U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,340.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,555.50
    -14.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.60
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.40
    +0.07 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.10
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • Vix

    18.12
    +0.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8040
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,096.71
    -819.82 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.71
    -3.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.77
    -10.86 (-0.04%)
     

Visa selects five startups across Asia Pacific for first accelerator program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Inaugural cohort of startups selected from hundreds of applicants across Asia Pacific and globally

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, the world's leader in digital payments, has selected five startups to be a part of the first Visa Accelerator Program in Asia Pacific: Brankas, Curlec, DigitSecure, ModusBox and Open.

Startups joining Visa&#39;s inaugural accelerator program in Asia Pacific meet members of the Visa team at a virtual kickoff event
Startups joining Visa's inaugural accelerator program in Asia Pacific meet members of the Visa team at a virtual kickoff event

Over the next four to six months, the startups will focus on creating defined commercial opportunities to collaborate on new payment solutions with Visa and its extensive network of bank and merchant partners. A key goal for the accelerator program is to support startups that have launched successful solutions in their home markets as they plan their next stage of growth.

"Hundreds of startups came forward with outstanding ideas for new and enhanced commerce experiences, but the five participants we've selected truly stood out," said Chris Clark, regional president, Asia Pacific, Visa. "We're excited to work with each of the startups in our first cohort to bring their concepts to life and expand their businesses into new markets across the region."

The five startups will work on some of the most pressing financial and technological opportunities in Asia Pacific:

  • Brankas, a fintech that provides financial software and solutions, will leverage the open banking and open data environment to create new payment and data-led experiences

  • Curlec, a subscription management platform and ModusBox, an open source platform for real-time payments, will develop new ways to pay and be paid digitally to help drive financial inclusion for more consumers and businesses

  • Open, a neo-banking platform for small businesses, and DigitSecure, an omnichannel payments acceptance platform, will find new ways to support small businesses in managing and streamlining their operations digitally as they adapt to changing technology demands

The Visa Accelerator Program is part of Visa's broader set of platforms and activities for the startup community in Asia Pacific. For more information, visit https://www.visa.com.sg/apaccelerator

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

APPENDIX

Selection of quotes from the first cohort of the Visa Accelerator Program: Brankas, Curlec, DigitSecure, ModusBox and Open.

Brankas

"Brankas applied to the Visa Accelerator Program because we see untapped potential to co-create a new open finance economy across the region. By connecting with Visa's global network and state-of-the-art APIs, Brankas and Visa can accelerate digital financial inclusion and enable the next generation of financial technology solutions." - Todd Schweitzer, Founder & CEO, Brankas

Curlec

"We applied to the Visa program as we felt that Visa's global scale could help us accelerate the growth of our business, particularly outside our home country of Malaysia. We're extremely excited to get started as we feel that Visa's vision of the subscription economy and the future of commerce deeply aligns to ours, and we look forward to scaling this to the rest of Asia Pacific and beyond." - Zac Liew, Co-founder & CEO, Curlec

DigitSecure

"We are excited to join the inaugural cohort of a select few in the Visa Accelerator Program and get visibility on the global stage as one of the elite startups accepted into the program. Visa's validation of our app-first approach to digital payments acceptance will go a long way in championing DigitSecure's mission to simplify the process of empowering businesses, large and small, for omnichannel acceptance." - Jay Krishna, Founder, DigitSecure

"The exclusive mentorship from both Visa and 500 Startups plus the global access will put us on a fast track for commercial agreements, co-creation, and even potential funding."- Seshadri Kulkarni, CEO, DigitSecure

ModusBox

"ModusBox is thrilled to join the Visa Accelerator program. This is an opportunity to highlight how we can innovatively apply Visa's extensive catalogue of value-added services to the wider gamut of payment systems, particularly the growing number of real-time push payment networks worldwide. It's our belief that Visa can play a major role in accelerating the work we're doing to drive access to inclusive financial services. We look forward to collaborating with Visa and its partners in this program to demonstrate our POC and jointly work with countries to build inclusive and responsible national payment networks." - Steve Haley, Director of Economic Development, ModusBox

Open

"Open has been leading the SME neo-banking space in India. Of late, we have seen many corporates, developers and non-fintechs wanting to embed fintech and financial services into their platforms. This led us to launch Zwitch – an end-to-end developer friendly embedded finance platform. We are excited to be part of the Visa Accelerator Program and look forward to leveraging Visa's strength in card issuance, cross border payments and payment APIs to co-create new products that cater to the emerging embedded finance needs of corporates, developers and non-fintech platforms" - Anish Achuthan, Co-founder & CEO, Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd


SOURCE Visa

Recommended Stories

  • Google Stock Headwind: Amazon Gains In Product Search Advertising

    Amazon continues to make gains in digital advertising at the expense of Google stock. In particular, Amazon is taking market share in internet search-related advertising, said an eMarketer report.

