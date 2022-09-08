U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    -0.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.00
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9000
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,335.10
    +7.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.49
    +3.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice

·4 min read

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ), today announced the following quarterly distribution:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NFJ

$0.245

December 9, 2022

December 12, 2022

December 23, 2022

The Fund previously announced the following quarterly distribution on June 7, 2022:

Ticker

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

NFJ

$0.245

September 9, 2022

September 12, 2022

September 23, 2022

Under the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan, the Fund will seek to maintain a consistent distribution level that may be paid, in part or in full, from net investment income and realized capital gains, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund provided this estimate of the sources of the distributions:

Distribution Estimates

September 2022 (QTD)

Fiscal Year-to-Date
(YTD)(1)

 

 

(Sources)

Per Share

Amount

Percentage

of Current

Distribution

Per Share

Amount

Percentage

of Current

Distribution

Net Investment Income

$             -

0.0 %

$     0.013

1.8 %

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$             -

0.0 %

$     0.364

49.5 %

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$     0.245

100.0 %

$     0.358

48.7 %

Return of Capital (or other Capital Source)

$             -

0.00 %

$             -

0.00 %

Total Distribution

$     0.245

100.0 %

$     0.735

100.0 %







 

(1)

Fiscal year started February 1, 2022

Information regarding the Fund's performance and distribution rates is set forth below. Please note that all performance figures are based on the Fund's NAV and not the market price of the Fund's shares. Performance figures are not meant to represent individual shareholder performance.

August 31, 2022



Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5-year period (2)

5.74 %


Current Fiscal YTD Annualized Distribution Rate (3)

7.07 %


Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV (4)

-12.11 %


Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate (5)

5.30 %






 

(2)

Average Annual Total Return on NAV is the annual compound return for the five-year period.  It reflects the change in the Fund's NAV and reinvestment of all distributions.

(3)

Current Fiscal YTD Annualized Distribution Rate is the current distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end.

(4)

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from the first day of the fiscal year to this month end, including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

(5)

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions expected to be paid from the first day of the fiscal year through the next calendar quarter end as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks current income and gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund will generally invest approximately 75% of its total assets in equity securities and approximately 25% in convertible securities. The Fund will employ an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options on equity securities held in the Fund. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund, and NFJ Investment Group and Voya Investment Management are its subadvisers.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about the Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-dividend-interest--premium-strategy-fund-announces-distribution-and-discloses-sources-of-distribution--section-19a-notice-301620931.html

SOURCE Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Recommended Stories

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’

    Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. It is no secret that big technology stocks are undergoing a period of prolonged turmoil as […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different ways […]

  • RECONAFRICA LAUNCHES JOINT VENTURE PROCESS FOR KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce its new business relationship with Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners. The two companies will work closely with ReconAfrica in managing its evolving data room as well as launching a global reach to potential, high quality, joint venture partners to join the Company's initial exploration program in the Kavango sedimentary basin, NE Namibia.

  • Renowned strategist Tom Lee says inflation could be ‘falling far faster than expected’ — here's the 1 left-for-dead sector to bet on if that holds true

    It’s time to consider this contrarian play.

  • Why Rivian Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose sharply Thursday morning after the widely followed EV maker announced a new partnership. Rivian said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mercedes-Benz Van division of Daimler AG for a new joint venture to manufacture electric vans. The vehicles will be tailored for individual customers similar to the electric delivery vans (EDVs) Rivian currently produces for Amazon.

  • AMD stock receives Buy rating from Stifel

    AMD shares are moving higher after Stifel initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • “Anti ESG” Investor Vivek Ramaswamy’s New ETF: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 stocks that make up anti-ESG investor Vivek Ramaswamy’s new energy ETF. If you want to skip reading about Vivek Ramaswamy and his thoughts on fossil fuels to generate energy, you can go directly to “Anti ESG” Investor Vivek Ramaswamy’s New ETF: Top 5 Stock Picks. […]

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

    Zacks Market Edge Highlights: General Electric, IBM, Pfizer, Bank of America and McDonald's

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Is Flying High This Week

    Drone maker AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) delivered mixed results in its most recent quarter, but provided investors with a lot to get excited about in the years to come. The markets responded positively, sending AeroVironment shares up 24% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of midday Thursday. Perhaps no defense contractor has seen its profile raised more by the war in Ukraine than AeroVironment.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • 10 Companies Raise Their Juicy Dividends Like Crazy

    What's better than a big fat S&P 500 dividend? One that's rising fast. And there's a surprising number of S&P 500 stocks doing it.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were climbing today after an analyst initiated coverage of the company and put a buy rating on its stock yesterday. Stifel analyst Ruben Roy started coverage of AMD yesterday and put a buy rating on the stock with a $122 price target.

  • 4 Next-Generation Tech Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Wall Street's most successful money managers have used the bear market decline to pile into cutting-edge stocks.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -33.33% and 18.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?