Visa Insiders Sold US$18m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Visa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chair, Kelly Tullier, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$233 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$256. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 50% of Kelly Tullier's holding.

In the last year Visa insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Visa Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Visa. In total, Executive Chairman Alfred Kelly dumped US$3.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Visa insiders own 0.05% of the company, currently worth about US$240m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Visa Insiders?

An insider sold Visa shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Visa is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Visa.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