  • Hon Hai Revenue Jumps 44% on Stay-at-Home Demand for Gadgets

    (Bloomberg) -- IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% on robust demand for Apple Inc.’s new 5G devices and other gadgets that help consumers stay connected at home during the pandemic.Revenue in the three months through March rose to NT$1.34 trillion ($47 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported Tuesday, in line with the average analyst estimate. Sales in March climbed to NT$441.2 billion. The stock jumped as much as 1.6% in Taipei on Wednesday.The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.However, Hon Hai warned in late March that component shortages could persist until 2022 and affect under a tenth of its shipments, amplifying concerns that a global chip crunch could extend well beyond this year.Shares of Hon Hai gained 60% over the past six months as the company announced its ambitions to venture into the electric-vehicle business, inking manufacturing deals with partners such as Byton Ltd. and Fisker Inc.Annual shipments of Hon Hai’s EVs may reach 1.1 million units, or around 10% of global share, by 2025, Morgan Stanley estimated in March. Its auto businesses could generate $35 billion in revenue by that year, according to analysts including Sharon Shih.(Adds shares in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Set to Surge After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is poised to surge after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate issued the statement after reports about a possible agreement, saying it would seek more information as it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, one person familiar with the matter said.Shares of Toshiba were set to surge by the 18% limit in Tokyo Wednesday, with a glut of bids outweighing offers to sell. Toshiba had gained 33% in Japanese trading this year through Tuesday, giving the company a market value of more than 1.74 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Nikkei reported earlier that CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper.“The question is whether shareholders would accept such a bid as it looks perhaps a little light,” LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Such a deal could also face opposition from Japan’s finance ministry, the analyst added.Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingRead more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani was a senior executive at CVC before joining Toshiba in 2018 as the first outsider to lead the company in more than 50 years. Since then, he has been trying to regain investor confidence after Toshiba was battered by accounting scandals and record losses.Toshiba, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, had been forced to sell its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. More recently, Toshiba investors passed a resolution backing an overseas hedge fund’s call to investigate voting at its last annual general meeting, heaping further pressure on the Toshiba board.Among the more valuable assets remaining in Toshiba’s portfolio is memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer. The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the market valuation in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From RBC’s Top Analysts

