U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,688.10
    +1.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,734.13
    +14.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,668.31
    -18.61 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.54
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    -0.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    +0.0170 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    +0.3400 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,888.71
    -476.36 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.04
    +19.92 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.22
    +9.32 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Visa to open crypto consulting service for banks as sector draws in investors

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Visa (V) is launching a consulting service that caters to banks weighing their own plans for cryptocurrencies, the company announced on Wednesday, leveraging its own crypto experience as the sector increasingly goes mainstream.

The budding advisory practice is planning to offer financial institutions a range of consulting services on digital tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — a booming subsector of the crypto market based on blockchain technology

The world’s largest payments provider has been involved in crypto-related products since 2019, with the majority of that business related to "on-ramps" for buying crypto and "off-ramps" for converting it back to fiat currency. 

But in the past year, they’ve seen several key volume indicators signaling why their partners should also get involved. Wall Street banks and individual investors alike are starting to dabble in the sector, with big firms starting to offer crypto-based services to their clients — and a few prominent public figures asking to be paid partly in Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

In 2021, the number of people working on cryptocurrency-related projects at the payments giant has jumped “well into the hundreds” according to Visa’s head of crypto, Cuy Sheffield.

In support of why traditional financial institutions might be interested in its new service, Visa released data illustrating crypto attitudes and usage for consumers across the world.

Of the 6,000 consumers surveyed in July, the results found that 94% were aware of crypto, with one in three of them claiming they own or use the asset class. Meanwhile, 62% of that number said their use has increased in the last year.

In addition, 40% of those owners who took the survey said within the next 12 months they would likely change their primary bank to one that issues crypto-related products.

“We think there’s deep consumer demand for the space and that every financial institution should have a crypto strategy, that’s why we’ve set up this advisory services team,” Sheffield said.

The study also found crypto interest from consumers is 8% percent higher in emerging markets. Among those who said they owned or used crypto, the biggest motivations cited include taking part in the “financial way of the future” and building wealth.

Crypto cards

BOSTON - FEBRUARY 20: Derek Gilroy purchases some Bitcoin from a newly installed Bitcoin ATM at South Station February 20, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. The ATM was placed by Liberty Teller to help inform people about the digital currency, which can be bought and sold anonymously, and can be used at a number of online retailers in place of cash or credit cards. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
BOSTON - FEBRUARY 20: Derek Gilroy purchases some Bitcoin from a newly installed Bitcoin ATM at South Station February 20, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. The ATM was placed by Liberty Teller to help inform people about the digital currency, which can be bought and sold anonymously, and can be used at a number of online retailers in place of cash or credit cards. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Amid the sector's boom, Visa’s partnership with crypto platforms working to issue crypto-linked cards has doubled, to 60. Those partnerships include helping outlets like Crypto.com, FTX, Coinbase (COIN) and BlockFi issue their own crypto cards, which are popular with crypto native customers. Essentially, they are debit or credit cards that lets holders spend crypto or fiat currencies in return for crypto rewards.

The consumer spending volume coming from these new cardholders now amounts to $3.5 billion, a figure still marginal to the bottom line of a multinational payments network yet significant enough for a business line “that barely existed” a year ago, Sheffield explained.

In the volatile crypto market, these programs sometimes yield better than expected rewards. They've become popular with crypto-enthusiasts during a past year of rising inflation and the pandemic, which have made cash back rewards and frequent flier miles less appealing. And for crypto trading platforms, the cards provide a much needed alternative revenue stream. 

According to Visa, the company has seen “skyrocketing” volume in the number of inbound calls they’re getting from existing partners who are crypto-curious.

“That includes our top banks on the issuing and borrowing side, merchants, fintechs, neobanks and infrastructure providers,” Sheffield added.

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @dshollers.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Stitch Fix Sinks, but This Little-Known Stock Is on the Rise Wednesday

    The stock market has found some upward momentum this week, and the trend appeared to remain favorable heading into Wednesday's trading session. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up another 61 points to 35,774, extending the huge gains on Monday and Tuesday. This morning, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are headed lower after the company reported its latest financial results late Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Nio (NYSE: NIO) fired up on Tuesday and were up 3% as of 12:10 p.m. ET before popping nearly 6.6% right after market open. There's a lot happening behind the scenes at Nio not many are aware of: Nio's big day is coming up next week, it just inked a partnership that's not made it to the headlines yet, and there's a rumor floating about Nio's second listing. Let's start with the partnership: One of the world's leading car leasing companies, LeasePlan, revealed it had signed a partnership with Nio to offer its flagship SUV, ES8, in Norway.

