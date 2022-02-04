U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021

·11 min read
In this article:
  • VRTS

- Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $6.29; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $10.36

- Total Sales of $8.7B; Net Flows of ($0.1B); Assets Under Management of $187.2B

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended




Three
Months
Ended




12/31/2021


12/31/2020


Change


9/30/2021


Change











U.S. GAAP Financial Measures










Revenues

$ 266.3


$ 171.6


55%


$ 252.1


6%

Operating expenses

$ 182.6


$ 120.7


51%


$ 158.8


15%

Operating income (loss)

$ 83.7


$ 50.9


64%


$ 93.3


(10%)

Operating margin

31.4%


29.7%




37.0%



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

$ 49.8


$ 43.3


15%


$ 58.7


(15%)

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 6.29


$ 5.40


16%


$ 7.36


(15%)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

7.929


8.026


(1%)


7.984


(1%)











Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)










Revenues, as adjusted

$ 232.6


$ 153.5


52%


$ 217.7


7%

Operating expenses, as adjusted

$ 115.8


$ 91.6


26%


$ 107.6


8%

Operating income (loss), as adjusted

$ 116.8


$ 61.9


89%


$ 110.1


6%

Operating margin, as adjusted

50.2%


40.3%




50.6 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as
adjusted

$ 82.1


$ 41.4


99%


$ 77.5


6%

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted

$ 10.36


$ 5.15


101%


$ 9.71


7%

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted

7.929


8.026


(1%)


7.984


(1%)


(1)

See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

(in billions)



Three Months Ended




Three
Months
Ended




12/31/2021


12/31/2020


Change


9/30/2021


Change

Ending total assets under management

$ 187.2


$ 132.2


42%


$ 177.3


6%

Average total assets under management

$ 184.6


$ 121.1


52%


$ 179.6


3%

Total sales

$ 8.7


$ 8.9


(3%)


$ 7.6


14%

Net flows

$ (0.1)


$ 2.7


N/M


$ (0.6)


83%


N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management increased 6% to $187.2 billion at December 31, 2021 from $177.3 billion at September 30, 2021 due to $6.3 billion of market performance and $5.1 billion of assets from the acquisition of Westchester Capital Management ("Westchester Capital") on October 1, 2021. In addition, the company had $3.8 billion of other fee earning assets compared with $3.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total sales increased 14% to $8.7 billion from $7.6 billion in the prior quarter and included growth in all product categories. Open-end fund sales of $4.1 billion increased 14% due to merger arbitrage, fixed income, and equity strategies. Institutional sales of $2.1 billion increased 16% from $1.8 billion in the prior quarter largely due to global equity mandates. Retail separate account sales of $2.2 billion increased 12% from $2.0 billion in the third quarter primarily due to sales of domestic equity strategies.

Net flows were essentially breakeven at ($0.1) billion as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) were offset by open-end fund net outflows. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $1.1 billion, up 44% sequentially, with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.5 billion, up sequentially from $0.1 billion, were positive for the fifth consecutive quarter and included new mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were primarily due to preferred security and real estate strategies. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.7) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the prior quarter and largely reflected net outflows from emerging markets and domestic equity strategies, partially offset by positive net flows in leveraged finance and multi-asset strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $83.7 million compared with $93.3 million in the prior quarter as a 6% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was more than offset by a 15% increase in total operating expenses. The sequential increase in operating expenses included fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as increased intangible asset amortization and higher employment and other operating expenses primarily due to the acquisition of Westchester Capital and growth in the business.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $6.29 per diluted common share included ($1.16) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($1.14) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, ($0.47) of expense for a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") reset transaction, ($0.28) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.19) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $7.36 included ($1.36) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.27) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.21) of acquisition and integration costs. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected increases in the value of affiliate minority ownership and revenue participation liabilities, respectively.