    The second quarter kicked off with the S&P 500 sitting above the 4,000 level for the first time. According to the majority of US Equity Research analysts at RBC Capital, the outlook for the rest of the year remains positive, too. A recent analyst survey at the investment firm revealed that 67% have a bullish or very bullish outlook for performance of the stocks in their respective industries over the next 6-12 months. Looking ahead, the analysts are concerned by Covid-19 related uncertainty and monetary policy more than inflation and are particularly buoyant regarding the cash deployment outlook, margin expansion and fundamentals. On the other hand, less than half of those surveyed think valuations for their industries are attractive. That’s not a problem, however, for a pair of stocks recently highlighted by two of RBC’s top analysts. And when we say top analysts making these calls, we mean it. These are stock picks from analysts among the top 15 in the TipRanks database. It also doesn’t hurt that each stock is admired by the rest of the analyst community, enough so to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Visa, Inc. (V) The first stock we’re looking at, Visa, is a stalwart of the equity markets. Visa is a $480 billion company, and a long-time component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company dominates the world’s banking card industry, with a 50% market share globally, excluding China. Unfortunately for Visa, it’s very size has worked against it recently. The US Department of Justice has opened an investigation of Visa’s debit card practices – specifically, into whether or not the company has engaged in illegal anticompetitive practices by preventing merchants from routing Visa-branded debit card transactions over less-expensive networks. The DOJ move comes after Visa has had a difficult year. The corona crisis, and the governmental reactions to it, tanked economies and trade worldwide; the reduction in commerce sent ripple effects through multiple industries, including payment processors like Visa. The company’s last three quarters have all shown year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings – although, since Q3 fiscal 2020, the results have been growing sequentially, an indication that improved economic conditions are stimulating commercial activity. Visa’s most recent report, for Q1 fiscal 2021, showed $5.7 billion at the top line with $3.04 billion in net earnings. These numbers were down 6% and 4% from the prior year quarter. Three major metrics, however, all point toward continued recovery: payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions were up from 4Q20. And even the top line revenue was up 12% quarter-over-quarter. Visa’s management expressed confidence in the results, and showed it by authorizing an additional $8 billion to the company’s share repurchase program, bringing the total fund available for capital returns to $11 billion. This came after Visa returned $2.5 billion to shareholders in fiscal first quarter. Covering Visa for RBC is 5-star analyst Daniel Perlin, who's ranked #8 in the TipRanks database. Perlin is of the opinion that there are better days ahead for the stock. “Visa’s current quarter and forward commentary firmly re-establishes the durability in the model long-term as cross-border, debit, and ecommerce volumes all point to better days ahead... the quarter’s cross-border results were better than it had previously forecasted and drove what it considered an overall stronger-than-expected FQ1/21," Perlin noted. The analyst summed up, "As the path to 'normalization' becomes clearer, likely in the second half of calendar 2021, we believe many of the positive structural changes that are now benefiting Visa will persist, while cyclical drags (such as short-haul travel) will modestly abate…” In line with his comments, Perlin rates Visa stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $297 price target indicating a potential 36% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with the bullish outlook on Visa. The stock has 18 recent reviews, breaking down 16 to 2 in favor of Buy versus Hold. V shares are trading for $216.86, and their average target of $247.67 implies a one-year upside of ~13%. (See Visa stock analysis on TipRanks) Synopsys (SNPS) From the payment industry we transition to where the semiconductor and software segments intersect. Synopsys is one of the world’s largest software companies and specializes in Electronic design automation (EDA), also known as electronic computer-aided design (ECAD). While the company operates in close proximity to the semiconductor sector, it is not impacted by the cyclical nature of the chip industry. Synopsys isn't a semiconductor manufacturer per se but provides the tools for engineers to test and design cutting-edge semiconductors. The company delivered a strong display in its latest quarterly financial report. Revenue hit $970.32 million, increasing by 16.3% year-over-year, and beating the consensus estimates by $15.95 million. There was a beat on the bottom-line, too, as Non-GAAP EPS of $1.52 came ahead of Wall Street’s forecast by $0.06 That said, after shares appreciated by 83% throughout 2020, the stock has found 2021 tough going, and sits slightly in the red. RBC’s Mitch Steves, however, expects that to change over the next 12 months. The 5-star analyst, rated #15 overall on TipRanks, noted, "Synopsys has a record of stable operations, a well-managed order pipeline, and predictable earnings. We expect it to benefit from an improving pricing environment in the sector and strong growth in IP offerings. We expect earnings growth above normalized EPS growth for semiconductor companies, with almost no volatility.” Steves added, “We see no change to the fundamental thesis and continue to believe that EDA is one of the best (if not the best) ways to invest in semiconductor growth long-term without material business volatility. Net Net: we remain positive on shares of SNPS.” In line with his optimistic approach, Steves rates SNPS an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $330 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 28% from current levels. (To watch Steves’ track record, click here) Steves’ positive outlook resonates with almost all his colleagues. Barring 1 Hold, all 9 other reviews say Buy, culminating in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $318.89, suggesting gains of ~24% in the year ahead. (See SNPS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Credit Suisse's investment banking to be scrutinized by new chairman: CEO

    The structure of Credit Suisse's investment bank will be scrutinised closely by incoming chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, CEO Thomas Gottstein told a newspaper, as the bank aims to boost risk management after billions in losses on U.S fund Archegos. "That is with certainty one of the core strategic themes that the board under the new chairman, together with the bank's executive leadership, will be focusing on," Gottstein told Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Tuesday. Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced it was overhauling risk and investment banking leadership as it booked a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from deals with U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management that imploded.

  • Tesla’s Blowout Deliveries Lift Shares Even as Smaller Peers Lag

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. first-quarter delivery numbers blew past analysts’ estimates, helping the stock fend off a slide in the broader electric vehicle industry amid growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.Shares of the Elon Musk-led company closed up 4.4% in New York, leaving it down 2.1% year to date. Over the past 12 months, the stock has advanced more than 600%. Other EV stocks like Workhorse Group Inc. and Lordstown Motors Corp. dropped on Monday.EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a decline in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Workhorse lost 6.4% and Lordstown Motors closed down 4%. Nikola Corp. tumbled 7.8%, while Fisker Inc. and XPeng Inc. both ended the day 2.5% lower.Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, the U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”‘Sentiment Shifter’“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California, and in Shanghai, China.“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price targets on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Holds Policy as it Deals with Unemployment, Low Inflation

    The RBA held the official cash rate at 0.1 percent. The move was widely expected by investors.