  • The Selling in DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) May have Created an Opportunity for Long Term Investors

    Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) fell more than 40% on Friday after the company reported quarterly results that pointed to a slowdown in growth. The stock price is now off the lows, but remains more than 50% below the all time high recorded just three months ago.

  • Palantir's Q3 Earnings Highlight an Exciting Road Ahead

    After nearly two decades as a private company, Palantir's latest earnings highlight what it's been up to and where it's going.

  • Looking for Good Stocks With Big Dividends? Here’s Our List.

    Our stock screen identifies companies that have paid a high dividend for at least 25 years and whose shares are rising this year.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a stellar performer on the market in 2021 as investors have applauded the tremendous growth in its revenue and earnings. Shares of the high-flying graphics specialist fell more than 4.4% on Dec. 3 as investors reacted negatively to the news. It looks like the bad times aren't over just yet; Nvidia stock was down another 2% on Dec. 6.

  • Stitch Fix Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Getting Crushed.

    Personal styling website Stitch Fix beat analysts' sales estimates in the fiscal first quarter but it also trimmed its revenue outlook.

  • Humble & Fume Charts U.S. Expansion Roadmap With Johnson Brothers Partnership

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Once upon a time, in the pre-legalization days of Canadian cannabis, one of the more talked about subjects was whether alcohol companies would elect to partner with licensed producers (LP). Global alcohol conglomerate Constellation Brands kicked off the debate with it’s first investment in Canopy Growth in October 2017. But […]

  • I was making $100K a year, but racked up $85K in credit card debt. Now I shop at Aldi and drive a 2007 car, but am still struggling. How to get out of debt faster

    Personal loans for debt consolidation, credit counseling, and more: What is the right option for you?

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Took Flight on Tuesday

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) took off on Tuesday, surging as much as 16.5%. The digital advertising specialist expanded its relationship with a strategic partner, which bodes well for the company's future prospects. In a press release, Digital Turbine said it was expanding its existing relationship with Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world.

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Apple's 'key competitive advantage' is the iPhone as market cap zeroes in on $3T

    Apple, whose stock is perched at a record high, is inching closer to becoming a $3 trillion company as Wall Street gets bullish on its future.

  • While shareholders of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) are in the red over the last five years, underlying earnings have actually grown

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling AT&T Inc. (T)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Comcast Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) turned "red" on a "green" day for the stock market -- and Comcast has only itself to blame for it. As of 1:11 p.m. ET, Comcast stock is down an even 5%. In a business update revealed at UBS' investor conference today, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts advised that the company will be looking at just 7% to 8% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) when it reports earnings next month, according to StreetInsider.com.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed after two-day rally amid Pfizer's Omicron vaccine update

    Stocks traded mixed to pause after a two-day rally, as investors further considered updates around the Omicron variant and weighed a potential policy pivot by the Federal Reserve.

  • Why One EV Maker's Stock Jumped 18% in November

    What happened Many investors think of Nio (NYSE: NIO) when Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are being discussed. That's because it delivered almost 150,000 total vehicles, while its nearest pure-play EV competitor XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) only just passed the 100,000 mark at the end of October.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets; Elon Musk Lashes Out, Tesla Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock hit a record high. Tesla stock popped after CEO Elon Musk lashed out. The Donald Trump SPAC surged.

  • Tilray buys Breckenridge Distillery with plans for THC beverages upon federal legalization of cannabis

    Tilray Inc. said Wednesday it'll pay an undisclosed sum for Colorado-based bourbon whiskey and craft spirits maker Breckenridge Distillery. Tilray said the deal will add to its Ebitda, but it did not provide a dollar figure. Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon said the acquisition by the cannabis company is aimed at leveraging its portfolio of U.S. brands to launch THC-based products upon federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO Bryan Nolt said the company's suc

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Steals Right Now

    Upstart and SEMrush have fallen about 47% and 28%, respectively, yet both companies have been executing and showed strength in their third-quarter reports. Upstart is bringing optimal credit to a segment of people that might have never received it before. The company partners with banks to determine credit worthiness in what some consider a radical way.