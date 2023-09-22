Virtus Investment Partners' (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of November to $1.90. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Virtus Investment Partners' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Virtus Investment Partners' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 16.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Virtus Investment Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Virtus Investment Partners' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.80 total annually to $7.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Virtus Investment Partners has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Virtus Investment Partners has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Virtus Investment Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Virtus Investment Partners that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

