Visa Insiders Sold US$17m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Visa

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Vice Chair, Kelly Tullier, sold US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$233 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$277). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 50% of Kelly Tullier's stake.

In the last year Visa insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Visa Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Visa shares. Specifically, Senior VP Peter Andreski ditched US$729k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Visa

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Visa insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about US$262m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Visa Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Visa stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Visa is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Visa, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