The effective tax rate during the quarter of 31% compared with 26% in the prior quarter primarily due to changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, increased 7% sequentially to $232.6 million due to a 3% increase in average assets under management and a higher average fee rate due to market performance and the addition of Westchester Capital.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $92.0 million, compared with $86.5 million in the third quarter, reflected higher profit- and sales-based variable compensation as well as the addition of Westchester Capital. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $22.9 million increased sequentially from $20.2 million due to growth of the business, the addition of Westchester Capital, and an increase in travel and related expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, increased to $116.8 million from $110.1 million in the prior quarter due to higher revenues. The operating margin, as adjusted, of 50.2% compared with 50.6% in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $10.36, an increase of $0.65, or 7%, from $9.71 in the prior quarter and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of higher average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions)



As of




As of




12/31/2021


12/31/2020


Change


9/30/2021


Change

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 378.9


$ 246.5


54%


$ 437.2


(13%)

Gross debt (1)

$ 274.3


$ 205.7


33%


$ 275.0


—%

Contingent consideration (2)

$ 162.6


$ —


N/M


$ 137.7


18%

Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 126.5


$ 87.5


45%


$ 118.9


6%

Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests

$ 828.3


$ 711.2


16%


$ 812.3


2%











Working capital (4)

$ 219.8


$ 172.0


28%


$ 345.5


(36%)

Net debt (cash) (5)

$ (104.6)


$ (40.8)


156%


$ (162.2)


(36%)


(1)

Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.0 million, $4.5 million, and $8.3 million, as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively

(2)

Represents estimates of AllianzGI-related revenue participation and Westchester Capital revenue earn out payments of $150.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively

(3)

Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $12.4 million, $28.1 million, and $12.8 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively

(4)

Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months

(5)

Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents

N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $219.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $345.5 million at September 30, 2021 as net cash generated from the business was more than offset by $155.0 million of consideration for the acquisition of Westchester Capital as well as $25.0 million to repurchase 81,866 shares of common stock.

Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners

On January 1, 2022 the company completed its acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporate, and other strategies with $14.7 billion of assets under management.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 1776729). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through February 11, 2022 by telephone at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 1776729).

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended




Three
Months
Ended




Twelve Months Ended




12/31/2021


12/31/2020


Change


9/30/2021


Change


12/31/2021


12/31/2020


Change

Revenues
















Investment management fees

$ 213,673


$ 144,715


48%


$ 201,133


6%


$ 781,585


$ 505,338


55%

Distribution and service fees

23,464


10,279


128%


23,293


1%


90,555


38,425


136%

Administration and shareholder service fees

27,615


16,407


68%


26,479


4%


102,531


59,463


72%

Other income and fees

1,510


245


N/M


1,159


30%


4,563


670


N/M

Total revenues

266,262


171,646


55%


252,064


6%


979,234


603,896


62%

Operating Expenses
















Employment expenses

91,496


73,527


24%


87,345


5%


358,230


267,299


34%

Distribution and other asset-based expenses

36,032


20,686


74%


36,692


(2%)


141,039


77,010


83%

Other operating expenses

25,808


17,232


50%


22,800


13%


90,134


69,896


29%

Operating expenses of consolidated investment products

1,705


641


166%


639


167%


3,562


10,585


(66%)

Restructuring and severance



N/M



N/M



1,155


(100%)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

12,400



N/M



N/M


12,400



N/M

Depreciation expense

906


1,100


(18%)


915


(1%)


3,900


4,660


(16%)

Amortization expense

14,262


7,529


89%


10,391


37%


44,481


30,127


48%

Total operating expenses

182,609


120,715


51%


158,782


15%


653,746


460,732


42%

Operating Income (Loss)

83,653


50,931


64%


93,282


(10%)


325,488


143,164


127%

Other Income (Expense)
















Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments,
net

1,026


5,071


(80%)


(504)


N/M


3,907


7,139


(45%)

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated
investment products, net

2,980


10,768


(72%)


(2,801)


N/M


(1,761)


(1,965)


(10%)

Other income (expense), net

...

632


1,070


(41%)


1,001


(37%)


4,230


1,876


125%

Total other income (expense), net

4,638


16,909


(73%)


(2,304)

...

