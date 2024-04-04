Viscom (ETR:V6C) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Viscom AG (ETR:V6C) has announced that on 3rd of June, it will be paying a dividend of€0.05, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means that the annual payment is 0.9% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Viscom's stock price has reduced by 31% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Viscom's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Viscom was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 134.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.6%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.42 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.05. The dividend has fallen 88% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 17% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Viscom (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

