Visa Chairman & Former CEO Al Kelly to Step Down From Board
(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. said Chairman Al Kelly, the payments giant’s former chief executive officer, will leave the board in January.
Kelly, 65, will remain a senior adviser until mid-February, when he will retire from the San Francisco-based company, it said in a statement Wednesday. Visa plans to name its lead independent director, John Lundgren, as its new chair, subject to his reelection at the firm’s annual shareholders meeting in January.
“My time at Visa has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Kelly, who was replaced as CEO by Ryan McInerney in February and has been chairman since 2019, said in the statement. “I leave knowing Visa is in excellent hands, both with Ryan, who as CEO continues to lead Visa to greater heights, and John, who has my admiration and respect.”
