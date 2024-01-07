Visa Insiders Sell US$18m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

In the last year, many Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Visa

The Vice Chair, Kelly Tullier, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$233 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$260. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50% of Kelly Tullier's holding.

Insiders in Visa didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Visa Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Visa. Specifically, Executive Chairman Alfred Kelly ditched US$3.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Visa

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Visa insiders own about US$244m worth of shares (which is 0.05% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Visa Tell Us?

An insider sold Visa shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Visa is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Visa.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

