1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELKO Trading's brand 'VIS BLANC', which has been supplying famous overseas brands for 30 years, introduced a new product (2STEP MASK) that fits the brand concept through the International Cosmetics Expo held at COEX in Korea this year. VIS BLANC also attended the 2022 Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas, which took place from July 12th to 14th in Las Vegas, USA.

VIS BLANC introduced 2STEP MASK at the exhibition, which uses a light bulb to express the brand concept "Brightens your skin and appearance." VIS BLANC 2TEP MASK can cover both the face and the neck in a single pouch. It has skin brightening and wrinkle-improvement functions. And product contains hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen for moisture and elasticity. Furthermore, for safety, this product is manufactured in a CGMP-compliant facility in Korea.

VIS BLANC stated that the company will continue to release products that meet consumer needs while also conveying the brand concept, and vis blanc plans to launch in more than five countries between the second half of this year and the beginning of next year.

http://visblanc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vis-blanc-participated-in-international-cosmetic-exhibitions-in-earnest-301603059.html

SOURCE VIS BLANC

