagnostics, launched in Q3-2021 after receiving NMPA approval. Panovue, acquired in 2021, leads in multiplex pathology, providing a full range of solutions for its landscape analysis platform.

While local innovation drives the Chinese IVD market, the IVD industry in many emerging countries is still in its infancy, relying on imported products. Covid-19 pushed governments to strengthen local IVD capabilities with incentives. Virtue Diagnostics is expanding to bring high quality affordable IVD products to selected emerging markets.

Johnson added: " Virtue Diagnostics will introduce innovative diagnostic technologies in China and concurrently in emerging markets through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and local entities. With our rich industry experience, innovation capability and international background we will succeed.

Yunxia Yang, from Sequoia China, said, " Virtue Diagnostics is building competitive diagnostic technology platforms. The team is highly recognized for their global experience, strong technical know-how and execution. We believe Virtue has high potential to be a global leader. Sequoia China is helping innovative medical device and diagnostic companies grow rapidly, to bring better products to patients faster."

Lu Huang, from Morningside Ventures said "After 20 years' development, China's IVD industry has completed import substitution. Incremental domestic market growth will be brought by technology. Virtue is unique having successful entrepreneurial experience in China and international exposure. The company has grown rapidly making great process. Morningside will utilize its international background, global capital and technology resources to help Virtue become a forerunner in China's IVD industry."

About Virtue Diagnostics

Virtue Diagnostics is an innovative IVD company focused on infectious disease, cancer, and chronic diseases.Our goal is to utilize our diverse technology platforms to provide clinical solutions for patients at all disease stages including early screening, initial diagnosis, treatment monitoring and minimal residual disease management.
www.Virtuedx.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtue-diagnostics-closes-100-million-series-b-funding-301455164.html

SOURCE Virtue Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Disappoints, but This Nasdaq Stock Took the Biggest Hit Thursday

    The stock market has been turbulent lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been the worst performer among major market benchmarks. On Thursday morning, it seemed likely that the Nasdaq's downward streak would continue, with futures on the index falling 87 points to 15,679 as of 8 a.m. ET. Earnings season won't start for another week or two, but a few companies are already getting a jump on things, and Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ: BBBY) report on its most recent results proved to be extremely disappointing to shareholders.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) by taking the...

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Investors need to look out for a potential development that could send Nvidia stock into a tailspin.

  • 5 Red Flags for Sea Limited's Future

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has generated massive returns since its IPO in Oct. 2017. On Jan. 4, Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) sold 14.5 million shares of Sea at an average price of $208 to $212 per share. The $3 billion sale reduced Tencent's stake from 21.3% to 18.7%.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • 10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article, we will discuss 10 real estate dividend stocks with high yields. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the real estate market, you can go directly to 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks with High Yields. According to McKinsey, the dollar volume of commercial real estate transactions in the United States […]

  • Nvidia Stock Faces Short-Term Pressures. Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Truist cut its price target on Nvidia, but remained optimistic on the stock's long-term performance .

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Walgreens raises full year guidance, creates new healthcare reporting segment

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares rose 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the pharmacy retailer reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $3.58 billion, or $4.13 per share, after a loss of $308 million, or 36 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.68 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.36. Sales of $33.9 billion were up from $31.44 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $32.88 billion. U.S. retai

  • Tesla Stock Is Falling Again. Why Shares Are Giving Back Big Delivery Gains.

    Tesla opened the year with strong fourth-quarter delivery numbers, sending shares up 13.5% on the first trading day of the new year. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates and stock price targets for Tesla. It’s harder to lose a lot of money quickly in a less volatile stock.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Tumble. The Fed May Not Be the Only Factor.

    The price of Bitcoin was more than 7% down early Thursday as cryptocurrencies fell in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s December minutes.

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.