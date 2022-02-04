Virtus Investment Partners Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021
- Earnings Per Share - Diluted of $6.29; Earnings Per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted, of $10.36
- Total Sales of $8.7B; Net Flows of ($0.1B); Assets Under Management of $187.2B
HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data or as noted)
Three Months Ended
Three
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
9/30/2021
Change
U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
Revenues
$ 266.3
$ 171.6
55%
$ 252.1
6%
Operating expenses
$ 182.6
$ 120.7
51%
$ 158.8
15%
Operating income (loss)
$ 83.7
$ 50.9
64%
$ 93.3
(10%)
Operating margin
31.4%
29.7%
37.0%
Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
$ 49.8
$ 43.3
15%
$ 58.7
(15%)
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$ 6.29
$ 5.40
16%
$ 7.36
(15%)
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
7.929
8.026
(1%)
7.984
(1%)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
Revenues, as adjusted
$ 232.6
$ 153.5
52%
$ 217.7
7%
Operating expenses, as adjusted
$ 115.8
$ 91.6
26%
$ 107.6
8%
Operating income (loss), as adjusted
$ 116.8
$ 61.9
89%
$ 110.1
6%
Operating margin, as adjusted
50.2%
40.3%
50.6 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as
$ 82.1
$ 41.4
99%
$ 77.5
6%
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted
$ 10.36
$ 5.15
101%
$ 9.71
7%
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted
7.929
8.026
(1%)
7.984
(1%)
(1)
See the information beginning on page 11 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures
Earnings Summary
The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 11 of this earnings release.
Assets Under Management and Asset Flows
(in billions)
Three Months Ended
Three
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
9/30/2021
Change
Ending total assets under management
$ 187.2
$ 132.2
42%
$ 177.3
6%
Average total assets under management
$ 184.6
$ 121.1
52%
$ 179.6
3%
Total sales
$ 8.7
$ 8.9
(3%)
$ 7.6
14%
Net flows
$ (0.1)
$ 2.7
N/M
$ (0.6)
83%
N/M - Not Meaningful
Total assets under management increased 6% to $187.2 billion at December 31, 2021 from $177.3 billion at September 30, 2021 due to $6.3 billion of market performance and $5.1 billion of assets from the acquisition of Westchester Capital Management ("Westchester Capital") on October 1, 2021. In addition, the company had $3.8 billion of other fee earning assets compared with $3.7 billion at September 30, 2021.
Total sales increased 14% to $8.7 billion from $7.6 billion in the prior quarter and included growth in all product categories. Open-end fund sales of $4.1 billion increased 14% due to merger arbitrage, fixed income, and equity strategies. Institutional sales of $2.1 billion increased 16% from $1.8 billion in the prior quarter largely due to global equity mandates. Retail separate account sales of $2.2 billion increased 12% from $2.0 billion in the third quarter primarily due to sales of domestic equity strategies.
Net flows were essentially breakeven at ($0.1) billion as positive net flows in retail separate accounts, institutional, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) were offset by open-end fund net outflows. Retail separate accounts contributed positive net flows of $1.1 billion, up 44% sequentially, with continued net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Institutional net flows of $0.5 billion, up sequentially from $0.1 billion, were positive for the fifth consecutive quarter and included new mandates at multiple affiliates. ETF net flows of $0.1 billion were primarily due to preferred security and real estate strategies. Open-end fund net flows of ($1.7) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the prior quarter and largely reflected net outflows from emerging markets and domestic equity strategies, partially offset by positive net flows in leveraged finance and multi-asset strategies.
GAAP Results
Operating income of $83.7 million compared with $93.3 million in the prior quarter as a 6% increase in total revenues, due to higher average assets under management, was more than offset by a 15% increase in total operating expenses. The sequential increase in operating expenses included fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, as well as increased intangible asset amortization and higher employment and other operating expenses primarily due to the acquisition of Westchester Capital and growth in the business.
Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $6.29 per diluted common share included ($1.16) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($1.14) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, ($0.47) of expense for a collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") reset transaction, ($0.28) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.19) of acquisition and integration costs. Net income per diluted share in the prior quarter of $7.36 included ($1.36) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.27) of realized and unrealized losses on investments, and ($0.21) of acquisition and integration costs. The fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and contingent consideration reflected increases in the value of affiliate minority ownership and revenue participation liabilities, respectively.
The effective tax rate during the quarter of 31% compared with 26% in the prior quarter primarily due to changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.
