U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,961.49
    -13.05 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,067.33
    -5.55 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,022.94
    -115.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.74
    -60.74 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.92
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    -20.90 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6890
    +0.0290 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7260
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,649.48
    +1,287.04 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.94
    +42.79 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Visa will allow some transactions to be settled with cryptocurrency

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Visa is continuing to embrace cryptocurrency. It's running a pilot in which transactions on the network can be settled with USD Coin (USDC). The company is working with cryptocurrency and payment platform Crypto.com on the project, which it plans to expand to more partners later in the year.

USDC is a stablecoin that's pegged to the value of the US dollar. That means it doesn't have nearly the kinds of wild swings in value that many other cryptocurrencies have, making it a viable option for settling payments.

This move should streamline the payment process when you want to, say, pay for pizza with a sliver of Bitcoin. Until now, buying an item with a Crypto.com Visa card would require cryptocurrency to be converted into fiat currency. A crypto wallet sends that traditional money to a bank account and those funds are transferred to Visa at the end of the day to settle the transaction.

That process increases the cost and complexity of facilitating crypto payments, as Reuters notes. Settling transactions with USDC over the ethereum blockchain removes the need to convert funds into a traditional currency.

Other major financial firms accept cryptocurrency, including Mastercard and Paypal. Many merchants allow direct crypto payments as well. Since last week, US consumers have been able to buy a Tesla EV using Bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

  • Visa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum Network

    What Happened: Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has launched a pilot program to allow transactions to be settled via cryptocurrencies on its payments network, Reuters has reported. Transactions on the network will be settled via the stablecoin cryptocurrency USD Coin (USDC), whose value is directly pegged to the U.S dollar. The payments giant has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com for the program and is expected to add more partners later this year. “We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies, and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” said Cuy Sheffield to Reuters, head of crypto at Visa. Why It Matters: Visa’s latest move eliminates the need for cryptocurrencies to be converted to traditional fiat currency in order to settle transactions. Previously, a card holder’s cryptocurrency wallet would deposit fiat currency into a bank account which would be wired to Visa at the end of the day – something that added cost and complexity to the business. Now, digital asset bank Anchorage and the Ethereum blockchain have enabled Visa payments to be settled in cryptocurrency alone. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) Visa said that it had completed the first transaction of this nature earlier this month, with Crypto.com sending the stablecoin USDC to Visa’s Ethereum wallet address at Anchorage. Crypto.com commented on the transaction, calling it “a huge milestone for the industry as crypto and fiat networks begin to converge.” According to Eric Anziani, chief operating officer at Crypto.com, to further support this effort, Crypto.org Chain will work to support USDC issuance on its network later this year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFederal Investigators Accuse Instagram Influencer 'Jay Mazini' Of Million-Dollar Bitcoin ScamNFTS.com Wants To Sell Domain Name For Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin rises as Visa moves to approve crypto USD Coin

    Visa has said it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.

  • 6 Crypto Wallets Reddit Loves

    If you need somewhere to store your crypto, you may be looking for a crypto wallet. Most of the top crypto exchanges have built-in wallets, but you may want the extra security and flexibility of having your own. Your private keys let you access your crypto, and if you store your keys in a place you don't control, your investment is at risk.

  • PAX East is canceled, online event planned for July

    Another year, another PAX cancelation. But organizers are "cautiously optimistic" about in-person events later this year.

  • Visa Settles USDC Transaction on Ethereum, Plans Rollout to Partners

    The pilot marks the first time Visa has accepted a cryptocurrency payment in lieu of cash for its services.

  • Dow Falls, Tech Stocks Sell Off As Yields Rally; Boeing Jumps On Max Jet News, While Tesla Skids

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points Monday, as Bitcoin surged near record highs. Boeing jumped on Max jet news, while Tesla stock skidded.

  • Boston Dynamic's new 'Stretch' robot is designed for boxes, not backflips

    Boston Dynamics has revealed its latest robot, Stretch, designed for far less glamorous purposes than its other creations.

  • Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 is $40 off at Amazon

    Amazon's automatically rotating Echo Show 10 smart display is on sale for $40 off, and there are discounts on other devices as well.

