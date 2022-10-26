U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022

·10 min read

  • Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $4.25; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $5.76

  • Total Sales of $5.7B; Net Flows of ($3.3B); Assets Under Management of $145.0B

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




9/30/2022


9/30/2021


Change


6/30/2022


Change

U.S. GAAP Financial Measures










Revenues

$ 210.3


$ 252.1


(17 %)


$ 225.3


(7 %)

Operating expenses

$ 166.2


$ 158.8


5 %


$ 168.6


(1 %)

Operating income (loss)

$ 44.0


$ 93.3


(53 %)


$ 56.7


(22 %)

Operating margin

20.9 %


37.0 %




25.2 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

$ 31.7


$ 58.7


(46 %)


$ 17.4


82 %

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 4.25


$ 7.36


(42 %)


$ 2.29


86 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

7.463


7.984


(7 %)


7.607


(2 %)











Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)










Revenues, as adjusted

$ 185.7


$ 217.7


(15 %)


$ 199.0


(7 %)

Operating expenses, as adjusted

$ 120.8


$ 107.6


12 %


$ 121.0


— %

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$ 64.9


$ 110.1


(41 %)


$ 78.0


(17 %)

Operating margin, as adjusted

35.0 %


50.6 %




39.2 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted

$ 43.0


$ 77.5


(45 %)


$ 52.2


(18 %)

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted

$ 5.76


$ 9.71


(41 %)


$ 6.86


(16 %)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted

7.463


7.984


(7 %)


7.607


(2 %)


(1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows


(in billions)





Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





9/30/2022


9/30/2021


Change


6/30/2022


Change


Ending total assets under management

$ 145.0


$ 177.3


(18 %)


$ 155.4


(7 %)


Average total assets under management

$ 157.1


$ 179.6


(13 %)


$ 171.4


(8 %)


Total sales

$ 5.7


$ 7.6


(25 %)


$ 7.9


(27 %)


Net flows

$ (3.3)


$ (0.5)


N/M


$ (4.8)


(31 %)



N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management of $145.0 billion at September 30, 2022 compared with $155.4 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline reflected market performance and net outflows. In addition, other fee earning assets of $2.5 billion compared with $3.0 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total sales of $5.7 billion compared with $7.9 billion in the prior quarter reflecting lower institutional sales and continued negative retail investor sentiment. Open-end fund sales of $2.9 billion compared with $3.1 billion, with declines across most strategies partially offset by higher sales in domestic mid-cap, international equity, and below investment grade strategies. Retail separate account sales of $1.2 billion compared with $1.3 billion. Institutional sales of $1.5 billion decreased from their highest quarterly level of $3.5 billion in the prior quarter, which included two meaningful client mandates.

Net outflows were $3.3 billion primarily due to open-end funds, a meaningful improvement from $4.8 billion of net outflows in the prior quarter. Open-end fund net outflows of $2.8 billion improved from $4.5 billion in the prior quarter due to lower redemptions, with positive net flows in alternatives and sequential improvements in nearly all strategies. Institutional net outflows of $0.4 billion compared with net inflows of $0.4 billion in the prior quarter. Institutional net flows in the quarter included positive contributions in international equity, investment grade, and alternatives. Retail separate account net outflows of $0.2 billion, compared with net outflows of $0.7 billion in the prior quarter, included net outflows in in the intermediary sold channel and continued net inflows in private client.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $44.0 million declined from $56.7 million in the prior quarter due to a 7% decrease in total revenues partially offset by a 1% decrease in total operating expenses. Revenues declined primarily due to lower average assets under management as a result of market performance and net outflows. The decrease in operating expenses included lower fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, decreased distribution and other asset-based expenses, and lower employment expenses, partially offset by restructuring and severance.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.25 per diluted common share included ($1.12) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, primarily consolidated investment products, and ($0.54) of restructuring and severance, partially offset by $0.73 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $2.29 included ($4.34) of unrealized losses on investments and ($0.28) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, partially offset by $0.51 of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected changes in the value of the affiliate and transaction earn-out payments, respectively.

