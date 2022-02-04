Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021

- Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $6.29; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $10.36

- Total Sales of $8.7B; Net Flows of ($0.1B); Assets Under Management of $187.2B

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change



















U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Revenues $ 266.3

$ 171.6

55%

$ 252.1

6% Operating expenses $ 182.6

$ 120.7

51%

$ 158.8

15% Operating income (loss) $ 83.7

$ 50.9

64%

$ 93.3

(10%) Operating margin 31.4%

29.7%





37.0%



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 49.8

$ 43.3

15%

$ 58.7

(15%) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 6.29

$ 5.40

16%

$ 7.36

(15%) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.929

8.026

(1%)

7.984

(1%)



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

















Revenues, as adjusted $ 232.6

$ 153.5

52%

$ 217.7

7% Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 115.8

$ 91.6

26%

$ 107.6

8% Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 116.8

$ 61.9

89%

$ 110.1

6% Operating margin, as adjusted 50.2%

40.3%





50.6 %



Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as

adjusted $ 82.1

$ 41.4

99%

$ 77.5

6% Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 10.36

$ 5.15

101%

$ 9.71

7% Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.929

8.026

(1%)

7.984

(1%)



(1) See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change Ending total assets under management $ 187.2

$ 132.2

42%

$ 177.3

6% Average total assets under management $ 184.6

$ 121.1

52%

$ 179.6

3% Total sales $ 8.7

$ 8.9

(3%)

$ 7.6

14% Net flows $ (0.1)

$ 2.7

N/M

$ (0.6)

83%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management increased 6% to $187.2 billion at December 31, 2021 from $177.3 billion at September 30, 2021 due to $6.3 billion of market performance and $5.1 billion of assets from the acquisition of Westchester Capital Management ("Westchester Capital") on October 1, 2021. In addition, the company had $3.8 billion of other fee earning assets compared with $3.7 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total sales increased 14% to $8.7 billion from $7.6 billion in the prior quarter and included growth in all product categories. Open-end fund sales of $4.1 billion increased 14% due to merger arbitrage, fixed income, and equity strategies. Institutional sales of $2.1 billion increased 16% from $1.8 billion in the prior quarter largely due to global equity mandates. Retail separate account sales of $2.2 billion increased 12% from $2.0 billion in the third quarter primarily due to sales of domestic equity strategies.

Net flows were essentially breakeven at ($0.1) billion as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) were offset by open-end fund net outflows. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $1.1 billion, up 44% sequentially, with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.5 billion, up sequentially from $0.1 billion, were positive for the fifth consecutive quarter and included new mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were primarily due to preferred security and real estate strategies. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.7) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the prior quarter and largely reflected net outflows from emerging markets and domestic equity strategies, partially offset by positive net flows in leveraged finance and multi-asset strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $83.7 million compared with $93.3 million in the prior quarter as a 6% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was more than offset by a 15% increase in total operating expenses. The sequential increase in operating expenses included fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as increased intangible asset amortization and higher employment and other operating expenses primarily due to the acquisition of Westchester Capital and growth in the business.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $6.29 per diluted common share included ($1.16) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($1.14) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, ($0.47) of expense for a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") reset transaction, ($0.28) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.19) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $7.36 included ($1.36) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.27) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.21) of acquisition and integration costs. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected increases in the value of affiliate minority ownership and revenue participation liabilities, respectively.

The effective tax rate during the quarter of 31% compared with 26% in the prior quarter primarily due to changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, increased 7% sequentially to $232.6 million due to a 3% increase in average assets under management and a higher average fee rate due to market performance and the addition of Westchester Capital.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $92.0 million, compared with $86.5 million in the third quarter, reflected higher profit- and sales-based variable compensation as well as the addition of Westchester Capital. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $22.9 million increased sequentially from $20.2 million due to growth of the business, the addition of Westchester Capital, and an increase in travel and related expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, increased to $116.8 million from $110.1 million in the prior quarter due to higher revenues. The operating margin, as adjusted, of 50.2% compared with 50.6% in the third quarter.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $10.36, an increase of $0.65, or 7%, from $9.71 in the prior quarter and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of higher average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions)



As of





As of





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 378.9

$ 246.5

54%

$ 437.2

(13%) Gross debt (1) $ 274.3

$ 205.7

33%

$ 275.0

—% Contingent consideration (2) $ 162.6

$ —

N/M

$ 137.7

18% Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 126.5

$ 87.5

45%

$ 118.9

6% Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 828.3

$ 711.2

16%

$ 812.3

2%



















Working capital (4) $ 219.8

$ 172.0

28%

$ 345.5

(36%) Net debt (cash) (5) $ (104.6)

$ (40.8)

156%

$ (162.2)

(36%)



(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.0 million, $4.5 million, and $8.3 million, as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively (2) Represents estimates of AllianzGI-related revenue participation and Westchester Capital revenue earn out payments of $150.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $12.4 million, $28.1 million, and $12.8 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $219.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $345.5 million at September 30, 2021 as net cash generated from the business was more than offset by $155.0 million of consideration for the acquisition of Westchester Capital as well as $25.0 million to repurchase 81,866 shares of common stock.

Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners

On January 1, 2022 the company completed its acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporate, and other strategies with $14.7 billion of assets under management.

Conference Call

Management will host an investor conference call on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 1776729). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through February 11, 2022 by telephone at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 1776729).

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





Three

Months

Ended





Twelve Months Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change

9/30/2021

Change

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Change Revenues





























Investment management fees $ 213,673

$ 144,715

48%

$ 201,133

6%

$ 781,585

$ 505,338

55% Distribution and service fees 23,464

10,279

128%

23,293

1%

90,555

38,425

136% Administration and shareholder service fees 27,615

16,407

68%

26,479

4%

102,531

59,463

72% Other income and fees 1,510

245

N/M

1,159

30%

4,563

670

N/M Total revenues 266,262

171,646

55%

252,064

6%

979,234

603,896

62% Operating Expenses





























Employment expenses 91,496

73,527

24%

87,345

5%

358,230

267,299

34% Distribution and other asset-based expenses 36,032

20,686

74%

36,692

(2%)

141,039

77,010

83% Other operating expenses 25,808

17,232

50%

22,800

13%

90,134

69,896

29% Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 1,705

641

166%

639

167%

3,562

10,585

(66%) Restructuring and severance —

—

N/M

—

N/M

—

1,155

(100%) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,400

—

N/M

—

N/M

12,400

—

N/M Depreciation expense 906

1,100

(18%)

915

(1%)

3,900

4,660

(16%) Amortization expense 14,262

7,529

89%

10,391

37%

44,481

30,127

48% Total operating expenses 182,609

120,715

51%

158,782

15%

653,746

460,732

42% Operating Income (Loss) 83,653

50,931

64%

93,282

(10%)

325,488

143,164

127% Other Income (Expense)





























Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments,

net 1,026

5,071

(80%)

(504)

N/M

3,907

7,139

(45%) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated

investment products, net 2,980

10,768

(72%)

(2,801)

N/M

(1,761)

(1,965)

(10%) Other income (expense), net ...

632





1,070





(41%)





1,001





(37%)





4,230





1,876





125%