Non-GAAP Results
Revenues, as adjusted, increased 7% sequentially to $232.6 million due to a 3% increase in average assets under management and a higher average fee rate due to market performance and the addition of Westchester Capital.
Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $92.0 million, compared with $86.5 million in the third quarter, reflected higher profit- and sales-based variable compensation as well as the addition of Westchester Capital. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $22.9 million increased sequentially from $20.2 million due to growth of the business, the addition of Westchester Capital, and an increase in travel and related expenses.
Operating income, as adjusted, increased to $116.8 million from $110.1 million in the prior quarter due to higher revenues. The operating margin, as adjusted, of 50.2% compared with 50.6% in the third quarter.
Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted common share was $10.36, an increase of $0.65, or 7%, from $9.71 in the prior quarter and the company's highest reported level. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher revenues, as adjusted, as a result of higher average assets under management.
The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.
Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)
(in millions)
As of
As of
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
9/30/2021
Change
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 378.9
$ 246.5
54%
$ 437.2
(13%)
Gross debt (1)
$ 274.3
$ 205.7
33%
$ 275.0
—%
Contingent consideration (2)
$ 162.6
$ —
N/M
$ 137.7
18%
Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3)
$ 126.5
$ 87.5
45%
$ 118.9
6%
Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests
$ 828.3
$ 711.2
16%
$ 812.3
2%
Working capital (4)
$ 219.8
$ 172.0
28%
$ 345.5
(36%)
Net debt (cash) (5)
$ (104.6)
$ (40.8)
156%
$ (162.2)
(36%)
(1)
Excludes deferred financing costs of $8.0 million, $4.5 million, and $8.3 million, as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively
(2)
Represents estimates of AllianzGI-related revenue participation and Westchester Capital revenue earn out payments of $150.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively
(3)
Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $12.4 million, $28.1 million, and $12.8 million as of December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, respectively
(4)
Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months
(5)
Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents
N/M - Not Meaningful
Working capital of $219.8 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $345.5 million at September 30, 2021 as net cash generated from the business was more than offset by $155.0 million of consideration for the acquisition of Westchester Capital as well as $25.0 million to repurchase 81,866 shares of common stock.
Acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners
On January 1, 2022 the company completed its acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners, a premier manager of emerging markets debt, multi-asset credit, global corporate, and other strategies with $14.7 billion of assets under management.
Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss these financial results and related matters. The webcast of the call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 1776729). The presentation that will be reviewed as part of the conference call will be available prior to the call in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com. A replay of the call will be available through February 11, 2022 by telephone at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 1776729).
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three
Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
9/30/2021
Change
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
Change
Revenues
Investment management fees
$ 213,673
$ 144,715
48%
$ 201,133
6%
$ 781,585
$ 505,338
55%
Distribution and service fees
23,464
10,279
128%
23,293
1%
90,555
38,425
136%
Administration and shareholder service fees
27,615
16,407
68%
26,479
4%
102,531
59,463
72%
Other income and fees
1,510
245
N/M
1,159
30%
4,563
670
N/M
Total revenues
266,262
171,646
55%
252,064
6%
979,234
603,896
62%
Operating Expenses
Employment expenses
91,496
73,527
24%
87,345
5%
358,230
267,299
34%
Distribution and other asset-based expenses
36,032
20,686
74%
36,692
(2%)
141,039
77,010
83%
Other operating expenses
25,808
17,232
50%
22,800
13%
90,134
69,896
29%
Operating expenses of consolidated investment products
1,705
641
166%
639
167%
3,562
10,585
(66%)
Restructuring and severance
—
—
N/M
—
N/M
—
1,155
(100%)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12,400
—
N/M
—
N/M
12,400
—
N/M
Depreciation expense
906
1,100
(18%)
915
(1%)
3,900
4,660
(16%)
Amortization expense
14,262
7,529
89%
10,391
37%
44,481
30,127
48%
Total operating expenses
182,609
120,715
51%
158,782
15%
653,746
460,732
42%
Operating Income (Loss)
83,653
50,931
64%
93,282
(10%)
325,488
143,164
127%
Other Income (Expense)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments,
1,026
5,071
(80%)
(504)
N/M
3,907
7,139
(45%)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated
2,980
10,768
(72%)
(2,801)
N/M
(1,761)
(1,965)
(10%)
Other income (expense), net
...
632
1,070
(41%)
1,001
(37%)
4,230
1,876
125%
Total other income (expense), net
4,638
16,909
(73%)
(2,304)