The effective tax rate of 28% declined from 54% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting changes in the valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $185.7 million declined from $199.0 million in the prior quarter as market performance and net outflows resulted in lower average assets under management.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $88.7 million decreased from $89.1 million. Lower profit- and sales-based variable compensation was largely offset by higher stock-based incentive compensation primarily as a result of improvement in relative investment performance metrics on which certain awards are based, as well as the addition of two new investment teams. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $31.1 million were essentially unchanged, and included $1.0 million of transaction costs related to the agreement to acquire AlphaSimplex Group, LLC (AlphaSimplex). In the prior quarter, other operating expenses, as adjusted, included $0.8 million of annual equity grants to the Board of Directors.

Operating income, as adjusted, of $64.9 million and the related margin of 35.0% declined from $78.0 million and 39.2%, respectively, primarily due to lower investment management fees.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $5.76, a decrease of $1.10, or 16%, from $6.86 in the prior quarter. The decline primarily reflected lower investment management fees due to the lower average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)


(in millions)





As of




As of





9/30/2022


9/30/2021


Change


6/30/2022


Change


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 309.2


$ 437.2


(29 %)


$ 250.5


23 %


Gross debt (1)

$ 262.3


$ 275.0


(5 %)


$ 262.9


— %


Contingent consideration (2)

$ 133.6


$ 137.7


(3 %)


$ 133.6


— %


Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 108.3


$ 118.9


(9 %)


$ 126.1


(14 %)


Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests

$ 799.2


$ 812.3


(2 %)


$ 784.7


2 %













Working capital (4)

$ 195.2


$ 345.5


(44 %)


$ 185.4


5 %


Net debt (cash) (5)

$ (47.0)


$ (162.2)


(71 %)


$ 12.4


N/M




(1)

Excludes deferred financing costs of $6.8 million, $8.3 million, and $7.1 million, as of September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, respectively

(2)

Represents estimates of revenue participation and contingent payments

(3)

Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $16.2 million, $12.8 million, and $13.0 million as of September 30, 2022, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2022, respectively

(4)

Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months

(5)

Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents

N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $195.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased from $185.4 million at June 30, 2022 primarily due to cash earnings in excess of return of capital to shareholders.

During the quarter, the company returned $10.0 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 50,422 shares of common stock, and increased the quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $1.65 per share.

Agreement to Add AlphaSimplex as an Affiliated Manager

On October 20, 2022, the company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire AlphaSimplex, a leading manager of liquid alternative investment solutions with $10.9 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2022. The transaction is expected to close near the end of the first quarter of 2023 subject to customary closing conditions, necessary regulatory approvals, and approvals by the mutual fund boards and fund shareholders.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The presentation that will accompany the conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section for at least one year.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended




Three
Months
Ended




Nine Months Ended




9/30/2022


9/30/2021


Change


6/30/2022


Change


9/30/2022


9/30/2021


Change

Revenues
















Investment management fees

$ 172,850


$ 201,133


(14 %)


$ 185,024


(7 %)


$ 564,691


$ 567,912


(1 %)

Distribution and service fees

15,746


23,293


(32 %)


17,159


(8 %)


52,912


67,091


(21 %)

Administration and shareholder service fees

20,563


26,479


(22 %)


21,982


(6 %)


66,889


74,916


(11 %)

Other income and fees

1,102


1,159


(5 %)


1,142


(4 %)


3,516


3,053


15 %

Total revenues

210,261


252,064


(17 %)


225,307


(7 %)


688,008


712,972


(4 %)

Operating Expenses
















Employment expenses

88,230


87,345


1 %


89,360


(1 %)


283,583


266,734


6 %

Distribution and other asset-based expenses

26,818


36,692


(27 %)


28,583


(6 %)


88,247


105,007


(16 %)

Other operating expenses

31,096


22,800


36 %


31,559


(1 %)


94,367


64,326


47 %

Operating expenses of consolidated investment
products

538


639


(16 %)


649


(17 %)


1,927


1,857


4 %

Restructuring and severance

4,015



N/M



N/M


4,015



N/M

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



N/M


2,900


(100 %)


2,900



N/M

Depreciation expense

938


915


3 %


962


(2 %)


2,835


2,994


(5 %)

Amortization expense

14,609


10,391


41 %


14,624


— %


43,895


30,219


