Virtusa Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Virtusa Corporation
·3 min read
Virtusa Corporation
Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Vax Manager solution helps companies track employee vaccination status and testing results for return to the office

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation today announced that its Virtusa Vax Manager is available to provide businesses with an easy way to track employee vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine tracker and return to office capabilities of Virtusa Vax Manager can be built rapidly, and is easily configurable on technology from Pegasystems, the software company that crushes business complexity, to help companies stay compliant with emerging regulations, while ensuring the wellbeing of all employees and easing the burden on HR staff.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in its recent press release mentioned that it continues to strongly encourage vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the Workplace.

The Virtusa Vax Manager provides companies with all the capabilities needed to streamline the tracking process, reducing time to comply with company, state and/or federal mandates. Key features include:

  • Vaccine Tracking: Capture vaccination details for employees such as number of doses and vaccine type, with an option to upload their vaccine card.

  • Vaccine Exception Detail: Document vaccination exception details for employees with an option to upload supporting documentation.

  • Return to Office Questionnaire: Collect health status information of employees, complete return to office questionnaires.

  • Reports: Utilize various key reports for operational, executive, and federal requirements.

  • Employee Health Assessment: Evaluate employee health status using prebuilt questionnaires, arranging work from home by providing necessary resources.

“With company and federal mandates upon us, companies are scrambling to figure out how to quickly and confidently track the vaccine status for every employee – without becoming distracted from day-to-day business,” said Anthony Lange, Senior Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Virtusa. “Even before the pandemic, we were designing systems capable of quickly gathering, validating, and sharing large amounts of sensitive health-related data. The new tracker is a great example of our collaborative efforts with Pega to quickly help clients address unexpected challenges.”

“As a Global Elite Partner, Virtusa is ideal to support this important initiative given their healthcare and life sciences expertise,” said Kelli Bravo, Global Vice President Healthcare and Life Sciences, Pega. “Enterprises need to be agile and ready to adapt to new regulations and mandates, and the tracker is designed with that in mind. The vaccine tracker is now available on the Pega Marketplace, and Virtusa is offering a complimentary consultation for our joint clients to help ensure seamless adoption and client success.”

The tracker, built on the Pega Healthcare Platform, integrates with existing human capital management (HCM) systems including Workday, SAP’s SuccessFactors and Oracle. In addition to streamlining the vaccination tracking process, the solution also provides the ability to run risk assessment questionnaires, access trend, operational, executive, and state and federal reports, workplace surveys, and correspondence to employees and stakeholders.

For more information visit: https://www.virtusa.com/solutions/vax-vaccine-management-solution

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

CONTACT: Media contact: Matt Berry Conversion Marketing matt@conversionam.com


