VIS BLANC participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELKO Trading Company's cosmetics brand, VIS BLANC, participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA held from March 16-18, 2023 in Bologna, Italy.

VIS BLANC participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA 2023
VIS BLANC participated in COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA 2023

Vis Blanc participated in the exhibition through a 2STEP MASK which completed the CPNP Notification and has feature that can manage face and neckline in one pouch.

Since obtaining cosmetic approval in several countries and regions, including Europe, India, Vietnam, and etc. Vis blanc 2step mask has been gradually making its way into several markets with local partners.

VIS BLANC stated that, it is very meaningful to participate in representative exhibitions attended by global buyers since the launch of the new product last year. In the close future, we are planning to expand the market after specifying the launch time with buyers from each country.

https://visblanc.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vis-blanc-participated-in-cosmoprof-worldwide-bologna-2023-301780469.html

SOURCE VIS BLANC