  • Origin Materials Makes Big Corporate Net-Zero Pledges Plausible

    Origin Materials extracts chemicals from plants used to make environmentally-friendly version of plastic Merging with SPAC Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) Partnerships include food industry behemoths Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A. and PepsiCo, Inc. Over $ billion in contracts covers revenue projections for the next few years Boon Sim, former senior executive of Temasek Holdings (Singapore’s […]

  • SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Invitae, Reports Dow Jones

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion. The stock jumped 5.4% Monday morning in New York.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.(Updates with share trading in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advance U.S. interests. In a speech ahead of her first International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings as Treasury chief, Yellen signaled stronger U.S. engagement on issues from climate change to human rights to tax base erosion.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Inching Higher on Strong Side of .7598 Minor Pivot

    The direction of the AUD/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at .7598.

  • Toshiba Set to Surge After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is poised to surge after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate issued the statement after reports about a possible agreement, saying it would seek more information as it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, one person familiar with the matter said.Shares of Toshiba were set to surge by the 18% limit in Tokyo Wednesday, with a glut of bids outweighing offers to sell. Toshiba had gained 33% in Japanese trading this year through Tuesday, giving the company a market value of more than 1.74 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Nikkei reported earlier that CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper.“The question is whether shareholders would accept such a bid as it looks perhaps a little light,” LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Such a deal could also face opposition from Japan’s finance ministry, the analyst added.Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingRead more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani was a senior executive at CVC before joining Toshiba in 2018 as the first outsider to lead the company in more than 50 years. Since then, he has been trying to regain investor confidence after Toshiba was battered by accounting scandals and record losses.Toshiba, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, had been forced to sell its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. More recently, Toshiba investors passed a resolution backing an overseas hedge fund’s call to investigate voting at its last annual general meeting, heaping further pressure on the Toshiba board.Among the more valuable assets remaining in Toshiba’s portfolio is memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer. The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the market valuation in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 slips but closes near record level

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday but stayed near closing record highs posted in consecutive sessions, as investors weighed more strong U.S. economic data against nervousness about upcoming quarterly earnings reports. U.S. job openings rose in February to a two-year high while hiring picked up. The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of the president canceling $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But it's just talk.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Strong Non Farm Payrolls Report Boosts Markets

    Meanwhile, WTI oil slips back below the $60 level on virus worries.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Unwind in India’s Bond Markets With Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- A record jump in coronavirus cases in India is leading the nation’s bond traders to pare bets that the central bank will shift to a tighter policy stance as early as this year.Shorter-maturity rupee debt rallied, with yields on the 5.22% 2025 bond and the 5.15% 2025 debt sliding 12 basis points to 5.47% and 5.59%, respectively. The rally was also aided by a government borrowing plan for the new fiscal first half, with issuances tilted toward longer-end bonds.Traders are recalibrating bets for India’s rate outlook after an unprecedented increase in virus infections triggered curbs on movements in the nation’s richest state. Expectations had been building that the central bank could start to tighten policy this year, with investors awaiting a review on Wednesday for clues.“If the Monetary Policy Committee was thinking of reacting to inflation pressures, Covid might stay their hand and they won’t do anything,” said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at FirstRand Bank in Mumbai. “Most people had been expecting that in the second half of the year, we would start to see rate hikes start to begin.”All 27 economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the Reserve Bank of India to keep the benchmark rate on hold on Wednesday.Supply factors also drove the bond rally after the fiscal 2022 first-half borrowing calendar released last week showed issuance tilted toward the long end. Debt with maturities of over 30 years accounted for 27.5% of total issuance, compared with 21.5% a year ago, according to a note from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Securities due in less than five years made up 24.7% of the total, versus 31.4% previously, it estimated.The pattern of issuance suggests pressure will weigh more heavily on the longer end of the yield curve, said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. The RBI will need to conduct 4.5 trillion to 4.8 trillion rupees ($61 billion to $65 billion) of open-market operations this fiscal year, she said.The curve steepened as the benchmark 10-year yield fell two basis points. Five-year interest-rate swaps dropped 10 basis points to 5.15%.(Updates yield levels in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.