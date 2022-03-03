U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.49
    -23.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,794.66
    -96.69 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,537.94
    -214.08 (-1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.05
    -2.55 (-2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.40
    +16.10 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3347
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4580
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,545.76
    -1,484.24 (-3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.76
    -32.92 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZTR
  • VRTS

HARTFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced the following monthly distributions:

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

$0.08

April 8, 2022

April 11, 2022

April 20, 2022

$0.08

May 11, 2022

May 12, 2022

May 19, 2022

The fund previously announced the following monthly distribution on November 18, 2021:

Amount of Distribution

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

$0.08

March 10, 2022

March 11, 2022

March 18, 2022

Under the terms of its Managed Distribution Plan, the Fund will seek to maintain a consistent distribution level that may be paid in part or in full from net investment income and realized capital gains, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

The Fund provided this estimate of the sources of the distributions:

Distribution Estimates

February 2022 (MTD)

Fiscal Year-to-Date
(YTD)(1)

(Sources)

Per Share

Amount

Percentage
of Current
Distribution

Per Share
Amount

Percentage
of Current
Distribution

Net Investment Income

$ 0.016

20.7%

$ 0.059

24.5%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.012

14.7%

0.049

20.6%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

Return of Capital (or other Capital Source)

0.052

64.6%

0.132

54.9%

Total Distribution

$ 0.080

100.0%

$ 0.240

100.0%







(1)

Fiscal year started December 1, 2021.

Information regarding the Fund's performance and distribution rates is set forth below. Please note that all performance figures are based on the Fund's NAV and not the market price of the Fund's shares. Performance figures are not meant to represent individual shareholder performance.

February 28, 2022



Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5-year period (2)

6.20%


Current Fiscal YTD Annualized Distribution Rate (3)

10.86%


Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV (4)

1.77%


Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate (5)

2.71%




(2)

Average Annual Total Return on NAV is the annual compound return for the five-year period. It reflects the change in the Fund's NAV and reinvestment of all distributions.

(3)

Current Fiscal YTD Annualized Distribution Rate is the current distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end.

(4)

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Total Return on NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from the first day of the fiscal year to this month end, including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

(5)

Fiscal YTD Cumulative Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions from the first day of the fiscal year to this month end as a percentage of the Fund's NAV at month end.





The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Fund
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. is a diversified closed-end fund whose investment objective is capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. has been the investment adviser, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC have been subadvisers to the Fund since December 9, 2011. Performance and characteristics prior to December 9, 2011 were attained by the previous adviser using a different investment strategy.

For more information on the Fund, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section of www.virtus.com.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each Fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the bottom of this press release.

About Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 35 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, master limited partnerships (MLPs), infrastructure, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

About Newfleet Asset Management
Newfleet Asset Management, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, provides comprehensive fixed income portfolio management in multiple strategies. The Newfleet Multi-Sector Strategies team that manages the Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. leverages the knowledge and skill of investment professionals with expertise in every sector of the bond market, including evolving, specialized, and out-of-favor sectors. The team employs active sector rotation and disciplined risk management to portfolio construction, avoiding interest rate bets, and remaining duration neutral to each strategy's stated benchmark. For more information, visit www.newfleet.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit www.virtus.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)
(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-total-return-fund-inc-declares-distribution-and-discloses-sources-of-distribution--section-19a-notice-301495455.html

SOURCE Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Costco stock falls as retailer’s sales pace slows

    Costco Wholesale Corp. late Thursday reported quarterly results and sales that topped Wall Street expectations, but the stock headed lower as same-store sales growth slowed.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Keeps Going Down

    One day after electric truck company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) voluntarily blew up its stock price by announcing it would raise the price of its R1T pickup truck by 17%, and its R1S SUV by 20%, Rivian stock is tumbling once again on Thursday. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Rivian is down another 5% -- a total of an 18% drop since this debacle began. After announcing yesterday that "inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)" necessitated the price hikes just yesterday, today Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe promised that Rivian would eat some of those costs itself.

  • Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

    Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about Russia, which exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are now shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]