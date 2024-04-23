Visa Profit Climbs 17% as Consumer Credit-Card Spending Grows

Paige Smith
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) — Visa Inc. reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street predictions as US credit-card spending climbed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adjusted net income for the fiscal second quarter rose 17% to $5.1 billion, or $2.51 a share, Visa said Tuesday in a statement. That was 7 cents more than the average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

In the US, where Visa gets more than 40% of its revenue, credit-card spending grew 6.2% from a year earlier. Worldwide payments volume climbed 8% and total processed transactions rose 11%.

“We remain focused on the trillions of dollars of opportunity in consumer payments and new flows and on continuing to deepen our partnerships with clients around the world,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney said in the statement.

Shares of San Francisco-based Visa rose 2.9% to $281.91 in extended trading at 4:11 p.m. in New York. The stock had climbed 5.3% this year through the close of regular trading.

In March, Visa and smaller rival Mastercard Inc. agreed to cap swipe fees and allow US merchants to charge consumers extra for using credit cards — a deal that retailers said would save them at least $30 billion over five years. The pact, one of the most significant antitrust settlements ever, followed a legal fight spanning almost two decades and remains subject to court approval.

The bulk of those fees, also known as interchange, are passed on to card-issuing banks that use the revenue in part to fund customer rewards programs.

Read More: Visa, Mastercard Reach $30 Billion Deal With US Retailers

Other second-quarter highlights:

  • Revenue climbed 10% to $8.8 billion

  • Operating expense rose 29% to $3.4 billion, more than the $2.89 billion average estimate of analysts in the Bloomberg survey

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Visa’s Earnings Top Wall Street’s Expectations. The Stock Rises.

    Visa on Tuesday posted net income of $5.1 billion, or per-share earnings of $2.51, from revenue of $8.8 billion during its fiscal second quarter. Visa results reflected the calendar first quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected Visa to report profits of $4.9 billion, or earnings per share of $2.44, on revenue of $8.6 billion for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Texas Instruments Gives Solid Forecast in Sign of Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gave a bullish revenue forecast for the current quarter, indicating that a slump in demand for industrial and automotive components may be easing.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is

  • Goldman Sachs Shares Rise to Notch First Record High Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose to a record on Tuesday, eclipsing their previous closing high set more than two years ago.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenThe investment banking giant report

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Is Steering Clear of Bold S&P 500 Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- With questions swirling around the US economy and corporate earnings, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson is avoiding the kinds of big market calls he became known for the past couple years to focus instead on finding opportunities beneath the surface.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in

  • GE Aerospace Surges On Earnings, Outlook After Spinoff

    GE stock rallied 5% early Tuesday as GE Aerospace topped quarterly results and raised its operating profit outlook.

  • AI Chip Leader Arm Stock Plunges 31%, Is It A Buy Right Now?

    AI chip stock Arm Holdings surged more than 152% past a recent buy point. Following that advance, is Arm stock a buy in today's stock market?

  • Amazon.com Launches New Grocery Delivery Subscription Service in US

    Amazon.com Launches New Grocery Delivery Subscription Service in US

  • General Motors (GM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    GM earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • IBM Reportedly Near Deal For Software Firm HashiCorp

    IBM is close to a deal to acquire cloud-software provider HashiCorp, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. HashiCorp stock spiked following the report, while IBM stock is up slightly. The deal could come together in the "coming days," the Wall Street Journal  reported, citing unnamed sources.

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.