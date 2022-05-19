U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.00
    -29.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,207.00
    -233.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.75
    -94.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.10
    -9.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.96
    -1.63 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0064 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +5.92 (+22.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2423
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8230
    -0.4740 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,280.72
    -535.98 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.91
    -19.77 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.37
    -158.72 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

·1 min read
In this article:
  • VRTS
    Watchlist

HARTFORD, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per common share for the second quarter of 2022.

The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2022. Future declarations of dividends will be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

The Board also authorized an additional 750,000 shares of common stock under the current share repurchase program that was initiated in May 2013. Under the terms of the program, the company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time at its discretion through open market repurchases and/or privately negotiated transactions, depending on price and prevailing market and business conditions. The program, which has no specified term, may be suspended or terminated at any time.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-increases-share-repurchase-authorization-301551065.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