  • Romania Gives Currency Go-Ahead to Leave Year-Long Trading Band

    (Bloomberg) -- The Romanian leu headed for its biggest daily decline in more than a year, an unusual move for a currency that’s tightly controlled by the central bank.The leu slipped as much as 0.4% to a record low of 4.9085 per euro on Monday, weakening from a 4.80-4.90 trading range it had mostly held on to over the last 12 months. That said, the currency has been outperforming eastern European peers since the start of the pandemic due to the central bank’s policy on tempering moves in the exchange rate.The “Romanian central bank is not concerned about the recent leu decline,” central bank spokesman Dan Suciu said by phone. Its weakness this year has a minor impact on inflation, he said.The central bank’s remarks suggest policy makers may be allowing the currency move toward a new trading band against the euro. Similar small devaluations have typically come in the first three months of the year as the authority allows the leu to follow depreciation among peers with a lag, while smoothing daily volatility.Some analysts were calling for a new trading band even before the year began. At the end of 2020, UniCredit SpA’s Dan Bucsa predicted a shift to 4.9-5 per euro at the beginning of this year.“The market, ourselves included, was widely expecting a correction higher for the pair,” said Valentin Tataru, an analyst at ING Bank in Romania who sees the leu weakening to 4.92 per euro by year-end. “We do not foresee a prolonged depreciation period.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Jony Ive-designed Leica camera prototype is going up for auction

    The final prototype version of a Leica M camera designed by Jony Ive is going up for auction in June.

  • Otterbox’s new accessories are aimed at kids and their iPads

    OtterBox finally has a line of rugged iPad accessories for kids.

  • Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

    Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar has received a $200 discount at Amazon, making it a better deal if you want wireless Dolby Atmos in a compact size.

  • Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra has a tiny selfie screen on the back

    Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to utilize Samsung's more powerful ISOCELL GN2 sensor for its main camera, and to get the most out of it, the device packs a small screen next to the rear cameras for higher-quality selfies.

  • Thousands of women protest in Turkey

    President Tayyip Erdogan stunned European allies with an overnight announcement that Turkey was withdrawing from the convention which it had been the first nation to sign.The European treaty is known as the Istanbul Covention having been drafted in the Turkish city in 2011.Demonstrator Selin Asarlar Celik said the women were protesting to get their freedom and rights back, and that they would not give up.World Health Organization data shows 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, compared to 25% in Europe.Femicide rates, for which there are no official figures, roughly tripled in Turkey over the last 10 years according to a monitoring group.

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – March 29th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the week for the majors, with Ripple’s XRP making an early move. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play.

  • MIT study finds labelling errors in datasets used to test AI

    Over three percent of data in the most-cited datasets was deemed inaccurate or mislabeled.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Supreme Court Signals Narrow Ruling Likely on Goldman Investor Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as the justices grappled with accusations that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. misled investors in the lead-up to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit against the firm.Hearing arguments Monday by phone, the justices suggested they might tell a lower court to revisit whether Goldman Sachs shareholders could press a class action suit. But several justices also indicated they had only minor quibbles with the reasoning of the appeals court decision to let the suit go forward.“This seems like an area that, the more I read about it, the less that we write, the better,” Justice Stephen Breyer said.The clash is the court’s first over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. Corporate advocates are looking to take advantage of that majority to put tighter limits on shareholder lawsuits.But conservative and liberal justices alike suggested the issues in the Goldman Sachs case had narrowed as it bounced up and down the court system. “It seems to me that you’ve both moved towards the middle,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interest. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.Abacus PortfolioThe SEC said in its 2010 lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle. Goldman shares tumbled 13% on the day the suit was filed.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.In 1988, the high court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”Wall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities.Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.The case, which the court is scheduled to decide by late June, is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.(Updates with Barrett comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

    Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa subsequently confirmed the news in a statement. The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the U.S. dollar.

  • Banks lead Wall Street lower on hedge fund default concerns

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses of billion of dollars from a hedge fund's default on margin calls. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of significant hit after the U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some big media and Chinese technology companies. Shares in Morgan Stanley fell about 4% after the Financial Times reported it had also sold billions of shares, while the banks index shed about 3%.