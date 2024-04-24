Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 23, 2024

Jennifer Como: Thanks, Holly. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Suh, Visa's Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days. A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights has been posted on our IR website.

Ryan McInerney: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We delivered strong second quarter results with $8.8 billion in net revenue up 10%, GAAP EPS up 12% and non-GAAP EPS up 20%. For our key business drivers, we saw relative stability. Overall payments volume grew 8% year-over-year in constant dollars, US payment volume grew 6% year-over-year and international payments volume grew 11%. Cross-border volume excluding Intra-Europe rose 16% year-over-year and process transactions grew 11%. Visa's business performance demonstrates our strategy at work in consumer payments, new flows, and value-added services. Furthermore, across all of these growth levers, tremendous opportunity remains. I'll spend a few moments on each growth lever.

Let's start with consumer payments. The opportunity in consumer payments is enormous. Based on the latest public data from calendar year 2022 and our analysis, we estimate that the total global purchase personal consumption expenditure or PPCE excluding Russia and China was approximately $40 trillion. Within that $40 trillion, our addressable opportunity is more than $20 trillion. This includes three components. One, cash and check, which is about half of the addressable opportunity. Tap-to-pay is a great example of how we are converting small ticket cash transactions to Visa credentials. Two, ACH and other electronic transactions. We have many examples in this space, including the work we are doing to extend Visa as a bill pay method in acceptance categories like rent, education and loan repayments.

